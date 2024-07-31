Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU

A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Maharashtra to allot 850 acres of land to Toyota Kirloskar Motor for a greenfield facility.
  • Toyota is set to invest Rs 20,000 crore for the new plant; 8,000 new jobs to be generated.
  • Cumulative production capacity to exceed 5 lakh units with operationalisation of new facility.

In a big boost for the state of Maharashtra, Toyota India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the setting up of a new vehicle manufacturing facility with the state government. Plotting what will be its fourth facility in the country – and its first outside of Karnataka – Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is set to push its cumulative vehicle production capacity to well over five lakh vehicles annually, if the proposed fourth plant in Maharashtra materialises. The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and TKM MD and CEO Masakazu Yoshimura.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

 

Fadnavis, in a social media post, revealed Toyota is planning to invest Rs 20,000 crore into the setting up of the plant, which is proposed to be constructed in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar’s AURIC region over 850 acres of land. This plant, if it materialises, will generate up to 8,000 direct jobs and 12,000 indirect jobs, Fadnavis mentioned in his post. The new facility will ‘strengthen the company's focus on advanced green technologies along with quality products and services’, a press statement from Toyota read.

 

undefined

 

The ‘strategic location is likely to enhance TKM's ability to meet business and logistical requirements more efficiently, allowing the company to serve wider markets within the country and abroad thereby offering significant advantage and growth opportunities’, the statement added.

 

At present, TKM has two plants located in Bidadi, Karnataka, with an annual installed capacity of 3.42 lakh vehicles a year, employing over 6,000 people. Last year, TKM announced a fresh investment of Rs. 3,300 crore for a third plant in Bidadi. This expansion will increase TKM’s production capacity by another 1 lakh units, so when it goes live in 2026, it will boost TKM’s annual production capacity to 4.42 lakh vehicles. With a fourth plant, TKM’s annual capacity will soar to well over 5 lakh vehicles.

 

Also Read: Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In June 2024

 

“Toyota Motor Corporation believes that India is well positioned to become a global manufacturing hub for cleaner and greener mobility solutions. This belief was reinforced with the recent regional restructuring which elevated India to play a central role by being integrated into the Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region and acting as the hub of the new “India, Middle East, East Asia & Oceania Region”. Today’s MOU signing marks a pivotal point as we stride into the next phase of growth in the country enabling us to contribute to enriching lives with qualitative mobility solutions locally and globally”, said Yoshimura on the occasion.

 

Toyota India’s current portfolio comprises 12 models, including four resulting from its alliance with Suzuki. In 2025, Toyota is expected to roll out its first all-electric model, which will be based on the Maruti Suzuki EVX.

# Toyota# Toyota India# Toyota Kirloskar Motor# TKM# Maharashtra# Maharashtra government# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Toyota Startlet is the name of the Glanza in South Africa, so it seems fitting the subcompact SUV based on the Glanza will be called the Startlet Cross.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale In South Africa As Starlet Cross
  • The month of June 2024 saw quite a mixed sales performance. Here's a detailed report.
    Auto Sales June 2024: Maruti, Mahindra, Honda Show Positive Growth; Hyundai & Tata Report Decline
  • Toyota reported total sales of 27,474 units for the month of June, of which 1,722 units were exports.
    Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In June 2024
  • The government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre, while diesel gets a price cut of Rs 2.60 per litre.
    Maharashtra Government To Reduce Fuel Prices In Mumbai From July 1
  • It’s the rebadged Fronx, with very few changes inside and out. So what are the reasons to choose the Taisor and reasons to look elsewhere?
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

Latest News

  • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
    Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
  • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
    MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP
  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar but will come with a range of new features
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch
  • While the Ertiga has scored a disappointing 1-star safety rating, Renault’s contender scored a below-average 2 stars. Both, models, which are also sold in India, are exported to South Africa.
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga And Renault Triber Score Poorly In GNCAP Crash Test For Africa
  • Christened 'Hyperion', the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo; Curvv will be the first Tata to feature this engine and we expect it to also make its way to other Tata models.
    Tata Curvv Confirmed To Get 1.2-Litre Direct Injection 'Hyperion' Turbo-Petrol Engine
  • Royal Enfield is preparing to update one of its best-selling 350 cc motorcycles in India.
    Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched In India On August 12
  • A new greenfield facility – Toyota’s first in India outside of Karnataka – is set to be built in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with an estimated investment of Rs 20,000 crore, as per Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
    Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
  • August 2024 will witness a bunch of two-wheeler unveils from the likes of Royal Enfield, Ola Electric and Triumph, among others.
    Upcoming Bikes Arriving In India In August 2024
  • With the update, the motorcycle's prices now range from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Updated Yezdi Adventure Launched At Rs 2.10 Lakh: Lighter ADV Gets Revised Exhaust, New Colours
  • While the motorcycle remains mechanically the same, it has been updated with new colourways
    2025 Honda Africa Twin Unveiled

Popular Toyota Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved