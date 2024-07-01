Login
Toyota India Reports Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In June 2024

Toyota reported total sales of 27,474 units for the month of June, of which 1,722 units were exports.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on July 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Domestic sales up 40 per cent year-on-year
  • Sales in calendar year 2024 up 47 per cent year-on-year
  • Toyota sales expanding sales network and demand for SUVs, MPVs driving growth

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported cumulative sales of 27,474 units in June 2024 - a 40 per cent growth over the same month last year and its highest monthly sales numbers yet. Domestic sales were up 41 per cent rising from 18,237 units in June 2023 to 25,752 units last month. Exports meanwhile grew from 1,371 units last year to 1,722 units in June 2024.
 

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
 

Toyota attributed its growth in sales to strong demand for its SUVs and MPVs with the recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor continuing to see surging demand. Toyota said that orders for the subcompact SUV doubled in June 2024 as compared to May 2024. Toyota also said that its network expansion in smaller towns and cities across India was also a key driver for its sales growth.
 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 3

New Urban Cruiser Taisor seeing strong demand; Toyota says orders doubled in June 2024 compared to May

 

Also read: Toyota Crysta GX+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.39 Lakh 
 

“Our product strategy and continued focus on offering a delightful ownership experience across all touchpoints allowed us to maintain a consistently strong performance. Notably, we achieved our highest-ever monthly sales of 27,474 units in June, and the overall 47 per cent growth for the Calendar Year highlights the success of our invigorated strategy. Our recently launched Urban Cruiser Taisor continues to perform beyond expectations with order intake doubling compared to the previous month. The model's growing popularity underscores Toyota’s growing presence in the SUV segment,” said Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
 

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS STATIC 6

Demand for SUVs and MPV a major factory in Toyota's growing sales.

 

Month-on-month, Toyota reported a 8.71 per cent growth over May 2024 where it sold 25,273 units cumulatively. Domestic sales were up about 7.48 per cent while exports were up 31 per cent from 1,314 units exported in May 2024.
 

Also read: Toyota, Subaru, Mazda Commit To Further Development Of Internal Combustion Engines
 

Focusing on the Calendar Year 2024, Toyota reported cumulative sales of 1,50,250 units in the January-June window. This marked a 47 per cent growth over 2023 where it reported sales of 1,02,371 units in the same period.

