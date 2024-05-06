Toyota Crysta GX+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.39 Lakh

Following the introduction of a new variant to the Rumion MPV, Toyota Kirloskar Motors has added a new mid-spec variant to the Innova Crysta lineup, named the GX+. The GX+ is the top variant in the GX trim level and slots between the standard GX and mid-spec VX trim levels. It is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations, with prices set at Rs. 21.39 lakh for the former and Rs. 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom) for the latter guise. Strangely, the base G variant is currently elusive, as seen on the website, making the GX trim the entry-level variant.

Also Read: Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh

The new GX+ sits between the standard GX and VX models.

Toyota happens to pull down some of the high-end features in this variant. That said, it gets a rearview camera, auto-folding ORVMs, a digital video recorder (dashcam), wooden finished panels, and fabric seats, as well as enhancements to the exterior in the form of diamond-cut alloy wheels and a silver surround piano black grille. In terms of safety, the GX+ variant incorporates SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, and hill-start assist control. These are in addition to the features offered in the GX variant.

Also Read: Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024

The 8-seater version is priced at Rs 21.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Commenting on the new introduction, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales and Service Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Ever since its launch in 2005, the Innova brand has earned an unshakable reputation of being the segment leader by setting industry benchmarks. Time and again, our endeavour at TKM has been to keep the brand relevant and multi-functional, based on evolving customer trends, in line with our customer-centric approach.”

The new GX+ variant is available in five exterior colour options, including Super White, Attitude Black Mica, Avant-Garde Bronze Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Silver Metallic.

The Crysta is powered by Toyota’s 2.4-litre diesel engine that belts out 148 bhp and 343 Nm of peak torque. The engine features eco and power drive modes, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The car is only available with a diesel powertrain and manual transmission across the lineup, with petrol and hybrid options only available on the Innova Hycross.