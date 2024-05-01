Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024

Toyota India has released its sales figures for April 2024. The brand cumulatively sold 20,494 units in India during the month, up from 15,510 units in April 2023. This represents a growth in sales of 32 per cent. The sales figure for April 2024 includes domestic sales of 18,700 units and exports of 1794 units. The brand additionally stated that its combined sales figure for the first four months of the year is 48 per cent higher than 2023, up from 65,871 units to 97,503 units. Toyota’s sales are expected to increase in the coming months with the recent launch of the Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Toyota sales saw a decrease of 32.6 per cent when compared to March 2024

However, the brand’s sales also represent a 32.6 per cent decrease over March 2024, down from 27,180 units. This could be related to a maintenance shutdown from April 6 to April 12 for the upkeep of its machinery and equipment, as mentioned in its statement.

Commenting on the sales figures, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “In FY 2023-2024, we demonstrated an unwavering commitment towards quality and customer-centricity that pivoted us to report record-breaking growth. Inspired by the same determination, we are thrilled to announce that in the month of April 2024, we have recorded a growth of 32% over the same period last year. We believe that this stable performance underlines a strong foundation for another positive year.”

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in April 2024

Toyota India recently launched its new sub-compact crossover, named the Urban Cruiser Taisor with prices ranging from Rs 7.73 lakh to 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It is the latest model to emerge from the Toyota-Suzuki alliance lineup and is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. As a result, it retains most of the Fronx's original design and is offered with the same set of powertrain and gearbox options as the latter.