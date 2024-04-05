Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Toyota’s latest product in India is the Urban Cruiser Taisor, a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Taisor features an almost identical design to the Fronx, save for a few styling elements such as the grille, front bumper, new LED light signatures and a different design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is offered with two engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. It is priced from Rs 7.73 lakh to 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). So how does the Urban Cruiser Taisor compare with its rivals on paper? We take a closer look.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is Toyota's latest product and is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Dimensions

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Length 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1765 mm 1790 mm 1770 mm 1805 mm 1790 mm Height 1550 mm 1610 mm 1617 mm 1620 mm 1685 mm Wheelbase 2520 mm 2500 mm 2500 mm 2498 mm 2500 mm

While all the vehicles in this comparison have an equivalent length of 3995 mm, the Taisor has a slightly longer wheelbase amongst the bunch, at 2,520 mm. All other vehicles here have a wheelbase of 2500 mm, except for the Tata Nexon, which is only 2 mm shorter (2498 mm).

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the tallest vehicle here with a height of 1685 mm

The Taisor is also the shortest vehicle here in terms of height (1,550 mm), making it slightly less accommodating for adults of a taller stature. It is 135 mm shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the tallest vehicle here. The Taisor is also the narrowest model on this list, at 1,765 mm wide, 5 mm narrower than the Hyundai Venue. The Brezza and the Kia Sonet have identical width figures of 1790 mm while the Tata Nexon is the widest vehicle here by a small margin, with a width of 1,805 mm.



The Tata Nexon is the most spacious vehicle here by a small margin

Powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Kia Sonet Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine 1.2 litre petrol engine 1.2 litre petrol-CNG 1.0 litre turbo petrol 1.2 litre petrol 1.0 litre turbo petrol 1.5 litre diesel 1.2 litre petrol 1.0 litre turbo petrol 1.5 litre diesel 1.5 litre diesel 1.2 litre petrol 1.5 litre petrol-CNG 1.5 litre petrol Performance 88.5 bhp 76.44 bhp 98.6 bhp 81.8 bhp 118.2 bhp 114.4 bhp 81.8 bhp 118.2 bhp 114.4 bhp 113 bhp 118.2 bhp 100 bhp/86.6 bhp (Petrol/CNG) 102 bhp Torque 113 Nm 98.5 Nm 147.6 Nm 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 113.8 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm 260 Nm 170 Nm 136 Nm/121.5Nm (Petrol/CNG) 136.8 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed iMT 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed AMT 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT



On the powertrain front, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol in the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue is the most powerful of the bunch with an output of 118.2 bhp and peak torque of 172 Nm, while the Tata Nexon matches them on horsepower, and has nearly the same torque as well. The Taisor is also available with a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine, although, it makes a lower 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza's engine, while not turbocharged, has an output of 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. While the Taisor's 1.2 litre petrol engine makes more power than the Sonet and Venue's 1.2-litre engines, it also has a marginally lower torque output than the trio.

The Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue's turbo petrol engine is the most powerful one here

The Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue feature the same diesel engine which makes 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Nexon is also offered with a diesel engine which makes 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

The Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon are also offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, along with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) options. The Sonet is also offered with a 6-speed iMT gearbox. The Taisor meanwhile, is offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic (1.0-litre turbo-petrol only) along with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT (for the 1.2-litre models). The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, on the other hand, can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.