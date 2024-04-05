Login
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

How does the Urban Cruiser Taisor compare with its rivals on paper? We take a look
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 5, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the latest model to emerge from the Suzuki-Toyota alliance.
  • Based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
  • It is priced from Rs 7.73 lakh to 13.03 lakh.

Toyota’s latest product in India is the Urban Cruiser Taisor, a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Taisor features an almost identical design to the Fronx, save for a few styling elements such as the grille, front bumper, new LED light signatures and a different design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle is offered with two engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. It is priced from Rs 7.73 lakh to 13.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). So how does the Urban Cruiser Taisor compare with its rivals on paper? We take a closer look.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?

 

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is Toyota's latest product and is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx

 

Dimensions

 Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorKia SonetHyundai VenueTata NexonMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Length 3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm
Width1765 mm1790 mm1770 mm1805 mm1790 mm
Height1550 mm1610 mm1617 mm1620 mm1685 mm
Wheelbase2520 mm2500 mm2500 mm2498 mm2500 mm

 

While all the vehicles in this comparison have an equivalent length of 3995 mm, the Taisor has a slightly longer wheelbase amongst the bunch, at 2,520 mm. All other vehicles here have a wheelbase of 2500 mm, except for the Tata Nexon, which is only 2 mm shorter (2498 mm). 

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained

 

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the tallest vehicle here with a height of 1685 mm

 

The Taisor is also the shortest vehicle here in terms of height (1,550 mm), making it slightly less accommodating for adults of a taller stature. It is 135 mm shorter than the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the tallest vehicle here.  The Taisor is also the narrowest model on this list, at 1,765 mm wide, 5 mm narrower than the Hyundai Venue. The Brezza and the Kia Sonet have identical width figures of 1790 mm while the Tata Nexon is the widest vehicle here by a small margin, with a width of 1,805 mm.
 

The Tata Nexon is the most spacious vehicle here by a small margin

 

Powertrain

 Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorKia Sonet Hyundai VenueTata NexonMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine1.2 litre petrol engine1.2 litre petrol-CNG1.0 litre turbo petrol1.2 litre petrol1.0 litre turbo petrol1.5 litre diesel1.2 litre petrol1.0 litre turbo petrol1.5 litre diesel1.5 litre diesel1.2 litre petrol1.5 litre petrol-CNG1.5 litre petrol
Performance88.5 bhp76.44 bhp98.6 bhp81.8 bhp118.2 bhp114.4 bhp81.8 bhp118.2 bhp114.4 bhp113 bhp118.2 bhp100 bhp/86.6 bhp (Petrol/CNG)102 bhp
Torque113 Nm98.5 Nm147.6 Nm115 Nm172 Nm250 Nm113.8 Nm172 Nm250 Nm260 Nm170 Nm136 Nm/121.5Nm (Petrol/CNG)136.8 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT5-speed AMT5-speed MT5-speed MT6-speed AT5-speed MT6-speed iMT7-speed DCT6-speed MT6-speed iMT6-speed AT5-speed MT6-speed MT7-speed DCT6-speed MT6-speed MT6-speed AMT5-speed MT6-speed MT6-speed AMT7-speed DCT6-speed AT5-speed MT5-speed MT


On the powertrain front, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol in the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue is the most powerful of the bunch with an output of 118.2 bhp and peak torque of 172 Nm, while the Tata Nexon matches them on horsepower, and has nearly the same torque as well. The Taisor is also available with a 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine, although, it makes a lower 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of torque. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza's engine, while not turbocharged, has an output of 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque. While the Taisor's 1.2 litre petrol engine makes more power than the Sonet and Venue's 1.2-litre engines, it also has a marginally lower torque output than the trio.

 

Also Read: Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh 

 

The Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue's turbo petrol engine is the most powerful one here

 

The Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue feature the same diesel engine which makes 114.4 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. The Nexon is also offered with a diesel engine which makes 113 bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

 

The Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon are also offered with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, along with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) options. The Sonet is also offered with a 6-speed iMT gearbox. The Taisor meanwhile, is offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic (1.0-litre turbo-petrol only) along with a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT (for the 1.2-litre models). The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, on the other hand, can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

