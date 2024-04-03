Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained

Toyota has launched the Taisor sub-compact crossover in India at a starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially the badge-engineered sibling of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, it sports a handful of styling changes that aim to add a degree of visual differentiation over its Suzuki counterpart.

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in five trim levels.

The sub-compact crossover is available in five monotone colour options, including Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey, and three dual-tone options: Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, and Cafe White with Midnight Black. However, the latter paint schemes are only available in the range-topping ‘V’ variant.

It is available in 5 trim levels (E, S, S+, G, and V) and 12 variants. In terms of powertrain options, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine is available from the E MT to the S+ AMT grade. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill is only available in the two range-topping variants.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: E

It is available with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series petrol engine and comes in manual transmission only. This variant also gets a CNG option, and it is exclusive to this variant only.



Halogen projector headlamps Connected LED rear combi lamps Steel wheels with wheel covers Roof-mounted spoiler Skid Plate (Front and Rear) Wheel arch, side door, underbody cladding Roof Garnish Shark Fin Antenna Dual-tone interior Fabric Seats Vehicle stability control Hill Hold Assist Dual Front Airbags Reverse Parking Sensors (with infographic display) ABS with EBD Seat Belt Reminder Rear Defogger (Electric) ISOFIX Child Seat Restraints Manual IRVM Tilt-Adjustable Steering Keyless Entry System Rear Foldable Seats (60:40 Split) Adjustable Headrests (Front and Rear) Power windows (front and rear) Automatic climate control Gear Shift Indicator

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: S

This variant gains the automatic transmission along with the MT. powertrain is carried over from the E trim.

In addition to the features offered in the E variant

Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators Anti-theft security system 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay OTA Updates USB and Bluetooth connectivity 4 speakers Electrically adjustable ORVMs Electrically foldable ORVMs Steering wheel-mounted controls Rear parcel tray

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: S+

The powertrain combination remains the same as the S, but it gets additional features.

LED headlights LED DRLs and turn indicators Automatic headlights (with Follow Me Home Function) Painted alloy wheels

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: G

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered from the G grade onwards. This variant is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

In addition to the features offered in the S+

Rear wiper and washer Chrome-plated inside door handles Side and curtain airbags Rear-view camera 2 tweeters Multi-Information Display (TFT Colour) Wireless Charger Paddle Shifters (AT only) Tilt and Telescopic Steering Adjustment Engine Push Start/Stop With Smart Key Height Adjustable Driver Seat Front Centre Armrest (Sliding Type with Storage) Rear AC vents Fast USB Charging Sockets: Types A and C (Rear) Front footwell light Remote Check & Control (Climate Control, Lock/Unlock, Hazard Lights, Headlights, Distance to Empty) Smart watch and Hey Siri voice assistant compatibility Vehicle safety and security collision notification, tow alert, Find my car and valet profile Service Connect: Vehicle Health and Malfunction Indicators

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: V

The V grade is the fully loaded variant of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. It has both transmission options and is the only trim to get dual-tone exterior colour options.