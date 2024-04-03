Login
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in five trim levels (E, S, S+, G, and V) and 12 variants in total.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is only available in the two range-topping grades
  • Available in five monotone and three dual-tone colour options
  • The CNG derivative is available is limited to the entry-level variant

Toyota has launched the Taisor sub-compact crossover in India at a starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially the badge-engineered sibling of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, it sports a handful of styling changes that aim to add a degree of visual differentiation over its Suzuki counterpart.

 

Also Read: Fronx-Based Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Launched In India At Rs 7.73 Lakh

 

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in five trim levels. 

 

The sub-compact crossover is available in five monotone colour options, including Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey, and three dual-tone options: Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, and Cafe White with Midnight Black. However, the latter paint schemes are only available in the range-topping ‘V’ variant.  

 

It is available in 5 trim levels (E, S, S+, G, and V) and 12 variants. In terms of powertrain options, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine is available from the E MT to the S+ AMT grade. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill is only available in the two range-topping variants. 

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: E

 

It is available with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series petrol engine and comes in manual transmission only. This variant also gets a CNG option, and it is exclusive to this variant only.
 

Halogen projector headlamps 
Connected LED rear combi lamps 
Steel wheels with wheel covers
Roof-mounted spoiler
Skid Plate (Front and Rear)
Wheel arch, side door, underbody cladding
Roof Garnish
Shark Fin Antenna
Dual-tone interior
Fabric Seats
Vehicle stability control
Hill Hold Assist
Dual Front Airbags
Reverse Parking Sensors (with infographic display) 
ABS with EBD
Seat Belt Reminder
Rear Defogger (Electric)
ISOFIX Child Seat Restraints
Manual IRVM
Tilt-Adjustable Steering
Keyless Entry System
Rear Foldable Seats (60:40 Split) 
Adjustable Headrests (Front and Rear)
Power windows (front and rear)
Automatic climate control 
Gear Shift Indicator

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross ZX (O) Bookings Reopen; Price Hiked

 

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: S

 

This variant gains the automatic transmission along with the MT. powertrain is carried over from the E trim.

 

In addition to the features offered in the E variant

 

Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
Anti-theft security system
7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
OTA Updates 
USB and Bluetooth connectivity
4 speakers 
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Steering wheel-mounted controls
Rear parcel tray

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: S+ 

 

The powertrain combination remains the same as the S, but it gets additional features. 

 

LED headlights 
LED DRLs and turn indicators
Automatic headlights (with Follow Me Home Function)
Painted alloy wheels

 

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: G 

 

The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered from the G grade onwards. This variant is available with both manual and automatic transmission options. 

 

In addition to the features offered in the S+ 

 

Rear wiper and washer
Chrome-plated inside door handles
Side and curtain airbags
Rear-view camera
2 tweeters 
Multi-Information Display (TFT Colour)
Wireless Charger
Paddle Shifters (AT only)
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Adjustment
Engine Push Start/Stop With Smart Key
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest (Sliding Type with Storage)
Rear AC vents
Fast USB Charging Sockets: Types A and C (Rear)
Front footwell light
Remote Check & Control (Climate Control, Lock/Unlock, Hazard Lights, Headlights, Distance to Empty)
Smart watch and Hey Siri voice assistant compatibility 
Vehicle safety and security collision notification, tow alert, Find my car and valet profile
Service Connect: Vehicle Health and Malfunction Indicators

 

Also Read: Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024

 

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: V

 

The V grade is the fully loaded variant of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. It has both transmission options and is the only trim to get dual-tone exterior colour options. 

 

Auto IRVM
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
9.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system
Cruise control
360-degree cameras
Auto-folding ORVMs
Machine-finish alloy wheels
Dual-tone exterior (optional)
