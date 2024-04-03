Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Variants Explained
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on April 3, 2024
- The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is only available in the two range-topping grades
- Available in five monotone and three dual-tone colour options
- The CNG derivative is available is limited to the entry-level variant
Toyota has launched the Taisor sub-compact crossover in India at a starting price of Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially the badge-engineered sibling of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, it sports a handful of styling changes that aim to add a degree of visual differentiation over its Suzuki counterpart.
The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in five trim levels.
The sub-compact crossover is available in five monotone colour options, including Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey, and three dual-tone options: Sportin Red with Midnight Black, Enticing Silver with Midnight Black, and Cafe White with Midnight Black. However, the latter paint schemes are only available in the range-topping ‘V’ variant.
It is available in 5 trim levels (E, S, S+, G, and V) and 12 variants. In terms of powertrain options, the 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-series petrol engine is available from the E MT to the S+ AMT grade. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill is only available in the two range-topping variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: E
It is available with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-series petrol engine and comes in manual transmission only. This variant also gets a CNG option, and it is exclusive to this variant only.
|Halogen projector headlamps
|Connected LED rear combi lamps
|Steel wheels with wheel covers
|Roof-mounted spoiler
|Skid Plate (Front and Rear)
|Wheel arch, side door, underbody cladding
|Roof Garnish
|Shark Fin Antenna
|Dual-tone interior
|Fabric Seats
|Vehicle stability control
|Hill Hold Assist
|Dual Front Airbags
|Reverse Parking Sensors (with infographic display)
|ABS with EBD
|Seat Belt Reminder
|Rear Defogger (Electric)
|ISOFIX Child Seat Restraints
|Manual IRVM
|Tilt-Adjustable Steering
|Keyless Entry System
|Rear Foldable Seats (60:40 Split)
|Adjustable Headrests (Front and Rear)
|Power windows (front and rear)
|Automatic climate control
|Gear Shift Indicator
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: S
This variant gains the automatic transmission along with the MT. powertrain is carried over from the E trim.
In addition to the features offered in the E variant
|Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
|Anti-theft security system
|7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|OTA Updates
|USB and Bluetooth connectivity
|4 speakers
|Electrically adjustable ORVMs
|Electrically foldable ORVMs
|Steering wheel-mounted controls
|Rear parcel tray
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: S+
The powertrain combination remains the same as the S, but it gets additional features.
|LED headlights
|LED DRLs and turn indicators
|Automatic headlights (with Follow Me Home Function)
|Painted alloy wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: G
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered from the G grade onwards. This variant is available with both manual and automatic transmission options.
In addition to the features offered in the S+
|Rear wiper and washer
|Chrome-plated inside door handles
|Side and curtain airbags
|Rear-view camera
|2 tweeters
|Multi-Information Display (TFT Colour)
|Wireless Charger
|Paddle Shifters (AT only)
|Tilt and Telescopic Steering Adjustment
|Engine Push Start/Stop With Smart Key
|Height Adjustable Driver Seat
|Front Centre Armrest (Sliding Type with Storage)
|Rear AC vents
|Fast USB Charging Sockets: Types A and C (Rear)
|Front footwell light
|Remote Check & Control (Climate Control, Lock/Unlock, Hazard Lights, Headlights, Distance to Empty)
|Smart watch and Hey Siri voice assistant compatibility
|Vehicle safety and security collision notification, tow alert, Find my car and valet profile
|Service Connect: Vehicle Health and Malfunction Indicators
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: V
The V grade is the fully loaded variant of the Urban Cruiser Taisor. It has both transmission options and is the only trim to get dual-tone exterior colour options.
|Auto IRVM
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel
|9.0-inch touch-screen infotainment system
|Cruise control
|360-degree cameras
|Auto-folding ORVMs
|Machine-finish alloy wheels
|Dual-tone exterior (optional)
