Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh

The Toyota Rumion MPV variant lineup has grown with the introduction of a new mid-spec automatic variant, named G AT. With this, the G trim of the Rumion is now available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The G AT variant slots right between the base S AT and the range-topping V AT in the lineup. Priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Rumion G AT commands a premium of Rs 1.40 lakh over its manual counterpart. Bookings for the new variant have commenced, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

The Toyota Rumion is now available with AT transmission across all trim levels.

The Rumion range, comprising the S, G, and V trims, previously limited the automatic transmission option to the base S and top G variants. However, this update extends the availability of the automatic gearbox across the entire lineup. The G automatic variant costs Rs 1.06 lakh more than the most accessible AT variant, but Rs 73,000 less than the top V variant.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine shared with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that it's based on, the Rumion G AT has a peak output of 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Rumion G AT is priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the Rumion G automatic mirrors its manual counterpart, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, ESP, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among others. Other features include an engine start/stop switch, front fog lights, automatic temperature control, and Toyota i-Connect connected car tech features.

The Toyota Rumion MPV is priced between Rs 10.44 lakh and Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It competes in the market against the Maruti Ertiga, as well as the bigger (and more feature-rich) Kia Carens. Along with the launch of this new variant, the brand also reopened bookings for the Rumion CNG.