Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh

The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 29, 2024

Highlights

  • The Toyota Rumion is now available with an automatic transmission across all trim levels.
  • The Rumion G AT is priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • It costs Rs 73,000 less than the top-spec Rumion automatic.

The Toyota Rumion MPV variant lineup has grown with the introduction of a new mid-spec automatic variant, named G AT. With this, the G trim of the Rumion is now available with both manual and automatic transmission options. The G AT variant slots right between the base S AT and the range-topping V AT in the lineup. Priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Rumion G AT commands a premium of Rs 1.40 lakh over its manual counterpart. Bookings for the new variant have commenced, with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Introduced; Gets New Black Alloys And TPMS

 

The Toyota Rumion is now available with AT transmission across all trim levels. 

 

The Rumion range, comprising the S, G, and V trims, previously limited the automatic transmission option to the base S and top G variants. However, this update extends the availability of the automatic gearbox across the entire lineup. The G automatic variant costs Rs 1.06 lakh more than the most accessible AT variant, but Rs 73,000 less than the top V variant.

 

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine shared with the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that it's based on, the Rumion G AT has a peak output of 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque, and is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched At Rs 20.99 Lakh

 

The Rumion G AT is priced at Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

In terms of features, the Rumion G automatic mirrors its manual counterpart, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, ESP, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages, among others. Other features include an engine start/stop switch, front fog lights, automatic temperature control, and Toyota i-Connect connected car tech features. 

 

The Toyota Rumion MPV is priced between Rs 10.44 lakh and Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It competes in the market against the Maruti Ertiga, as well as the bigger (and more feature-rich) Kia Carens. Along with the launch of this new variant, the brand also reopened bookings for the Rumion CNG.

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Rumion# Toyota Rumion MPV# Rumion MPV# Maruti Suzuki Ertiga# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

