Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Volkswagen VirtusHyundai Venue N LineBMW M4Toyota GlanzaHyundai Exter
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai CasperKia SoulMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault ArkanaVolvo EX30 Recharge
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Matter AERABMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2Harley-Davidson Breakout
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

It’s the rebadged Fronx, with very few changes inside and out. So what are the reasons to choose the Taisor and reasons to look elsewhere?
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Same petrol powertrain choices as the Fronx
  • 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol
  • Offers higher standard warranty

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is the fourth and the newest rebadged model born out of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki in the current line-up. Where the Fronx has been leading the sales chart since its introduction, the segment has also witnessed a growing demand amongst buyers. This segment offers a crossover stance, higher ground clearance than a hatchback with body cladding, and while not being too expensive on the pocket. So why should you consider buying the Taisor instead of the Fronx, and what are the reasons to stay away from it? Let us break it down for you.

 

Reasons to buy the Toyota Taisor

 

Toyota Taisor 4

 

Higher Standard Warranty

Where Fronx buyers are offered a standard warranty of two years or 40,000 km, Taisor buyers – since it’s a Toyota – will have the upper hand with a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km. This has always been the case with Toyota-badged Maruti products including the Glanza, Invicto and the Rumion. And now the Taisor continues with it, albeit at a slightly higher premium you pay over the Maruti car it is based on. Moreover, Toyota is also offering complimentary roadside assistance for five years which makes the deal even sweeter. 

 

Toyota Taisor 2

 

Powertrain Choices

Although it’s rebadged, you still get all the powertrain choices in the Taisor that are offered in the Fronx. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated ending offers a smooth and refined driving experience which is also frugal and can be had with an AMT automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol we drove has a punchy nature with a vibration-free refinement that is unheard of in a three-cylinder engine. It can also be had with a six-speed torque converter automatic. And for buyers looking for a CNG option, the Taisor offers that as well – but only in the entry-level trim.

 

Toyota Taisor 21

 

Appealing positioning

The Fronx is selling at an average of 13,000 units per month. Which means the Taisor has a successful recipe to start on. Buyers are looking for a beefed-up hatchback without the bulk of an SUV and the Fronx/Taisor offers it in the best possible manner. Secondly, if you wanted to buy a Toyota and the Glanza was the only affordable choice, spending a little more for the Taisor makes so much more sense. And, the Taisor carrying small but noticeable changes over the Fronx (rather than being just a rebadged product) also works in its favour.

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison


Reasons to avoid the Toyota Taisor

 

Toyota Taisor 12

 

Variants and Pricing

With the badge engineering, the Taisor carries a slight extra premium over the equivalent variant-to-variant Fronx. Not only that, as with the Fronx, the Taisor also doesn’t offer a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with the more affordable trims but only in the more expensive V and G trims. This means if a buyer wants the punchy 1.0-litre Boosterjet, they’d have to spend the extra for it and can’t have it in the more affordable trims. And the same goes the other way around too where the 1.2-litre petrol buyers don’t get the range-topping features offered in the G and V despite them wanting this powertrain and added features. Luckily the Boosterjet variants of the Taisor are priced on par with the same powertrain variants of the Fronx. Lastly, the Toyota touchpoints aren’t as extensive and well spread across the country as Maruti Suzuki’s. 

 

Toyota Taisor 35

 

Uninspiring Cabin 

Although the exterior of the Taisor carries some changes over the car it is rebadged from, the same cannot be said about the cabin. With a concoction of materials used all around the cabin, they are all hard plastic and make the cabin feel less spacious than it actually is. Toyota could have made use of lighter or beige materials inside the cabin to make it feel more premium and spacious in comparison. Even the seats could have had better leatherette upholstery both fore and aft. Moreover, the second row has ample leg room, but the headroom and shoulder room are on the tighter side. So, spending long hours in the back won’t be very comfortable, especially for taller passengers. 

 

Toyota Taisor 1

Bigger alternatives available at the same price

The range-topping Taisor V with turbo-petrol automatic and dual-tone finish carries a price tag of Rs 13.04 lakh. At this price, there are other sub-4 metre SUVs along with a few C-SUVs that could offer a much better buying sense with their larger dimension, more features, and bigger engine configuration. You can opt for the Tata Nexon in the Creative Plus S trim or a diesel-automatic combination in the Kia Sonet HTX trim at the same price as the range-topping Taisor. Even the Hyryder CNG option or the Honda City VX petrol manual are good alternatives for the Taisor at around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: What’s The Difference?

 

Conclusion

 

Toyota Taisor 38

All things considered, the Taisor is yet another likeable car born out of the alliance between the two carmakers. It has got a lot going for itself including powertrain choices, driving dynamics, features it offers, pricing as well as styling. And the high-volume segment it has entered, the Taisor will give the buyers another choice with Toyota’s brand factor backing it up. 

# toyota# toyota cars# toyota urban cruiser taisor# taisor# taisor india# toyota taisor# car# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • It’s the newest rebadged model and is based on the quite popular Fronx. But is the Toyota Taisor worth buying when you already have the Fronx coming up roses?
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Review: Cut From The Same Cloth
  • All three carmakers will continue development of new-generation internal combustion engines with greater degrees of electrification.
    Toyota, Subaru, Mazda Commit To Further Development Of Internal Combustion Engines
  • The new addition to the Innova Crysta lineup comes with both 7- and 8-seater configurations.
    Toyota Crysta GX+ Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 21.39 Lakh
  • Toyota India registered a 32 per cent growth in sales over the same month last year when it sold 15,510 units
    Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024
  • The brand had temporarily stopped accepting orders for the CNG variant of the MPV back in September 2023.
    Toyota Rumion CNG Bookings Reopen After 7-Month Pause

Latest Reviews

  • With the price hike, the the Hector Plus now starts at Rs 18.20 lakh; entry-level Hector price remains unchanged.
    MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Increased: Check Updated Price List
  • TVS’ flagship streetbike Apache RTR 310 has been facing issues concerning vibrations at high speeds and throttle lag concerns
    TVS Apache RTR 310 Vibrations And Throttle Lag Issues Attended Through Service Camp
  • It’s the rebadged Fronx, with very few changes inside and out. So what are the reasons to choose the Taisor and reasons to look elsewhere?
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Tata reported a growth in demand for both CNGs and EVs though it was the former that reported the sharpest spike.
    Tata's CNG Car Sales More Than Doubled in FY24; Surpassed EV Sales
  • The motorcycle is expected to be launched in the international market next year, with chances of it making it to India as well
    Next-Gen KTM 990 Adventure Spied During Test!
  • The next generation of Apple CarPlay is set to debut in Porsche and Aston Martin cars to begin with.
    Next-Gen Apple CarPlay Gets Radical Update: ADAS, Climate Control Integrated
  • The Mini Cooper five-door is offered in two variants, Cooper C and Cooper S with two petrol engines
    New Mini Cooper Five-Door Hatchback Unveiled As Petrol-Only Model
  • VinFast, which is set to begin sales of its vehicles in India in 2025, could offer the VF e34 SUV for sale here.
    VinFast VF e34 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In India
  • The Jeep Compass Sport variant is now priced at Rs 18.99 lakh, down from the previous price of Rs. 20.69 lakh.
    Jeep Compass Sport Trim Prices Slashed By Rs. 1.70 Lakh
  • The British marque is accepting pre-orders for the soon-to-launch all-new 3-Door Cooper hatchback on its website.
    New Mini Cooper 3-Door Bookings Open In India

Popular Toyota Models

  • Home
  • Reviews
  • car
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved