Auto Sales July 2024: Mahindra, Toyota, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Maruti Sales Decline

The month of July 2024 has witnessed a sales dip for automakers that usually skyrocket every month.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has witnessed a 4 per cent y-o-y decline in its sales
  • Tata Motors' domestic sales in July displayed an 11 per cent drop.
  • Mahindra has reported 15 per cent y-o-y growth in its sales in July 2024

Most major car manufacturers in India have released sales numbers for July 2024. While automakers such as Mahindra, Kia and Toyota reported positive growth in sales, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai have witnessed a year-on-year decline in the month of July.

 

Maruti Suzuki India 

 

Maruti Suzuki Swift 9

 

Maruti Suzuki India has witnessed a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in its sales, with 1,75,041 cumulative units sold in July 2024 as compared to 1,81,630 sold in June 2023. The company sold 1,37,463 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market in July 2024, showcasing a 9 per cent dip in sales as compared to the corresponding period last year. However, Maruti has witnessed a growth in exports, with 23,985 units shipped overseas. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

 

Mahindra

 

Mahindra 3 XO 17

 

Mahindra announced it has sold 41,623 vehicles in India in the month of July 2024. This marks a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent as the brand sold 36,205 units in the corresponding period last year. However, on the export front, Mahindra has witnessed a decline of 40 per cent as compared to the same month last year.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims

 

Toyota

 

TOYOTA INNOVA HYCROSS ACTION 5

 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor exceeded its best-ever monthly sales in July 2024. The brand sold 29,533 vehicles in India, and exports stood at 2,123 units during the month. This marks a growth of 44 per cent compared to July 2023, when 21,911 vehicles were sold. YTD figures represent 46 per cent growth as compared to the same period last year. 

 

Also Read: Toyota India Plots Fourth Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Maharashtra, Signs MoU

 

Kia

 

2024 KIA Sonet Facelift 49

 

Kia  India has announced selling 20,507 units in the domestic market in July 2024. With this, the company registered a 2.5 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 20,002 units sold in July 2023. The newly launched Sonet claimed the highest contribution to Kia India's July 2024 sales with 9,459 units, followed by Carens and Seltos with 5,679 and 5347 units, respectively. The brand exported 2,500 vehicles in the previous month. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
 

Hyundai

 

HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 STATIC BEAUTY 5

 

Hyundai Motor India registered total sales of 49,013 vehicles in the country in July, while exports stood at 15,550 units. This marks a 3.21 per year-on-year decline in sales compared to July 2023.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT

 

Tata Motors 

 

Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago CNG 6

 

Tata Motors' cumulative passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, stood at 44,954 units, representing a 6 per cent year-on-year decline. Tata’s electric vehicle sales has also taken a hit in July 2024 for the fourth consecutive month, with a 21 per cent drop in sales (5,027 units sold in July 2024).

 

Also Read: Tata Motors’ EV Sales Down 21% In July 2024; Marks Fourth Consecutive Month Of Dropping EV Sales

 

JSW MG Motor

 

MG Comet 6

 

JSW MG Motor India managed to sell 4,572 vehicles  in July 2024. The brand’s electric vehicles have been contributing significantly over the past months, and it was no different in the month of July. The brand’s electric vehicle portfolio comprises the Comet EV and the ZS EV, which accounted for 35 per cent of overall sales in July 2024. In other news, the brand has confirmed the name of its upcoming electric vehicle, named Windsor EV. It is slated to be unveiled in the coming weeks with its launch scheduled for September. 

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch

 

Honda Cars

 

Elevate Image 16

 

Honda Cars India's sales stood at 4,624 vehicles in July, while exports stood at 2,710 units. Comparing the sales with July 2023 where Honda sold 4,864 units in the domestic market and exported 1,112 units, there is a drop in domestic sales, but also a year-on-year growth of 22 per cent in exports, thanks largely to the Elevate

 

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate

