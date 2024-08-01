Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Hyundai CretaMaserati GrecaleLexus LM 350Mahindra Thar RoxxTata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Citroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota Belta
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBMW CE 04 ElectricTVS RoninBMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 Sport
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims

Nearing three years in the market, the XUV700 continues to witness strong demand, having received close to 8,000 bookings on a monthly basis in the first quarter of FY2025.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bookings for Mahindra XUV700 crossed the 10,000 mark in July after prices were temporarily slashed for top variants.
  • Reduction in prices enabled by “value engineering” and rationalisation of semiconductor costs: Mahindra’s Rajesh Jejurikar
  • Monthly production of Mahindra’s flagship SUV currently at 10,000 units.

Since its launch in 2021, the Mahindra XUV700 has been a pillar of strength for Mahindra, with demand far exceeding supply for the better part of the last three years. However, with production having tripled since then, waiting periods for the XUV700 have come down, and availability is no longer an issue. In a bid to help the XUV700 maintain its sales momentum, Mahindra rolled out a substantial price cut for the top-spec AX7 and AX7 L variants at the start of July, and that led to a 40 per cent increase in fresh orders for the XUV700, the company has revealed.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

 

Rajesh Jejurikar, ED & CEO – Auto and Farm sectors at Mahindra, revealed the XUV700 continued to receive around 8,000 monthly bookings on average in the first quarter of FY2025. Till July 1, Mahindra had 13,000 pending orders for the XUV700, and following the announcement of the price reduction for the top trims, Mahindra is understood to have received in excess of 10,000 bookings for the XUV700 in July.

 

mahindra xuv700 blaze edition launched prices start at rs 24 24 lakh carandbike 1

Prices of top XUV700 variants rose post-launch as they utilised a higher amount of semiconductors, Jejurikar explained.

 

Jejurikar explained the prices of the AX7 and AX7 L variants had risen by close to Rs 4 lakh since launch on the back of increasing “commodity prices”. However, the company resorted to “value engineering”, which, along with a rationalisation of semiconductor prices – that normalised after a prolonged chip shortage – enabled Mahindra to temporarily slash prices of the AX7 and AX7 K trims by up to Rs 2.20 lakh as part of a four-month-long offer.

 

“Our costs have come down for two reasons. One, we have done value engineering. We spent effort in removing extra costs which may not be adding value to the customer. The premiums on chips at one point of time have gone away; there’s no chip shortage now and we don’t have to pay any extra market price for those, which has brought material costs down”, Jejurikar explained.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch

 

Previously, the AX7 and AX7 L variants ranged from Rs 21.39 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh, but since the revision, they range from Rs 19.49 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Monthly production of the XUV700 has been ramped up to 10,000 units – up from the 3,500 units at launch – and Jejurikar said the company expects the price cut to have minimal impact on financials, as Mahindra anticipates higher sales volumes and enhanced operating leverage.

 

Mahindra is gearing up for the launch of the highly anticipated 5-door Thar Roxx on August 15, and Jejurikar confirmed the company has configured the existing production line – which currently rolls out the 3-door Thar – to produce as many as 4,000 units of the Thar Roxx.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra XUV700# Mahindra XUV700 Prices# SUV# SUVs in India# diesel# petrol# automatic cars# diesel SUVs# petrol SUVs# Cars# Cover Story# Auto Industry
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Mahindra Thar Roxx will have a similar interior layout as the three-door Thar but will come with a range of new features
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior Spied Ahead Of August 15 Launch
  • We’ve driven the 2024 facelift of the Hyundai Creta over 3 months and 3,000 km. How is the CVT version of the compact SUV to live with? We find out
    2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT
  • The latest teaser image of the Thar Roxx confirms that it will feature a panoramic sunroof
    Mahindra Thar Roxx To Be Offered With A Panoramic Sunroof
  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
  • The five-door version of the Thar, named the Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most anticipated launches of the year
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo

Latest News

  • Available overseas under SAIC’s Wuling sub-brand, the Windsor is expected to plug the gap between the Comet and ZS EV in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup.
    MG Windsor EV Name Confirmed For Wuling Cloud In India Ahead Of September Launch
  • The latest iteration of the Nissan X-Trail finally goes on sale in India and carries with it a hefty Rs 49.92 lakh price tag.
    Nissan X-Trail SUV Launched In India At Rs 49.92 Lakh
  • While Tata Motors witnessed a small month-on-month growth in electric vehicle sales, total sales were significantly lower in comparison to the same period in 2023.
    Tata Motors’ EV Sales Down 21% In July 2024; Marks Fourth Consecutive Month Of Dropping EV Sales
  • Once formalised, the partnership will see Amara Raja supply NMC and LFP lithium-ion cells to Ather Energy for its scooter line-up.
    Ather Energy Partners With Amara Raja To Source Battery Cells For Its Electric Two-Wheelers
  • Hero has partnered with the Terrafirma Motors Corporation (TMC) which will serve as its exclusive assembler and distributor
    Hero MotoCorp Commences Operations In Philippines In Partnership With Terrafirma Motors Corporation
  • Nearing three years in the market, the XUV700 continues to witness strong demand, having received close to 8,000 bookings on a monthly basis in the first quarter of FY2025.
    Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims
  • The Ronin Parakram has been unveiled in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram: One-Off Tribute To Armed Forces In Pictures
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Here is a rundown of the top 10 features of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
    Top Features Of The Maruti Suzuki Brezza You Should Know
  • MotoGP and the UP government have signed a three-year agreement that will see the Grand Prix of India being held between 2025 and 2027 at the BIC.
    MotoGP And UP Government Sign Multi-Year Agreement For Indian GP

Research More on Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700
8.3

Mahindra XUV700

Starts at ₹ 13.99 - 26.99 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV700 Specifications
View XUV700 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra XUV700 Orders Jump 40% In July Following Price Cut For AX7, AX7 L Trims
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved