Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

Mahindra has rolled out massive price cuts on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants of the XUV700. Stretching up to Rs 2.2 lakh, these have been rolled out to celebrate the SUV achieving the 2 lakh production milestone in less than three years since it was launched. Mahindra stated that the price reductions would be valid for four months starting from July 10. With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price Table

Mahindra XUV700 Variant New Price (Ex-showroom) Old Price (Ex-showroom) Price Difference AX7 7-Seat Petrol MT Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 21.39 lakh Rs 1.9 lakh AX7 6-Seat Petrol MT Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 21.54 lakh Rs 1.85 lakh AX7 7-Seat Diesel MT Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 2.15 lakh AX7 6-Seat Diesel MT Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 1.95 lakh AX7 7-Seat Petrol AT Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 2 lakh AX7 6-Seat Petrol AT Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh AX7 7-Seat Diesel AT Rs 21.59 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh Rs 2.2 lakh AX7 6-Seat Diesel AT Rs 21.79 lakh Rs 23.94 lakh Rs 2.15 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel MT Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 1.5 lakh AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel MT Rs 22.69 lakh Rs 24.24 lakh Rs 1.55 lakh AX7 7-Seat Diesel AWD AT Rs 22.80 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 2.19 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Petrol AT Rs 23.49 lakh Rs 25.39 lakh Rs 1.9 lakh AX7 L 6-Seat Petrol AT Rs 23.69 lakh Rs 25.54 lakh Rs 1.85 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AT Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 26.04 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel AT Rs 24.19 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 1.8 lakh AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AWD AT Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 26.99 lakh Rs 2 lakh

The AX7 variant of the XUV700 gets dual 10.24-inch displays inside



The equipment list of AX7 variants includes dual 10.24-inch displays for the infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with other features such as a panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, six -way power seat with memory, dual zone climate control, drive modes, reverse camera, push button start among other features. The AX7 Luxury gets a few extra features such as ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, wireless charger, blind view monitor, and adaptive cruise control among other features.

The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.



