Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh

With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 9, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra has temporarily slashed the prices of the XUV700.
  • Reductions in price offered on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury trims.
  • Valid for four months.

Mahindra has rolled out massive price cuts on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants of the XUV700. Stretching up to Rs 2.2 lakh, these have been rolled out to celebrate the SUV achieving the 2 lakh production milestone in less than three years since it was launched. Mahindra stated that the price reductions would be valid for four months starting from July 10. With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone Within 3 Years Of Launch
 

Price Table 

Mahindra XUV700 VariantNew Price (Ex-showroom)Old Price (Ex-showroom)Price Difference
AX7 7-Seat Petrol MTRs 19.49 lakhRs 21.39 lakhRs 1.9 lakh
AX7 6-Seat Petrol MTRs 19.69 lakhRs 21.54 lakhRs 1.85 lakh
AX7 7-Seat Diesel MTRs 19.99 lakhRs 22.14 lakhRs 2.15 lakh
AX7 6-Seat Diesel MTRs 20.19 lakhRs 22.14 lakhRs 1.95 lakh
AX7 7-Seat Petrol ATRs 20.99 lakhRs 22.99 lakhRs 2 lakh
AX7 6-Seat Petrol ATRs 21.19 lakhRs 23.24 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh
AX7 7-Seat Diesel ATRs 21.59 lakhRs 23.79 lakhRs 2.2 lakh
AX7 6-Seat Diesel ATRs 21.79 lakhRs 23.94 lakhRs 2.15 lakh
AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel MTRs 22.49 lakhRs 23.99 lakhRs 1.5 lakh
AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel MTRs 22.69 lakhRs 24.24 lakhRs 1.55 lakh
AX7 7-Seat Diesel AWD ATRs 22.80 lakh Rs 24.99 lakhRs 2.19 lakh
AX7 L 7-Seat Petrol ATRs 23.49 lakhRs 25.39 lakhRs 1.9 lakh
AX7 L 6-Seat Petrol ATRs 23.69 lakhRs 25.54 lakhRs 1.85 lakh
AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel ATRs 23.99 lakhRs 26.04 lakhRs 2.05 lakh
AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel ATRs 24.19 lakhRs 25.99 lakhRs 1.8 lakh
AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AWD ATRs 24.99 lakhRs 26.99 lakhRs 2 lakh

 

Mahindra XUV 700 Interior 2022 07 24 T10 04 48 109 Z

The AX7 variant of the XUV700 gets dual 10.24-inch displays inside


The equipment list of AX7 variants includes dual 10.24-inch displays for the infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with other features such as a panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, six -way power seat with memory, dual zone climate control, drive modes, reverse camera, push button start among other features. The AX7 Luxury gets a few extra features such as ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, wireless charger, blind view monitor, and adaptive cruise control among other features.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
 

The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options. 


 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra XUV 700# Mahindra XUV700 production SUV# Mahindra SUV# Mahindra XUV700 Discounts# Mahindra Discounts# Cars# Cover Story
  • The new 5-door version of the Mahindra Thar is expected to be introduced sometime in August 2024.
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Again Ahead Of Its Arrival In August 2024
  • Mahindra has updated the Scorpio-N Z8 Select, Z8 and top-spec Z8 L with some new features.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N Gains Ventilated Seats, Wireless Charger; Prices Unchanged
  • The homegrown brand sold 40,022 SUVs in the Indian market in June 2024 while 622 units were exported during the same time.
    Mahindra Passenger Vehicle Sales Increase By 23% In June 2024
  • To commemorate this milestone, Mahindra has introduced two new colour options for the XUV700 SUV.
    Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone Within 3 Years Of Launch
  • Heavily updated, the 3XO is now finally dressed up to arrive at the sub-4 metre SUV party now influenced by Brezza, Nexon and Sonet. But why should you consider buying it over the others?
    Mahindra XUV 3XO: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid

  • With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
    Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh
  • The Chinese brand seems to be exploring the idea of using motorcycle seat belts which will hold the rider in place, but only in specific circumstances.
    CFMoto Patents Reveal Adaptive Seat Belts For Motorcycles
  • The SU7 was unveiled in December 2023, and is currently on sale in foreign markets such as China
    Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Showcased In India At Tech Giant's 10th Anniversary Event
  • Warranty across the range has been increased to 3 years/1 lakh kilometres, which can be extended to 6 years/1.6 lakh kilometres.
    Maruti Suzuki Increases Standard Warranty For All Cars; Extended Warranty Packages Introduced
  • Bajaj plans to export the Freedom 125 to overseas markets where availability of CNG is widespread.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Motorcycle To Eventually Be Exported To 6 Countries
  • The electric motorcycle’s price has been reduced to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), down from its original price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Goes On Sale In Pune With Special Discount For First 100 Buyers
  • The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the next new motorcycle launch from Royal Enfield, and is a roadster based on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, Bullet 650 Spotted On Test
  • Launched in India seven years ago, the first-gen Skoda Kodiaq will soldier on for a few more months before the second-generation SUV arrives next year.
    New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch Slated For Mid-2025; To Continue With 2.0L TSI
  • The 659 cc Superquadro Mono is the most powerful and highest-revving production single-cylinder engine. Yes, it’s also the most expensive single-cylinder motorcycle in India!
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Launched In India At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
  • The German carmaker witnessed its best sales in the first half of a year in 2024, with its ‘top-end vehicle’ range making up a quarter of its total volumes.
    Mercedes-Benz India Reports Sales Of 9,262 Cars And SUVs In First Half Of 2024

