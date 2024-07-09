Mahindra XUV700 AX7 Prices Temporarily Slashed By Up To Rs 2.2 Lakh
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on July 9, 2024
Highlights
- Mahindra has temporarily slashed the prices of the XUV700.
- Reductions in price offered on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury trims.
- Valid for four months.
Mahindra has rolled out massive price cuts on the AX7 and AX7 Luxury variants of the XUV700. Stretching up to Rs 2.2 lakh, these have been rolled out to celebrate the SUV achieving the 2 lakh production milestone in less than three years since it was launched. Mahindra stated that the price reductions would be valid for four months starting from July 10. With this, the AX7 trim of the SUV now starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone Within 3 Years Of Launch
Price Table
|Mahindra XUV700 Variant
|New Price (Ex-showroom)
|Old Price (Ex-showroom)
|Price Difference
|AX7 7-Seat Petrol MT
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 21.39 lakh
|Rs 1.9 lakh
|AX7 6-Seat Petrol MT
|Rs 19.69 lakh
|Rs 21.54 lakh
|Rs 1.85 lakh
|AX7 7-Seat Diesel MT
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 22.14 lakh
|Rs 2.15 lakh
|AX7 6-Seat Diesel MT
|Rs 20.19 lakh
|Rs 22.14 lakh
|Rs 1.95 lakh
|AX7 7-Seat Petrol AT
|Rs 20.99 lakh
|Rs 22.99 lakh
|Rs 2 lakh
|AX7 6-Seat Petrol AT
|Rs 21.19 lakh
|Rs 23.24 lakh
|Rs 2.05 lakh
|AX7 7-Seat Diesel AT
|Rs 21.59 lakh
|Rs 23.79 lakh
|Rs 2.2 lakh
|AX7 6-Seat Diesel AT
|Rs 21.79 lakh
|Rs 23.94 lakh
|Rs 2.15 lakh
|AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel MT
|Rs 22.49 lakh
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 1.5 lakh
|AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel MT
|Rs 22.69 lakh
|Rs 24.24 lakh
|Rs 1.55 lakh
|AX7 7-Seat Diesel AWD AT
|Rs 22.80 lakh
|Rs 24.99 lakh
|Rs 2.19 lakh
|AX7 L 7-Seat Petrol AT
|Rs 23.49 lakh
|Rs 25.39 lakh
|Rs 1.9 lakh
|AX7 L 6-Seat Petrol AT
|Rs 23.69 lakh
|Rs 25.54 lakh
|Rs 1.85 lakh
|AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AT
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 26.04 lakh
|Rs 2.05 lakh
|AX7 L 6-Seat Diesel AT
|Rs 24.19 lakh
|Rs 25.99 lakh
|Rs 1.8 lakh
|AX7 L 7-Seat Diesel AWD AT
|Rs 24.99 lakh
|Rs 26.99 lakh
|Rs 2 lakh
The AX7 variant of the XUV700 gets dual 10.24-inch displays inside
The equipment list of AX7 variants includes dual 10.24-inch displays for the infotainment screen and digital instruments cluster with wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, along with other features such as a panoramic sunroof, level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, six -way power seat with memory, dual zone climate control, drive modes, reverse camera, push button start among other features. The AX7 Luxury gets a few extra features such as ventilated seats, 360 degree camera, wireless charger, blind view monitor, and adaptive cruise control among other features.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out up to 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options.
