Mahindra XUV700 Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone Within 3 Years Of Launch

To commemorate this milestone, Mahindra has introduced two new colour options for the XUV700 SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra produces 2 lakh XUV 700s within three years
  • 1 lakh production milestone was achieved within two years
  • The XUV 700 was launched in August 2021

The Mahindra XUV700 has crossed a production milestone of 2 lakh units. Notably, this milestone for the brand’s popular SUV has been achieved in less than three years (33 months) since its launch in 2021. The 1 lakh production milestone was achieved in May 2023 – in under 2 years of its commencement (21 months). The brand then produced another 1 lakh units in just one year, with Mahindra ramping up production capacity to cut waiting periods and ensure timely deliveries. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production

 

Mahindra XUV 700

The company has added two new exterior paint schemes for the SUV. 

 

To commemorate this milestone, the homegrown automaker has introduced two new colour options for the SUV. These are Deep Forest, which is also available on the Scorpio N, and Burnt Sienna, which is exclusive to the XUV700. 

 

In its Q4 FY24 press conference, which took place last month, Mahindra revealed that the XUV700 receives an average of 8,000 bookings every month, up from 7,000 units in Q3 FY24. Last month, the company also rolled out a special edition named the XUV700 Blaze Edition and introduced a new mid-level trim named AX5 Select. The former is inspired by ‘fire’ and wears a matte red paint job, while the latter trim level slots in between the AX3 and AX5 trims in the lineup and gets a few extra features.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint

 

Foto Jet 2024 01 15 T171459 483

The MY24 XUV700 saw the introduction of a new Napoli black paint scheme.

 

The MY24 XUV700 was launched earlier in January with fresh paint schemes and added features. The talking point of this update was the introduction of a new Napoli black paint scheme, which also includes black alloy wheels, black roof rails, and a black grille. The AX7 and AX7L variants also gained a few new features with this update in the form of captain seats, ventilated front seats, and ORVMs with a memory function, along with the integration of 13 additional features into its Adrenox connected car tech suite. 

 

The XUV700 is offered with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The petrol engine churns out a peak of 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, while the oil burner puts out 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options. 

 

In terms of its prices, the Mahindra XUV700 starts with the MX variant at Rs 13.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 26.04 lakh for the AX7 L Blaze variant; all prices are ex-showroom. 

Popular Mahindra Models

