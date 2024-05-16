Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production

Mahindra revealed in its FY24 Q4 press conference that it currently has an order backlog of 2.20 lakh units. This number includes 50,000 units of the new XUV 3XO, bookings for which opened on May 15, 2024. The remaining 1,70,000 units accounted for the rest of Mahindra's SUV line-up as of May 1, 2024.

As of May 1, the carmaker's open bookings were down by 56,000 units compared to 2.26 lakh open bookings reported in February 2024. Mahindra has steadily been scaling up production at its plant (now closing in on 49,000 units a month), resulting in a drop in waiting times for many models in its lineup. As it stands, the brand receives 48,000 bookings per month.

The biggest backlog clearance has happened in the case of the XUV700 for which the company held 16,000 open orders as of May 1, down from 35,000 units in February 2024. The SUV currently receives average bookings of 8,000 units every month, up from 7,000 units in Q3 FY24.

The Thar and the Scorpio (Scorpio-N and Classic), currently hold up to 65 per cent of the total bookings number. The Scorpio range, for which Mahindra held an order backlog of 86,000 units as of May 1, receives average monthly bookings of 17,000 units per month. The Thar on the other hand had pending deliveries of 59,000 units and receives 7,000 average bookings a month. The Bolero family, on the other hand, had 10,000 open bookings and currently receives 9,500 bookings a month.

According to the company, deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are all set to commence on May 26. The company says it will initially be producing 9,000 units of the vehicle per month, which can immediately be expanded to 10,500 units if required.

Mahindra has also outlined its plans to scale up its production capacity over the coming years. The manufacturer, which currently has a manufacturing capacity of 49,000 a month aims to close in at 64,000 units a month by the end of FY25. It plans to do this by scaling up its SUV and EV production by 5,000 units and 10,000 units a month respectively. This has been timed to match the arrival of the company's much-awaited Born Electric SUVs the first of which is set to arrive in the last quarter of FY2025. The brand plans to further increase its EV manufacturing numbers by 8,000 units per month by the end of FY2026 taking total production capacity to 72,000 units.