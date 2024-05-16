Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 BobberSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production

The brand currently has a production capacity of 49,000 units a month, which it plans to scale up to 64,000 units by the end of FY25
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra currently holds an order backlog of 2.20 lakh units, with 50,000 pending orders for the XUV 3XO.
  • Mahindra receives 48,000 bookings a month.
  • Mahindra plans to scale up its production to 72,000 units by the end of FY26.

Mahindra revealed in its FY24 Q4 press conference that it currently has an order backlog of 2.20 lakh units. This number includes 50,000 units of the new XUV 3XO, bookings for which opened on May 15, 2024. The remaining 1,70,000 units accounted for the rest of Mahindra's SUV line-up as of May 1, 2024.

 

As of May 1, the carmaker's open bookings were down by 56,000 units compared to 2.26 lakh open bookings reported in February 2024. Mahindra has steadily been scaling up production at its plant (now closing in on 49,000 units a month), resulting in a drop in waiting times for many models in its lineup. As it stands, the brand receives 48,000 bookings per month.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop

Mahindra 3 XO 5

The XUV 3XO received 50,000 bookings as of 11:00 AM, May 15, leading to an increase in Mahindra's total order backlog

 

The biggest backlog clearance has happened in the case of the XUV700 for which the company held 16,000 open orders as of May 1, down from 35,000 units in February 2024. The SUV currently receives average bookings of 8,000 units every month, up from 7,000 units in Q3 FY24. 

18xuv700 1 5b01d73c07

The highest backlog clearance happened in the case of the XUV700, for which the company held 16,000 bookings as of May 1

 

The Thar and the Scorpio (Scorpio-N and Classic), currently hold up to 65 per cent of the total bookings number. The Scorpio range, for which Mahindra held an order backlog of 86,000 units as of May 1, receives average monthly bookings of 17,000 units per month. The Thar on the other hand had pending deliveries of 59,000 units and receives 7,000 average bookings a month. The Bolero family, on the other hand, had 10,000 open bookings and currently receives 9,500 bookings a month. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units

Mhindra Scorpio Travelogue 10

The Scorpio and the Thar currently hold up to 65 per cent of the total bookings number

 

According to the company, deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO are all set to commence on May 26. The company says it will initially be producing 9,000 units of the vehicle per month, which can immediately be expanded to 10,500 units if required. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

 

Mahindra has also outlined its plans to scale up its production capacity over the coming years. The manufacturer, which currently has a manufacturing capacity of 49,000 a month aims to close in at 64,000 units a month by the end of FY25. It plans to do this by scaling up its SUV and EV production by 5,000 units and 10,000 units a month respectively. This has been timed to match the arrival of the company's much-awaited Born Electric SUVs the first of which is set to arrive in the last quarter of FY2025. The brand plans to further increase its EV manufacturing numbers by 8,000 units per month by the end of FY2026 taking total production capacity to 72,000 units.

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Pending Deliveries# Mahindra XUV700 deliveries# Mahindra Scorpio deliveries# Mahindra Thar pending orders# Mahindra Thar deliveries# Cars# Cover Story# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • The social media post hints at the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR arriving in limited numbers and as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
    Kawasaki Teases Ninja ZX-4RR For India, To Be Brought In Limited Numbers
  • This special edition variant gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is available with BMW Driving Assistant as standard
    BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs 74.9 Lakh
  • The brand is all set to introduce its offerings in the Italian market, such as the TVS Apache 310 Series, Ronin 250, Raider, and more.
    TVS Motor Company Commences Operation In Italy
  • The brand currently retails five electric scooters in the Indian market, of which two have undergone price revisions.
    Ampere Magnus Electric Scooter Prices Slashed; Range Now Starts At 84,900
  • The M5 will make its global debut later in the year and will be offered in both sedan and wagon guises in the foreign market
    BMW M5 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
  • A short video showcasing a new feature has been doing the rounds online.
    Tata Nexon To Get A Panoramic Sunroof
  • Named Vegas, Ryd Plus, One Plus Pro and Drive Pro, the e-scooters are being offered with a 5-year warranty
    GT Force Introduces Four New Electric Scooters In India; Prices Range From Rs 55,555 to Rs 84,555
  • The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units
  • The zonal selection rounds begin in Guwahati, followed by Bangalore, Pune, and New Delhi, while the racing season will start in June at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.
    2024 Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Season 4 Dates Announced
  • These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW.
    Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW
  • The company claims to achieve this booking milestone within about 60 minutes of opening the order book.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Cross 50,000 Units
  • The booking amount has been set at Rs 21,000.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence From May 26
  • Limited-run XUV700 Blaze also features red interior highlights; will be available only in 7-seat configuration.
    Mahindra XUV700 Blaze Edition Launched At Rs 24.24 Lakh; Wears Matte Red Paint
  • The XUV300 has finally received a facelift after being in the market for 5 years. Here’s how the newer XUV 3XO compares to the older model
    Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Mahindra XUV300: What Are The Differences?
  • Mahindra cumulatively sold 70,471 units in April 2024, reflecting a 13 per cent growth as compared to the corresponding period last year.
    Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Reports Open Bookings Of Over 2.20 Lakh Units; Targets Further Ramp-Up in Production
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved