Login

Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop

Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra is yet to deliver 2.26 lakh SUVs it holds bookings for, as of February 1, 2024.
  • Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic cumulatively constitute highest open orders of over 1 lakh units.
  • Average waiting period for XUV700 now down to two to three months.

Even as it continues to receive a heavy influx of fresh orders, Mahindra managed to clear a substantial backlog of bookings in the third quarter of Financial Year 2024 (November 2023-January 2024). From over 2.86 lakh open bookings at the end of October, Mahindra currently holds 2.26 lakh open bookings for its passenger vehicle lineup; the reduction amounting to roughly 60,000 orders. This has been made possible by an increase in vehicle production (now closing in on 49,000 units a month), which has also resulted in a drop in waiting periods for some in-demand models. While total monthly bookings for Mahindra remained flat, monthly deliveries rose to 40,000 units on average in the third quarter.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Of Over 40,000 SUVs In India; Up 31%

 

The biggest backlog clearance has happened in the case of the Mahindra XUV700. From over 70,000 open orders, Mahindra now has just 35,000 bookings for the XUV700. Average waiting period for the XUV700 has now dropped to two to three months, Mahindra Auto Executive Director and CEO Rajesh Jejurikar revealed during a press briefing. Interestingly, the company is now receiving around 7,000 new bookings for the XUV700 every month, down from the 9,000 monthly bookings average in Q2.

 

Pending bookings for XUV700 dropped from 70,000 to 35,000 in Q3 FY24.

 

Two core models – the Scorpio and Thar – currently account for over 75 per cent of Mahindra’s open order book. Of these, it is the Scorpio family, including the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, that constitute about 45 per cent (over 1.01 lakh bookings, down from 1.20 lakh bookings in Q2), while the Thar accounts for over 31 per cent, with over 71,000 orders yet to be fulfilled.

 

The Scorpio duo continued to attract over 16,000 orders every month in Q3, but fresh bookings for the Thar slowed in the same period, dropping to 7,000 monthly bookings from 10,000 monthly bookings in Q2. Waiting periods for the Thar continue to be the highest (with the rear-wheel drive model still commanding a one-year waiting period), with the Scorpio N right behind it, at around eight to nine months.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone

 

The Scorpio N continues to be the biggest sales draw in Mahindra's SUV portfolio.

 

The rest of the pending order book is accounted for by the Bolero family (over 10,000 opening bookings and 11,000 fresh bookings every month) and the XUV300 and XUV400 models (8,800 open bookings and 9,000 fresh bookings every month).

 

The company revealed that cancellations increased in the third quarter to 10 per cent, and attributed it to customers opting out of buying 2023-manufactured vehicles at the end of the year. The average cancellation rate has dropped to eight per cent in the first month of 2024, Mahindra noted in its presentation.

 

Mahindra is expected to increase annual production to well over 50,000 units in the coming financial year, as it gears up to launch the Thar 5-door later in 2024.

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Scorpio N# Mahindra XUV700# Mahindra Thar# SUVs in India# SUV# diesel# automatic cars# petrol# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
Shell Shuts Down All Hydrogen Refuelling Operations Across California
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-4204 second ago

Shell Operated 7 of the 55 hydrogen fuel stations in California and have shut operations from February 6, 2024 onwards

Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-3224 second ago

The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is priced at Rs 62.96 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
Skoda Octavia Facelift Unveiled; Gets New Matrix LED Headlights, Mild-Hybrid Tech
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2969 second ago

The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia gets subtle cosmetic tweaks and new tech

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.28 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-647 second ago

The XUV300 is currently available with a cash discount of up to Rs 82,000

Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
Over 70 Purpose-Built Kia Carens MPVs Delivered To Punjab Police
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

45 minutes ago

The purpose-built Kia Carens for the Punjab Police come with high-intensity strobe lights, public announcement systems and exterior decals.

Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
Skoda Slavia Style Edition Launched at Rs 19.13 Lakh; Limited To 500 Units
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

New Style Edition is based on the top 1.5 TSI DSG variant and sports a Rs 30,000 premium

Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh
Kabira KM3000 and KM4000 MK2 Electric Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.74 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The KM3000 and KM4000 electric motorcycles are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh and Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
Scuderia Ferrari Unveils The SF-24 For 2024 Formula 1 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Ferrari claims that the SF-24 is “95 per cent new” as compared to its 2023 predecessor

Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests, Surpasses Previous Scores
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

A facelift of the subcompact SUV with additional safety features was launched late last year and this has helped it get an even better score than earlier.

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Cross 3.93 Lakh Units In January 2024; Grows 14 Per Cent
Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Cross 3.93 Lakh Units In January 2024; Grows 14 Per Cent
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

SIAM reported a 14 per cent growth in passenger vehicle sales in January 2024 reporting a new all-time high for the month.

Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
Mahindra XUV700 MX Automatic Set For Launch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Mahindra XUV700 5-seater has been sold with only a manual gearbox so far

Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Started our journey from the erstwhile gold mine near Bangalore - Kolar

Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement
Toyota Innova Crysta, Fortuner Diesel And Hilux Dispatches Resume In India; Company Issues Statement
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Shipments of three Toyota models were temporarily suspended in India after investigations found irregularities in certification tests

Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG AMT Models Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.90 Lakh
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved