Login

Auto Sales January 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Of Over 40,000 SUVs In India; Up 31 Per Cent

The company reported total SUV sales of 43,068 units in the domestic market while cumulative sales, including commercial vehicles, stood at 73,944 units.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Utility Vehicle segment posted a 31 per cent growth in the domestic market
  • Passenger Vehicle sales up 30 per cent in January 2024
  • Mahindra reported a total export figure of 1,746 vehicles for January 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. have reported its sales figures for January 2024 posting a 31 per cent growth in SUV sales in the domestic market. Mahindra reported SUV sales of 43,068 units in the Indian market - up from 32,915 units in the same month last year. Cumulative SUV sales, including exports, for the month stood at 43,866 units. The company has reported overall sales of 73,944 vehicles (including commercial vehicles), marking a 15 per cent increase, including exports. Last month the automaker reported a 6 per cent growth with 60,188 vehicles sold globally.

 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
 

Focusing on the passenger vehicle segment, while SUV sales were up 31 per cent in the month, total passenger vehicle sales were up 30 per cent compared to January 2022. This was on account of sales in the Vans and Cars segment dropping to zero from 125 units last year.


Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
 

The year-to-date comparison (YTD) of the brand’s sales in the financial year showed a 29 per cent increase in sales, totaling 3,76,845 units in the passenger vehicle segment. SUV sales were up by 30 per cent in the April to January window to 3,76,832 units while sales of cars and vans slid to a meager 13 units from 2,134 in the last financial year.
 

Also Read: Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats

 

In the commercial vehicle and three-wheeler segments, Mahindra showcased a diverse range of performance. Notably, the light commercial vehicle (LCV) in the sub-2 tonne segment witnessed a 51 per cent growth climbing from 2675 units to 4039 units, whereas the LCV weighing between 2 tons– 3.5tons experienced a 5 per cent decrease from 18,101 units to 17,116 units. The MHCV and LCV over 3.5-tonne category showed a 145 per cent growth in January climbing to 2,326 units from 948 units last year.  The 3 Wheelers segment, including EV, witnessed a 14 per cent dip in sales year-on-year.
 

On the international front, the automaker has reported a total export figure of 1,746 vehicles for January 2024, reflecting a 42 per cent decline. The YTD comparison shows a 22 per cent decrease, with a cumulative total of 21,551 vehicles exported.
 

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In January, we sold a total of 43,068 SUVs, a healthy 31% growth and total 73,944 vehicle, a 15% growth over last year. We began the year with the launch of 2024 XUV700, with a whole host of new features, that elevates comfort, tech and sophistication to the next level.”


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Sales# Mahindra Sales January 2023# Mahindra SUVs# Mahindra SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Mahindra Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Yamaha YZF-R7, MT-07 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The middleweight Yamaha twins, the naked MT-07, and the full-faired R7, are likely to be launched in India, although pricing will be extremely important.

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE has been spotted on test in India and is expected to be launched later this year.

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.19 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The domestic sales for the month registered 38 per cent YoY growth, while the exports grew substantially by 102 per cent.

MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
MG Motor India Announces Price Cuts; ZS EV, Comet, Hector And Gloster Become Cheaper
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

While starting prices for both the ZS EV and the Comet EV have been lowered, the Hector diesel and the Gloster too have received price revisions.

Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
Ola S1 X With 4 kWh Battery Pack Launched; Priced At Rs 1.09 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The company also introduced an extended battery warranty of 8 years or up to 80,000 km across all its products

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 95,762 Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The company witnessed year-over-year growth of 13 per cent and month-over-month growth of 20 per cent for its sales in January 2024.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.

Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder
Volvo To Dilute Its Shares In Polestar; Geely Sweden Holdings Set To Be The Majority Stakeholder
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Volvo and Polestar will still maintain its association in terms of R&D, manufacturing, after sales and the commercial side

Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023
Lexus Registers 32 Per Cent Year-on-Year Growth In Global Sales In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Lexus sold 8,24,256 units in 2023 globally with North America continuing to be the brand's biggest market

Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Lewis Hamilton Makes Shock Move To Ferrari From Mercedes For 2025, Here’s Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The most successful partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 history will come to an end at the 2025 season of Formula 1

Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

Mahindra has recently rolled out the 1,00,000th Scorpio N. The carmaker has achieved this milestone in less than 2 years.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more

Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme

Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh

Ford India Will Not Use Mahindra-Sourced Engines In Its Future Products: Report
Ford India Will Not Use Mahindra-Sourced Engines In Its Future Products: Report
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Ford India has reportedly decided to not use Mahindra-sourced powertrains in its future products, which include the Hyundai Creta rivalling compact SUV, codenamed BX772, and a new sub-4 metre SUV codenamed - BX744.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Sales January 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Of Over 40,000 SUVs In India; Up 31 Per Cent
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved