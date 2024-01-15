Login

Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats

The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on January 15, 2024

Story
  • Prices start at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Now gets 13 additional features as part of its Adrenox suite.
  • Offered with the same set of petrol and diesel powertrains.

Mahindra has rolled out a 2024 model-year update for the XUV700. The SUV gains a few new features along with a new Napoli Black colour scheme with this update. While the SUV will start at Rs 13.99 lakh, Mahindra is yet to clarify the variant-wise pricing for the SUV along with the price of the top-of-the-line model. The company has stated that bookings for the SUV are open and that customers can expect faster deliveries as a result of the company increasing its manufacturing capacity. 

 

The XUV700 can now be had in a Napoli Black colour scheme

 

On the cosmetic front, the XUV700 maintains the same design as the outgoing model, although it can now also be had with a Napoli Black colour scheme will also include black alloy wheels, black roof rails and a black grille. The AX7 and AX7L variants gain a few new features such as captain seats, ventilated front seats and ORVMs with a memory function. The brand has also integrated 13 additional features into its Adrenox connected car tech suite, including a Prognosis feature which provides timely updates on upcoming service needs.

 

The AX7 and AX7L get new captain seats in the second row

 

The XUV700 will be offered with the same petrol and diesel powertrain options as the outgoing model. The petrol engine churns out a peak 197 bhp and 380 Nm of torque while the diesel makes 182 bhp and 420 Nm of torque (450 Nm with the automatic). Both powertrains are offered with automatic and manual transmission options. 

