Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained

The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro and EL Pro, with prices ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 12, 2024

Story
  • The base variant of the XUV400 Pro offers 16-inch steel wheels with a wheel cover
  • A 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display is offered on the EL Pro Variant
  • Only the top-spec XUV400 comes with a sunroof

Mahindra’s latest launch is an upgraded version of the XUV400 EV dubbed the ‘XUV400 Pro’. While similar to the standard XUV400 on the outside, the XUV400 Pro comes with an array of changes on the inside such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen and instruments display along with a redesigned centre console. The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro (priced at Rs 15.49 lakh), only offered with a 34.5 kWh battery, and EL Pro, offered with both, a 34.5 kWh battery pack (priced at Rs 16.74 lakh) and a 39.4 kWh battery (priced at Rs 17.49 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh


 

 

EC Pro

 

  • Push button start/stop & Passive keyless entry
  • DATC
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Rear USB
  • USB charging ports – 1
  • OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) Hub 
  • Integration
  • Rear disc brakes
  • R16 steel wheels with cover
  • Rear spoiler
  • Seat belt height adjustment
  • 2 Airbags
  • ISOFIX child seat anchors
  • Split rear seats - 60:40
  • Fabric seats
  • Height adjustable front seat belts
  • Padded front armrest with storage
  • Follow-me home headlamps
  • LED tail-lamps
  • Part-digital instrument cluster
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Front & rear power windows, 1 touch down
  • Single-pedal drive mode
  • Drive modes
  • Connected car tech
  • ESP
  • Boot lamp
  • Tyre pressure monitoring

 

Also Read: Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’

 

EL Pro (In addition to the EC Pro)

 

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Alexa*)
  • 10.25-inch digital instruments display
  • Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay*
  • Wireless charger
  • Shark fin antenna
  • USB charging ports – 2
  • Cruise control 
  • Auto dimming IRVM
  • Front fog lamps 
  • Four speakers + two tweeters
  • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • Electrically foldable ORVMs
  • Roof rails
  • Projector headlights + LED DRLs
  • Satin inserts in door cladding
  • Six Airbags
  • Rear defogger, wash & wipe
  • Leatherette seats & leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Electric sunroof with anti-pinch
  • Steering mounted audio & phone controls
  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors 
  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders
  • Glovebox illumination
  • Smartwatch connectivity
  • Bluetooth, USB connectivity
  • Reverse camera (with adaptive guidelines*)
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Auto headlights

 

* to be introduced through an over-the-air update

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

