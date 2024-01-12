Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 12, 2024
- The base variant of the XUV400 Pro offers 16-inch steel wheels with a wheel cover
- A 10.25-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver's display is offered on the EL Pro Variant
- Only the top-spec XUV400 comes with a sunroof
Mahindra’s latest launch is an upgraded version of the XUV400 EV dubbed the ‘XUV400 Pro’. While similar to the standard XUV400 on the outside, the XUV400 Pro comes with an array of changes on the inside such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen and instruments display along with a redesigned centre console. The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro (priced at Rs 15.49 lakh), only offered with a 34.5 kWh battery, and EL Pro, offered with both, a 34.5 kWh battery pack (priced at Rs 16.74 lakh) and a 39.4 kWh battery (priced at Rs 17.49 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).
Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh
EC Pro
- Push button start/stop & Passive keyless entry
- DATC
- Rear AC Vents
- Rear USB
- USB charging ports – 1
- OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) Hub
- Integration
- Rear disc brakes
- R16 steel wheels with cover
- Rear spoiler
- Seat belt height adjustment
- 2 Airbags
- ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Split rear seats - 60:40
- Fabric seats
- Height adjustable front seat belts
- Padded front armrest with storage
- Follow-me home headlamps
- LED tail-lamps
- Part-digital instrument cluster
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Front & rear power windows, 1 touch down
- Single-pedal drive mode
- Drive modes
- Connected car tech
- ESP
- Boot lamp
- Tyre pressure monitoring
Also Read: Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
EL Pro (In addition to the EC Pro)
- 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Alexa*)
- 10.25-inch digital instruments display
- Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay*
- Wireless charger
- Shark fin antenna
- USB charging ports – 2
- Cruise control
- Auto dimming IRVM
- Front fog lamps
- Four speakers + two tweeters
- 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- Electrically foldable ORVMs
- Roof rails
- Projector headlights + LED DRLs
- Satin inserts in door cladding
- Six Airbags
- Rear defogger, wash & wipe
- Leatherette seats & leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Electric sunroof with anti-pinch
- Steering mounted audio & phone controls
- Height adjustable driver seat
- Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors
- Rear centre armrest with cup holders
- Glovebox illumination
- Smartwatch connectivity
- Bluetooth, USB connectivity
- Reverse camera (with adaptive guidelines*)
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Auto headlights
* to be introduced through an over-the-air update
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-17089 second ago
All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.
-13898 second ago
The G 310 series remained the brand's best-seller accounting for 88 per cent of the total sales
-12265 second ago
The first batch of Tata passenger vehicles has rolled out of the former Ford India facility, which now belongs to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.
-2045 second ago
Updated MG Astor gets new features like ventilated seats, wireless charger, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and an auto-dimming internal rear view mirror.
1 hour ago
The 750S succeeded the older 720S when it was unveiled back in April 2023
51 minutes ago
Ola continues to offer a flat discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Ola S1 X+. All offers and benefits will be effective till January 15, 2024.
2 hours ago
Midlife update for Kia’s entry-level offering in India heralds the return of the diesel-manual powertrain combination.
2 hours ago
The SUV shares its underpinnings with the MG Comet EV sold in India and could make its way to India around 2025
18 hours ago
While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.
19 hours ago
Haas F1 Team undergoes a major leadership shake-up, parting ways with team principal Guenther Steiner after a disappointing 2023 season.
2 hours ago
Ford India has reportedly decided to not use Mahindra-sourced powertrains in its future products, which include the Hyundai Creta rivalling compact SUV, codenamed BX772, and a new sub-4 metre SUV codenamed - BX744.
1 day ago
A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
8 days ago
Mahindra reported a cumulative sales growth of 6 per cent for the month of December 2023
8 days ago
Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India
15 days ago
Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle is ‘Stronger’ than before