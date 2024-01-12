Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants Explained

Mahindra’s latest launch is an upgraded version of the XUV400 EV dubbed the ‘XUV400 Pro’. While similar to the standard XUV400 on the outside, the XUV400 Pro comes with an array of changes on the inside such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen and instruments display along with a redesigned centre console. The EV is offered in two trims- EC Pro (priced at Rs 15.49 lakh), only offered with a 34.5 kWh battery, and EL Pro, offered with both, a 34.5 kWh battery pack (priced at Rs 16.74 lakh) and a 39.4 kWh battery (priced at Rs 17.49 lakh, all prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh





EC Pro

Push button start/stop & Passive keyless entry

DATC

Rear AC Vents

Rear USB

USB charging ports – 1

OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) Hub

Integration

Rear disc brakes

R16 steel wheels with cover

Rear spoiler

Seat belt height adjustment

2 Airbags

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Split rear seats - 60:40

Fabric seats

Height adjustable front seat belts

Padded front armrest with storage

Follow-me home headlamps

LED tail-lamps

Part-digital instrument cluster

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Front & rear power windows, 1 touch down

Single-pedal drive mode

Drive modes

Connected car tech

ESP

Boot lamp

Tyre pressure monitoring

Also Read: Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’

EL Pro (In addition to the EC Pro)

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Alexa*)

10.25-inch digital instruments display

Wireless Android Auto and CarPlay*

Wireless charger

Shark fin antenna

USB charging ports – 2

Cruise control

Auto dimming IRVM

Front fog lamps

Four speakers + two tweeters

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Roof rails

Projector headlights + LED DRLs

Satin inserts in door cladding

Six Airbags

Rear defogger, wash & wipe

Leatherette seats & leather-wrapped steering wheel

Electric sunroof with anti-pinch

Steering mounted audio & phone controls

Height adjustable driver seat

Illuminated sun visor with vanity mirrors

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Glovebox illumination

Smartwatch connectivity

Bluetooth, USB connectivity

Reverse camera (with adaptive guidelines*)

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto headlights

* to be introduced through an over-the-air update