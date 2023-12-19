Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 19, 2023
- The 5-door Thar might be named Thar Armada.
- These new names serve as suffixes.
- Upcoming Thar to get more features, including a sunroof.
Mahindra has a lineup of new releases for MY2024, with the 5-door Thar standing out as a significant and highly anticipated addition. The upcoming SUV is now associated with seven potential names, one of which is the resurrected Armada. The seven trademarked names, including Thar Armanda, Thar Savannah, Thar Gladius, Thar Cult, Thar Rex, Thar Roxx, and Thar Centurion for the 5-door SUV. Among these, Armada holds reminiscence value, while the rest are acquainted with entirely new identities.
It is highly likely that the 5-door model could be named the Thar Armada, drawing from its historical presence in the Indian market. Dating back to the 1990s, the Armada was a popular SUV from the Indian SUV manufacturer that was on sale in the country for almost a decade. It went on to essentially be replaced by the long-running Bolero.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Launch Confirmed For 2024
The Mahindra Thar 5-Door will be notably longer than the 3-Door model with the company stretching the wheelbase to add the two additional doors. Camouflaged test mules suggest a slightly altered design, featuring additional interior features like a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and the addition of a sunroof.
Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Will Not Be Unveiled Or Launched This Year; Still On Track For 2024
Mahindra aims to expand the Thar's appeal with the 5-door variant while offering an all-terrain SUV with enhanced comfort and practicality. The powertrain is expected to retain the current 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
Anticipated for a debut in mid-2024, the 5-door Thar is poised to command a higher price than its outgoing three-door counterpart.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
Popular Mahindra Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7103 second ago
Here's a list of Top 10 four-wheeler reviews on car&bike, for the year 2023. From all-new cars to facelifts these reviews received the most views from you, our dear viewers.
-5443 second ago
Ducati India is likely to launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini in India this month. The special edition Streetfighter V4 gets a new livery inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.
-2991 second ago
The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. Expect it to come to India later in 2024.
7 minutes ago
The GTS is 10 kg lighter than the GT and makes 15 bhp more
5 hours ago
The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 31,000.
6 hours ago
It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024
6 hours ago
Land Rover says that the special edition celebrates Australia's surfing culture and comes with a custom Land Rover surfboard
7 hours ago
Sauber has been rebranded as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for the next two seasons with Audi set to take over the team and branding in 2026
1 day ago
The introductory price was previously applicable on only the first 10,000 units sold.
1 day ago
Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Hyper GT debuts in Forza Motorsport, available until January 31st with in-game credits
4 days ago
The company attributes this decision to escalating input costs and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.
5 days ago
The Scorpio-N received a zero star rating owing to lack of ADAS features - a mandatory requirement under ANCAP's latest regulations.
6 days ago
R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.
11 days ago
The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023
17 days ago
In the previous month, the automaker sold a total of 11,891 units, marking a growth of 24 per cent as compared to the same month last year.