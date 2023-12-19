Login

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 19, 2023

Story
  • The 5-door Thar might be named Thar Armada.
  • These new names serve as suffixes.
  • Upcoming Thar to get more features, including a sunroof.

Mahindra has a lineup of new releases for MY2024, with the 5-door Thar standing out as a significant and highly anticipated addition. The upcoming SUV is now associated with seven potential names, one of which is the resurrected Armada. The seven trademarked names, including Thar Armanda, Thar Savannah, Thar Gladius, Thar Cult, Thar Rex, Thar Roxx, and Thar Centurion for the 5-door SUV. Among these, Armada holds reminiscence value, while the rest are acquainted with entirely new identities.

 

 

It is highly likely that the 5-door model could be named the Thar Armada, drawing from its historical presence in the Indian market. Dating back to the 1990s, the Armada was a popular SUV from the Indian SUV manufacturer that was on sale in the country for almost a decade. It went on to essentially be replaced by the long-running Bolero.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Launch Confirmed For 2024

 

 

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door will be notably longer than the 3-Door model with the company stretching the wheelbase to add the two additional doors. Camouflaged test mules suggest a slightly altered design, featuring additional interior features like a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and the addition of a sunroof.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar 5-Door Will Not Be Unveiled Or Launched This Year; Still On Track For 2024

 

Mahindra aims to expand the Thar's appeal with the 5-door variant while offering an all-terrain SUV with enhanced comfort and practicality. The powertrain is expected to retain the current 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

 

Anticipated for a debut in mid-2024, the 5-door Thar is poised to command a higher price than its outgoing three-door counterpart.

 

# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra Thar# Mahindra Thar 5-door# Thar 5 door trademarked# Thar 5 Door Launch# Mahindra Thar 5-Door# Car news# Trademark
