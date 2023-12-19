Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’

Mahindra has a lineup of new releases for MY2024, with the 5-door Thar standing out as a significant and highly anticipated addition. The upcoming SUV is now associated with seven potential names, one of which is the resurrected Armada. The seven trademarked names, including Thar Armanda, Thar Savannah, Thar Gladius, Thar Cult, Thar Rex, Thar Roxx, and Thar Centurion for the 5-door SUV. Among these, Armada holds reminiscence value, while the rest are acquainted with entirely new identities.

It is highly likely that the 5-door model could be named the Thar Armada, drawing from its historical presence in the Indian market. Dating back to the 1990s, the Armada was a popular SUV from the Indian SUV manufacturer that was on sale in the country for almost a decade. It went on to essentially be replaced by the long-running Bolero.

The Mahindra Thar 5-Door will be notably longer than the 3-Door model with the company stretching the wheelbase to add the two additional doors. Camouflaged test mules suggest a slightly altered design, featuring additional interior features like a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and the addition of a sunroof.

Mahindra aims to expand the Thar's appeal with the 5-door variant while offering an all-terrain SUV with enhanced comfort and practicality. The powertrain is expected to retain the current 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, coupled with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Anticipated for a debut in mid-2024, the 5-door Thar is poised to command a higher price than its outgoing three-door counterpart.

