Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched With Twin 10.25-Inch Screens; Prices Start At Rs 15.49 Lakh

A major upgrade within 12 months of customer deliveries commencing is aimed at helping the XUV400 close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV.
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

Published on January 11, 2024

  • Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India; prices range from Rs 15.49-17.49 lakh.
  • Gains 10.25-inch touchscreen and instruments display, along with redesigned centre console.
  • Dual-tone interior colour scheme, rear AC vents included.

Having struggled to make any real headway in India’s still-young electric passenger vehicle space with its first e-SUV, Mahindra has rolled out a significant upgrade for the XUV400. Within a year of customer deliveries commencing, the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro has been launched, with prices starting at Rs 15.49 lakh for the entry-level EC Pro version. The top-spec EL Pro costs Rs 16.74 lakh for the 34.5 kWh version, and Rs 17.49 lakh for the high-range 39.4 kWh model (all prices introductory, ex-showroom). Bookings open on January 12 at 2 pm; deliveries of the updated XUV400 will begin on February 1, and the introductory prices will be applicable only for vehicles delivered till May 31, 2024. The latest iteration of the all-electric XUV400 is more than just a model year update – it packs vital changes on the inside, introduced in a bid to close the gap to the Tata Nexon EV, which is the best-selling electric car in India.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including 'Armada'

 

Barring a new ‘Nebula Blue’ paint option, the exterior of the 2024 XUV400 Pro continues unchanged.

 

The dashboard of the XUV400 has been redesigned to accommodate new buttons and knobs for the newly-introduced dual-zone auto climate control. At the top of the new centre console sits a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (replacing the older 7.0-inch unit), which features a dedicated button stack and volume control knob at the base. There’s also a 10.25-inch full-digital instruments display that can be customised and can double up as the navigation screen, along with a new, three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel.

 

To lighten the ambience, Mahindra has ditched the full black interior colour scheme in favour of a black-and-beige combination, and the XUV400 will have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (which will be rolled out as part of an over-the-air update), along with over 50 AdrenoX connected car features. What will also be welcomed by prospective buyers of the XUV400 is the inclusion of rear AC vents, which were sorely missed in the first iteration of the electric SUV. 

 

Centre console now houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen, split climate control knobs and new switches.

 

Also new is a USB Type-C charging port with a storage shelf built into the rear console. Other features on the top variant include a height-adjustable driver's seat, wireless phone charging, steering-mounted audio controls, a 6-speaker sound system, reverse camera, auto headlights and wipers, electrically foldable wing mirrors and smartwatch connectivity.

 

The drivetrain of the XUV400 remains unchanged, but this time, the smaller, 34.5 kWh battery option will also be available with the fully-loaded EL Pro trim (was previously only available with the entry-level EC variant). The entry EC Pro will only be offered with the smaller battery, but the EL Pro will be available in high-range form, with the 39.4 kWh battery. Range figures remain unchanged at 375 kilometres for the 34.5 kWh version, and 456 kilometres for the 39.4 kWh model. More importantly, while the EC Pro will be sold with a 3.3 kW AC charger, both versions of the EL Pro will come with a 7.2 kW AC charger. 

 

Performance figures, too, remain unchanged, with the XUV400 Pro said to crack 0-100 kmph in just 8.3 seconds.

