Mahindra Scorpio-N Crosses 1 Lakh Production Milestone

Mahindra and Mahindra has achieved a significant milestone with the production rollout of its 1,00,000th Scorpio-N SUV. First launched in June 2022, the Scorpio-N has managed to achieve this milestone in less than 2 years. Riding on the success of the Scorpio moniker, the new-gen Scorpio-N too has become quite popular among consumers and has bagged massive bookings ever since its launch. It is one of the top-selling SUVs for the automaker in India and currently commands a waiting period of 2 to 6 months, depending upon the variant you opt for.

Mahindra currently retails the Scorpio-N in both petrol and diesel guises across five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. Prices of which start at Rs 13.60 lakh and go up to Rs 24.54 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The Scorpio-N is positioned as a more premium version of the SUV and comes with all-new styling while retaining the signature boxy silhouette.

As for its powertrain, the Scorpio-N comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 200 bhp and 380 Nm of torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine that belts out 172.4 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox along with the optional 4WD system.