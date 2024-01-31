Login
Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Get Digital Instrument Console, Reveal Latest Spy Shots

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to get a digital console along with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, detachable headrests and more
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 31, 2024

Story
  • The Mahindra Thar 5-door is scheduled for launch this year.
  • The cabin is expected to be more feature-rich with a digital console, electric sunroof.
  • The Thar 5-door will carry over the existing petrol and diesel engines from the 3-door version.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is all set to arrive this year and the lifestyle SUV will arrive in a more practical iteration with the extra set of doors. Apart from a usable second row, the Thar 5-door will also pack more features and the latest spy shots reveal a digital console on the off-roader. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone

 


 

The spy shots reveal the Mahindra Thar 5-door test mule sporting a digital console that should pack more features and information, alongside a new floating touchscreen infotainment system. The model will also pack a single-pane electric sunroof, push-button start/stop, auto-dimming IRVM, auto climate control, rear AC vents and more. Mahindra could also go a step further and offer ventilated seats in the front row that were recently added on the 2024 XUV700. 

 


 

The 2024 Mahindra Thar 5-door will also get notable changes to the exterior. Expect to see a slightly revised grille, LED headlamps and taillights, new fog lamps, tweaked bumpers at the front and rear, and new 19-inch alloy wheels. 

 

Also Read: Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats

Power will come from the familiar petrol and diesel engines on the Thar 5-door. Expect to see the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre turbo petrol, paired with a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission. Power will go to all four wheels via the 4x4 system, while a rear-wheel drive option could be offered to keep the entry price low. The Thar 5-door is likely to be priced from under Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and will primarily take on the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door and the upcoming Force Gurkha 5-door, which is also in the works.  


 

