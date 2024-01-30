Login
Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 30, 2024

Story
  • 6 lakh unit mark reached about 9 months after hitting 5 lakh units produced
  • Production numbers include the internal combustion and all-electric models
  • Nexon currently available with petrol, diesel and all-electric powertrains

The Tata Nexon has continued its strong performance in the Indian market with the SUV now crossing the 6 lakh unit production milestone. The subcompact SUV had hit the 5 lakh unit production milestone in April last year with the last 1 lakh units being rolled out in around 9 months. Tata says that the 6 lakh units includes both the internal combustion Nexon and the Nexon EV. The SUV in recent years has seen a strong uptick in demand with over 4 lakh units now produced in under 3 years.

 

Also read: Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch
 

The Nexon received a comprehensive update in 2023 bringing with it overhauled looks, updated powertrains, and new features.

 

Tata gave its subcompact SUV a comprehensive update in 2023 rolling out refreshed looks, updated powertrains, and a host of new tech ranging from larger touchscreens - up to 12.3 inches, to 360-degree cameras, ventilated front seats, and more. The updated models brought greater differentiation between the internal combustion and all-electric models with more noticeable differences in styling as well as differences in the equipment offered. Both SUVs also received powertrain updates with the Nexon petrol getting a new dual-clutch automatic gearbox while the EVs switched to a second-gen electric motor and offered slight improvements to the range.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

 

6 lakh units produced include the Nexon EV

 

Currently, buyers have multiple powertrain options to choose from including the petrol and diesel manual, petrol-AMT, petrol-DCT, diesel-AMT and all-electric. The Nexon EV is also the only subcompact electric SUV in the market with its closest rival being the slightly larger Mahindra XUV400.

 

Also read: Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon
 

Originally manufactured solely at Tata’s Ranjangaon facility, tata recently commenced the roll-out of the internal combustion Nexon from its new Sanand plant (formerly Ford India’s manufacturing facility). The carmaker will also roll out the Nexon EV from the new facility in the coming months.

Tata recently commenced rolling out the Nexon from its new Sanand plant; Nexon EV to follow by April 2024.

 

Nexon aside Tata Motors has big plans for the Indian markets in the coming years. The carmaker recently launched the new Punch EV in the market with plans to launch four more electric vehicles before the end of 2025.

# Tata Nexon# Tata Nexon production milestone# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Motors# Tata Nexon 6 lakh units# Nexon 6 lakh production milestone
