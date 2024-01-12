Login

Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant

The first batch of Tata passenger vehicles has rolled out of the former Ford India facility, which now belongs to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 12, 2024

Story
  • New facility adds an additional 3 lakh unit per year production capacity for Tata Motors
  • Carmaker says it has made extensive modifications to the facility over the last year
  • Facility was acquired from Ford India in January 2023

Production of passenger vehicles has begun at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility's facility, in Sanand. The plant in question is the erstwhile Ford India production facility acquired by the Tata Motors’ EV subsidiary last year. The carmaker had completed the acquisition process in January 2023. The first model to roll out from the new facility is the new Tata Nexon.

 

Also read: Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
 

Commenting on this occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited said, “Witnessing the first car roll out of the new TPEM facility in Sanand is a proud moment for us. We have successfully retooled the factory in the shortest span of 12 months, taking it to new level to accommodate a wide range of existing products and future new models to come. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for its wholesome support and our employees without whom this accomplishment would not have been possible. I am confident that this facility will play a pivotal role in steering Tata Motors, especially TPEM, towards achieving newer feats.”

New Sanand facility was acquired from from Ford India early last year.

 

The new facility is Tata’s second in Gujarat as well as the Sanand region and will produce both internal combustion and all-electric vehicles from the carmaker’s line-up. The new plant adds a further 3 lakh unit per annum production capacity to Tata’s overall passenger vehicle production capacity which should go a big way in helping to reduce waiting periods as well as making room for its upcoming models. Production at the plant can also be scaled up to 4.20 lakh units.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer


Tata said that it has made extensive changes to the former Ford facility including bringing in new dies for stamping, greater automation in the form of additional robots in the weld and paint shops, new machinery as well as making modifications to the assembly shop.

 

Also read: Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
 

The new production facility should help Tata create space for new models as the brand looks to aggressively expand its line-up over the coming years. The carmaker is set to roll out a slew of new models such as the upcoming Punch EV, Sierra EV, Harrier EV, the Curvv and more.

