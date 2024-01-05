Login

Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer

Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.
By Amaan Ahmed

3 mins read

Published on January 5, 2024

Story
  • Tata Punch EV unveiled with styling changes to distinguish it from the ICE model.
  • To be offered with two battery options.
  • Expected to be priced between Rs 13-16 lakh (ex-showroom); launch later in January.

Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the much-awaited Punch EV, which will finally join its electric vehicle (EV) lineup later this month. Spotted on test multiple times in the build-up to its global premiere, the Punch EV is a vital addition to Tata’s portfolio, with the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the subcompact SUV being one of Tata’s best-selling models. Tata rolled out the 300,000th Punch only recently, and the popularity of the ICE model is expected to have a positive rub-off on the battery-powered version as well. Bookings for the Punch EV are now open.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out

 

The Punch EV debuts Tata’s new dedicated EV architecture, dubbed ‘acti.ev’ (pronounced ‘active’). Tata decided to shift from the ICE Punch’s Alfa architecture in a bid to enhance efficiency and space for the all-electric Punch. This platform, which can be used for multiple body styles, will underpin all mass EV models from Tata in the years to come, including the likes of the Sierra and Harrier EV. Models based on this platform will have a maximum range of 600 kilometres, and will be able to offer different drive layouts, including rear- and all-wheel drive options. 

 

In terms of its appearance, the Tata Punch EV remains largely true to the ICE model, with nearly identical proportions, silhouette and tail section. However, the face is different – a slim, full-width LED daytime running light (like seen on the Nexon EV) has been added, the charge port sits beneath the Tata logo on the nose and the restyled LED projector headlights are now linked by a black sash-like element. The front bumper also features vertical slats, and the Punch EV rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Interestingly, the Punch EV also has a front trunk, or ‘frunk’.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24

 

On the inside is where the Punch EV differs greatly from the ICE model. Tata has fitted a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instruments display (which can be used for navigation as well). Also included are first-in-segment ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, air purifier, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras. On the safety front, the Punch EV gets six airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard, and a blind spot monitor on the top-spec variant.

 

Like other Tata EVs, the Punch EV, too, will be offered in two range options – standard and Long Range (LR). The Long Range version is expected to have a range of over 400 kilometres. The Long Range Punch EV will also be available with an option 7.2 kW AC home fast-charger, while the standard model will only get the 3.3 kW wall box charger. Multi-mode regen, meanwhile, comes standard. The standard Punch EV will be available in five trims – Smart, Smart Plus, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered Plus. The LR will only be available from the Adventure trim onwards.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram

 

The Punch EV will sit between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV in Tata’s electric vehicle portfolio, and prices are likely to be in the range of Rs 13-16 lakh (ex-showroom). We expect Tata to announce the Punch EV’s prices in the coming weeks, and commence deliveries before the end of January.

