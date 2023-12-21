Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd inaugurated its first electric vehicle-only dealerships in Gurugram, Haryana. The new EV-specific dealerships carrying the new Tata.ev branding will be opened on January 7, 2024, and cater to the Delhi-NCR region. The new dealerships are located in Sector 14 and Sohna Road in Gurugram and will exclusively retail models such as the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev and the Nexon.ev. The company furthermore plans to open 2 to 3 such dealerships across all major cities where it has seen good EV market penetration over the next 12 to 18 months.

Also read: Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000



New EV-only dealerships will exclusively cater to models like the Nexon.ev, Tiago.ev and Tigor.ev

Speaking at the unveiling Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors said that EVs now had a notable contribution to Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business accounting for 15 per cent of the brand’s total sales volumes. He added that sales of the company’s EVs had risen from a mere 20-30 EVs a month to averaging around 6,000 a month. Tata has also become the first carmaker in India to have sold over 1 lakh electric passenger cars in the market.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh

Tata says that these new dealerships will be manned by specially trained staff that will engage with customers rather than simply marketing a vehicle and also provide assistance and guidance in matters such as charging including demonstrations. Each dealership will also come with atleast one DC fast charger and AC charger as well as a dedicated service centre specialized for electric cars.

All dealerships will offer multiple charging options including DC fast charging.

Tata says that going forward these EV dealerships will also function as grounds for events and meets in a bid to develop a sense of community amongst Tata EV owners.

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image

Tata is set to expand its EV portfolio in the ensuing years with several models being lined up. The next big EV launch is set to be the all-electric Punch which will be followed by models such as the Harrier EV, the reborn Safari EV and more.