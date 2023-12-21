Login

Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram

Tata plans to open 2 or more EV-only dealerships across multiple cities over the next 18 months
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 21, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Two dealerships in Gurugram to open on January 7, 2024
  • Plans to open more dedicated EV dealerships in next 18 months
  • New dealerships to come with DC fast charging and AC charging options

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd inaugurated its first electric vehicle-only dealerships in Gurugram, Haryana. The new EV-specific dealerships carrying the new Tata.ev branding will be opened on January 7, 2024, and cater to the Delhi-NCR region. The new dealerships are located in Sector 14 and Sohna Road in Gurugram and will exclusively retail models such as the Tiago.ev, Tigor.ev and the Nexon.ev. The company furthermore plans to open 2 to 3 such dealerships across all major cities where it has seen good EV market penetration over the next 12 to 18 months. 

 

Also read: Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
 

New EV-only dealerships will exclusively cater to models like the Nexon.ev, Tiago.ev and Tigor.ev

 

Speaking at the unveiling Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors said that EVs now had a notable contribution to Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle business accounting for 15 per cent of the brand’s total sales volumes. He added that sales of the company’s EVs had risen from a mere 20-30 EVs a month to averaging around 6,000 a month. Tata has also become the first carmaker in India to have sold over 1 lakh electric passenger cars in the market.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh

 

Tata says that these new dealerships will be manned by specially trained staff that will engage with customers rather than simply marketing a vehicle and also provide assistance and guidance in matters such as charging including demonstrations. Each dealership will also come with atleast one DC fast charger and AC charger as well as a dedicated service centre specialized for electric cars.

All dealerships will offer multiple charging options including DC fast charging.

 

Tata says that going forward these EV dealerships will also function as grounds for events and meets in a bid to develop a sense of community amongst Tata EV owners.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image

 

Tata is set to expand its EV portfolio in the ensuing years with several models being lined up. The next big EV launch is set to be the all-electric Punch which will be followed by models such as the Harrier EV, the reborn Safari EV and more.

# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited# TPEML# TPEM# Tata Motors# Tata Electric Vehicles# Tata.ev
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
5.8
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 80,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
  • 68,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.10 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.0
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 1,10,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.95 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra
6.9
0
10
2014 Hyundai Elantra
  • 98,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
6.9
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
  • 82,593 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.70 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
7.1
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 96,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 24.95 L
₹ 55,879/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Tata Harrier
2019 Tata Harrier
  • 66,264 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.75 L
₹ 24,848/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
2022 Toyota Glanza
  • 15,666 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 62,246 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 18,502/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.

Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Honda Car India Announces Service Support For Owners Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance

Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
Mini Countryman C Revealed As New Entry Model To Mini's SUV Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

New Countryman C is offered with a 168 bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

As part of a three-year plan to improve the brand's sustainability, VW has announced several measures to reduce costs and boost revenue including shorter development times, fewer test car units for technical development and partial retirement schemes.

Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
Mercedes-Benz Secures Approval for Level 3 Automated Driving Tests in Beijing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The automaker aims to gradually increase the system's freeway availability to 130 kmph by the decade's end

Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Noting the impact of reduction in incentives on electric two-wheeler sales in India, the parliamentary standing committee has recommended restoring the full subsidy

Solar-Powered Electric Truck Sets An Altitude Record For EVs Reaching 21,325 Feet Above Sea Level
Solar-Powered Electric Truck Sets An Altitude Record For EVs Reaching 21,325 Feet Above Sea Level
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

Gebrüder Weiss, a transport and logistics firm set a new record for EVs with its electric truck called Terren reaching a height of 21,325 feet above sea level

Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
Tata Harrier And Safari Receive 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP’s Maiden Crash Test
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
Top 10 Car Launches of 2023
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 day ago

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023

Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Tiago EV is powered by a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack and is priced between Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models

Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
Comprehensive List Of Car Automakers Offering Support To Those Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung

Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image
Upcoming Tata Sierra EV Design Previewed In Patent Image
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The design patent shows the final production EV will be close to the Sierra concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
Bharat Petroleum, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Partner To Expand Public EV Charging Infrastructure
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The partnership looks to set up 7,000 electric vehicle charging stations across India.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved