Tata Tiago EV Offered With Discounts Of Up Rs 80,000

The Indian automotive market is seeing a massive surge of electric car buyers. More consumers are now opting for EVs owing to the rising fuel and running costs of ICE vehicles. Tata Motors is paving the way for first-time EV owners by offering budget-friendly electric vehicles such as the Tiago EV and Tigor EV.

Now, buyers interested in purchasing the Tiago EV can avail of discounts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 on select variants of the electric hatchback. The automaker took to their social media accounts and posted on their website expressing the discounts being offered on the Tiago EV. Furthermore, multiple Tata dealerships have confirmed to carandbike that there are attractive exchange bonuses also on offer for potential customers. Prices for the Tiago EV range between Rs 8.69 lakh and 12.04 lakh. We had also reported earlier that the brand is offering discounts on the Nexon EV Prime and EV Max.

Tata Motors is offering the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs. Buyers can opt for either a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack. The former offers a claimed range of up to 250km per charge (MIDC), while the larger pack offers a range of up to 315 km (MIDC). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 45 kW motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque, while the larger pack comes paired with a stronger 55 kW motor developing 114 Nm.

Disclaimer: Please note that these discounts will vary from city to city and are available till stocks last.