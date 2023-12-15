Tata Nexon EV Prime, Nexon EV Max Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.60 Lakh

Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Nexon EV Prime and EV Max. While the Nexon EV recently received a facelift, dealers are still yet to finish clearing their existing inventory of the pre-facelift Nexon EV Prime and Max. According to dealers, both models can now be had for benefits of up to Rs 2.60 lakh. The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer. The offers will only be valid till December 31, 2023, or until stock is cleared, and the exact discounts may vary from dealer to dealer.

The offers will only be valid till December 31, 2023, or until the stock is cleared

The Tata Nexon EV Prime, which was priced from Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh (ex-showroom), will now be sold with a cash discount of Rs 1.40 lakh, while the EV Max (priced from Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 20.04 lakh) will receive a cash discount of Rs 2.10 lakh. Customers can also avail an exchange benefit of Rs 50,000 on both these models.

On the powertrain front, the Nexon EV Max is equipped with an electric motor, that puts out 141 bhp. This delivers a 0 to 100 kmph time of 9 seconds. The vehicle is equipped with a 40.5 kWh battery pack that gives it an ARAI-certified range of 437 km. The EV Prime, on the other hand, has a lesser power output of 127 bhp and gets a smaller 30.2 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 312 km.