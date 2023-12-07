Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024

Tata Motors is expected to expand its EV lineup next year and one of the models is expected to be the Punch EV. The upcoming Tata Punch EV has been spotted testing on several occasions and a new set of spy shots further reveals more details on the much-awaited offering.

While the test mule was heavily camouflaged Tata Punch EV, new LED DRLs were visible on the car's fascia which looked similar in appearance to the Tata Nexon EV facelift. The vehicle could also come with LED headlamps and sequential turn indicators. Changes made to the rear end could include a revised bumper along with taillamps. We expect the profile to remain largely unchanged barring new aero alloy wheels/wheel covers, depending on the variant.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Spied At Charging Station Ahead of Launch

The cabin will also see some updates, with the current 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system likely to be replaced with the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the higher variants. Tata is also expected to bring its new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo to the Punch EV.

Also Read: Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024

Some features that we expect to see on the vehicle include a digital instrument console, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging and a sunroof. It is also likely to get six airbags, TPMS, and a reverse camera with sensors as part of the package. Tata is also expected to introduce new upholstery for the seats and a different colour theme to differentiate the Punch EV from the ICE version.

Details on the powertrain remain under wraps but we expect Medium Range and Long Range versions with multiple “personas”. The micro SUV is expected to borrow the electric motor and battery from the Tigor EV with the e-motor churning out 74 bhp and 170 Nm on the Medium Range and 127 bhp and 215 Nm on the Long Range. Battery options will likely include a 26 kWh unit (MR) and a 30 kWh (LR) unit. On the Tigor EV, the former promises 315 km on a single charge, while the latter does 325 km on a single charge.

The Tata Punch EV will arrive sometime next year as a direct rival to the Citroen e-C3 in the segment. Expect prices to start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), which should make the model nearly Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the Nexon EV facelift. Tata Motors is also likely to debut the ICE Punch facelift around the same time, bringing design and tech upgrades to the car.

Images Source