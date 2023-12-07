Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 7, 2023
Highlights
- The Tata Punch EV will get new LED DRLs and headlamps.
- The Punch EV will get reworked bumpers and a new grille.
- The Punch EV is expected to get the same powertrain as the Tigor EV.
Tata Motors is expected to expand its EV lineup next year and one of the models is expected to be the Punch EV. The upcoming Tata Punch EV has been spotted testing on several occasions and a new set of spy shots further reveals more details on the much-awaited offering.
While the test mule was heavily camouflaged Tata Punch EV, new LED DRLs were visible on the car's fascia which looked similar in appearance to the Tata Nexon EV facelift. The vehicle could also come with LED headlamps and sequential turn indicators. Changes made to the rear end could include a revised bumper along with taillamps. We expect the profile to remain largely unchanged barring new aero alloy wheels/wheel covers, depending on the variant.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Spied At Charging Station Ahead of Launch
The cabin will also see some updates, with the current 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system likely to be replaced with the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the higher variants. Tata is also expected to bring its new two-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated logo to the Punch EV.
Also Read: Tata Motors Mulls Price Hike For Passenger Vehicles, EVs In January 2024
Some features that we expect to see on the vehicle include a digital instrument console, paddle shifters, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging and a sunroof. It is also likely to get six airbags, TPMS, and a reverse camera with sensors as part of the package. Tata is also expected to introduce new upholstery for the seats and a different colour theme to differentiate the Punch EV from the ICE version.
Details on the powertrain remain under wraps but we expect Medium Range and Long Range versions with multiple “personas”. The micro SUV is expected to borrow the electric motor and battery from the Tigor EV with the e-motor churning out 74 bhp and 170 Nm on the Medium Range and 127 bhp and 215 Nm on the Long Range. Battery options will likely include a 26 kWh unit (MR) and a 30 kWh (LR) unit. On the Tigor EV, the former promises 315 km on a single charge, while the latter does 325 km on a single charge.
The Tata Punch EV will arrive sometime next year as a direct rival to the Citroen e-C3 in the segment. Expect prices to start around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom), which should make the model nearly Rs 3 lakh cheaper than the Nexon EV facelift. Tata Motors is also likely to debut the ICE Punch facelift around the same time, bringing design and tech upgrades to the car.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 57,276 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 63,670 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 29,884 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 15,666 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16183 second ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.
-12760 second ago
Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.
-12084 second ago
This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods
-10918 second ago
The manufacturer also said that it would hike the prices of its commercial vehicle range
-6640 second ago
The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp of max power
-5101 second ago
Tata Motors will extend the vehicle warranty of customers affected by Cyclone Michaung, while the company is taking additional measures to improve accessibility to service their vehicles
29 minutes ago
Along with monetary aid, Hyundai Motor India Foundation is also working with the state government to delivery emergency relief and essential commodities
44 minutes ago
The carmaker said that rising input costs necessitated the revision in pricing.
1 hour ago
Jawa Yezdi motorcycles is holding a mega service camp in Cochin, Kerala from December 14-17 for owners to get free check-ups
2 hours ago
American-owned Trackhouse, led by Justin Marks and musician Pitbull, to replace RNF on the starting grid for 2024.
18 hours ago
The new video shows the subcompact SUV’s redesigned tail section and confirms that it will get ADAS functions
21 hours ago
The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque
5 days ago
Now in its 10th year on sale, Maruti’s compact sedan found the least amount of takers this year in the month of November.
7 days ago
Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh
10 days ago
The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque