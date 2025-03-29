Login
Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius

Tata Motors has partnered with Allied Motors to introduce three EV models to the Mauritian market.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 29, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata introduces three electric vehicles in Mauritius
  • This comes a few weeks after its EVs were introduced in the Sri Lankan market
  • Allied Motors is Tata’s local partner in Mauritius

Tata Motors has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio to Mauritius with the introduction of three models: the Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Tiago EV. These vehicles, already popular in the Indian market, have been launched in partnership with Allied Motors. Notably, this follows Tata Motors' recent entry into the Sri Lankan market. While the official pricing of these EVs in Mauritius has not been disclosed, the Tiago EV will be the most affordable option, followed by the Punch EV and Nexon EV.  

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+

  

Tata Nexon EV long term 17a

The Tiago EV is equipped with a 24 kWh battery, offering an estimated real-world range of 190-210 km (C75 standard).  Meanwhile, the Punch EV features a 35 kWh battery pack, delivering a range of 270-290 km per charge. The Nexon EV, the most powerful of the three, comes with a 45 kWh battery, providing a real-world range of 350-375 km. While Tata Motors has launched these models, the Curvv EV has not been introduced at this stage. The Curvv EV and possibly the larger Harrier EV may likely be introduced in Mauritius in the future once the latter launches in India. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic Long Term Review: 45 Days Later

 Tata Nexon EV Punch EV Tiago EV Introduced In Mauritius 1

Commenting on this market expansion, Yash Khandelwal, Head International Business, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce our electric vehicle portfolio in Mauritius, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. With the government's strong commitment to sustainable mobility, Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey. As a pioneer of the EV revolution in India and a proven success in SAARC markets, TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility. Our diverse range of EVs—spanning multiple body styles and battery options—combined with an unmatched ownership experience and the strong partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius' automotive landscape.” 

 

Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV 25

Tata Motors is offering an 8-year or 1.6 lakh km warranty on the battery and motor, along with a 7-year or 1.5 lakh km warranty on the vehicle itself. Additionally, each purchase includes a complimentary 7.2 kW home charging wall box and cable. 

   

Allied Motors, Tata’s local partner in Mauritius, will oversee sales and after-sales service. 

 

Popular Tata Models