Tata Nexon Petrol Automatic Long Term Review: 45 Days Later

The Tata Nexon with us is powered by the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s mated with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

5 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Nexon has been part of the car&bike garage for 45 days
  • The model with us was the top-spec Fearless +S variant
  • The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with a 7-speed DCA

The Tata Nexon has consistently been one of the top-selling SUVs in the Indian market for a couple of years now. And it has occasionally taken the top spot several times. Interestingly it is the petrol version of the SUV that garners the highest numbers. So, I was keen to find out how is it to live with one day-in and day-out. Luckily, Tata had a Nexon petrol automatic that they could lend us for long-term testing, and I simply jumped on the opportunity. 

 

13

Fearless Purple shade, with the dual-tone purple seats and all, does look nice in person

 

Now, it's been a little over 45 days since the Nexon reached the car&bike garage, and it was in that much-talked-about Fearless Purple shade, with the dual-tone purple seats and all. Which I have to say, I did not like in photos but looks quite nice in person. As mentioned earlier it’s the one with the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that’s mated with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. So, on paper this is quite a nice set-up, but what about the real-world?

 

Convenience

 

7

I love the AC on this one; it’s powerful and the cooling is quite instant

 

The Tata Nexon, especially this top-end model, is extremely feature packed and a lot of these features designed for comfort and convenience. I love the AC on this one. It’s powerful and the cooling is quite instant. I have never found to need to go beyond level 2 for fan speed with the temperature at 23-degree Celsius. 

 

Nexon 5

The ventilated seats on the Nexon are one of its best features for me

 

What further elevates this are the cooled seats you get up front. Unlike most other cars, here the cooling can be felt for long durations, and I can say go as far as to say the ventilated seats on the Nexon are one of the best in the class. You also get 360-degree view cameras here which offer amazing clarity and the blind spot monitor is also a good feature to have.

 

8

The cushioning is decent, but the backrest is too small and not comfortable for long drives

 

However, there are some shortcomings too. The seats themselves are not the best. The cushioning is decent, but the backrest is too small and doesn’t cover the shoulders of even an average sized adult. Which means, it’s not very comfortable for long journeys. Also, every time you use the indicators, the view for the blind spot camera is shown on the central display, covering the entire screen. Can be a bit annoying if you are using navigation or any other app. 

 

Also Read: “A Car Most Said Couldn’t Be Manufactured…”: What Ratan Tata Told The World At The Nano Unveil

 

Tech Features 

 

4

The 10.25-inch display is feature packed and loaded with tech

 

From Type C USB ports to a wireless phone charger, Tata seems to have covered all basis here. You get wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and they work seamlessly. However, one issue that’s exclusive to the car with me was that the Type C port for data connection was not working. 

 

3

Now you also get a panoramic sunroof with the top-spec model of the Tata Nexon

 

Also, while my test car features a single pane electric sunroof, the 2024 model year top-spec Nexon gets a panoramic sunroof. So that’s another feature that will attract model day buyers. Now I am not an audiophile, but I appreciate good quality music system, and the one on the Nexon is excellent. It’s a 9-speaker JBL surround sound system with subwoofer, the quality is amazing. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants

 

18

The JBL surround sound system with subwoofer is beautiful 

 

Cabin Space

 

While the Nexon’s features game is solid, when it comes to cabin space the cons are a bit too many. The front centre console is a bit too wide, and the door panels too are a protrude inwards. This design layout, along with the dark interior lead to a feeling of claustrophobia inside the cabin. In fact, the front seats especially feel a bit cramped. 

 

Nexon 6

The cabin lacks storage spaces and that's a big problem for me

 

You also don’t get much storage space inside the cabin the door pockets are too narrow, there are no cup holders or cubby holes on the centre console, and as with all Nexon’s the opening to access the USB ports is too small. 

 

1

The bootspace properly sized and quite practical 

 

The rear seat space however is much better, although having three people sitting here abreast will be a tight squeeze. But the seating posture is good, and you also get rear AC vents. The bootspace is also quite decent at 382-litre, and it can accommodate 4-5 cabin bags with ease. 

 

Driving Performance

 

Nexon 4

The engine is powerful at 118 bhp and the torque output is also decent at 172 Nm

 

Most of the driving I did with the Nexon was in the city, commuting between home and office. And one thing I can say is, the Tata Nexon is a great driver’s car. The engine is powerful at 118 bhp and the torque output is also decent at 172 Nm, but what I have come to love are its on-road mannerisms. 

 

Nexon 3

Yes, there is body-roll but not unsettling

 

The ride is balanced and can take on all the undulations of Mumbai roads with great ease, while the handling is also good. Yes, there is body-roll but it is not unsettling. What I have not come to like yet is the gearbox. It’s a dual-clutch automatic but it feels laggy, especially in the lower revs. 

 

5

 I am not a fan of the electronic monostable shifter

 

Also, I am not a fan of the electronic monostable shifter. I have noticed far too many misses during my testing, especially when trying to go from drive to reverse or back. A conventional lever would have been a safer bet. In fact, my test car particularly seems to have an issue with gearing. 

 

Conclusion

 

Nexon 1

More on the car’s highway mannerisms, straight line performance and fuel efficiency in my next report

 

The Nexon will be spending some more time at the car&bike garage, so more on the car’s highway mannerisms, straight line performance and fuel efficiency in my next report. So keep watching this space for that, and a very interesting comparison review. 

 

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade

Research More on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

