Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants

Tata Motors has updated the Nexon petrol and diesel line-up with new panoramic sunroof-equipped top variants. The subcompact SUV is now offered in a new Fearless + PS (Panoramic Sunroof) that replaces the previously available Fearless + S (Sunroof) variant. Prices for the new top variant starts at Rs 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual. The full prices are as follows:



Powertrain & Variant Price (ex-showroom) Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.2P MT Rs 13.60 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.2P DCT Rs 14.80 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.5D MT Rs 15.00 lakh Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.5D AMT Rs 15.60 lakh

Dark Edition variants cost Rs 20,000 more.

Also read: Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test



Top-spec Nexon Fearless+ PS now gets a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of features, the upgrades are limited to adding a panoramic sunroof. Other kit such as ventilated front seats, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 8-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer are carried over from the outgoing Fearless + S trim.



Also read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared



Interestingly, the second-from-top Fearless trim has also been updated and is now offered with a sunroof. The Fearless trim was previously based on the mis-spec Creative + trim though it is now based on the sunroof-equipped Creative+ S trim. The remainder of the line-up is unchanged.



New Nexon iCNG Creative+ PS Variant Launched At Rs 12.80 lakh



Nexon iCNG gets a new panoramic sunroof-equipped mid-spec Creative+ PS variant.

Aside from the introduction of the new petrol and diesel top models, the Nexon iCNG received its first variant update a little over a month after its launch. It now gets a new mid-spec Creative+ PS (Panoramic sunroof) variant, priced at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant is also offered with a dual-tone paint finish for an additional Rs 20,000.



Also read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh; 24kms/kg Claimed Mileage



The introduction of the new variant now makes the panoramic sunroof-equipped Nexon CNG up to Rs 1.8 lakh more affordable than before.