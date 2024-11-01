Tata Nexon Petrol, Diesel Now Gets A Panoramic Sunroof On Top Variants
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on November 1, 2024
Highlights
- New Nexon Fearless+ PS priced from Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Nexon iCNG gets new Creative+ PS trim priced at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
- No updates to other variants
Tata Motors has updated the Nexon petrol and diesel line-up with new panoramic sunroof-equipped top variants. The subcompact SUV is now offered in a new Fearless + PS (Panoramic Sunroof) that replaces the previously available Fearless + S (Sunroof) variant. Prices for the new top variant starts at Rs 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual. The full prices are as follows:
|Powertrain & Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.2P MT
|Rs 13.60 lakh
|Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.2P DCT
|Rs 14.80 lakh
|Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.5D MT
|Rs 15.00 lakh
|Tata Nexon Fearless+ PS 1.5D AMT
|Rs 15.60 lakh
Dark Edition variants cost Rs 20,000 more.
Top-spec Nexon Fearless+ PS now gets a panoramic sunroof.
In terms of features, the upgrades are limited to adding a panoramic sunroof. Other kit such as ventilated front seats, height adjustable driver and co-driver seats, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 8-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer are carried over from the outgoing Fearless + S trim.
Interestingly, the second-from-top Fearless trim has also been updated and is now offered with a sunroof. The Fearless trim was previously based on the mis-spec Creative + trim though it is now based on the sunroof-equipped Creative+ S trim. The remainder of the line-up is unchanged.
New Nexon iCNG Creative+ PS Variant Launched At Rs 12.80 lakh
Nexon iCNG gets a new panoramic sunroof-equipped mid-spec Creative+ PS variant.
Aside from the introduction of the new petrol and diesel top models, the Nexon iCNG received its first variant update a little over a month after its launch. It now gets a new mid-spec Creative+ PS (Panoramic sunroof) variant, priced at Rs 12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The variant is also offered with a dual-tone paint finish for an additional Rs 20,000.
The introduction of the new variant now makes the panoramic sunroof-equipped Nexon CNG up to Rs 1.8 lakh more affordable than before.
