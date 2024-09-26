Login
Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared

Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Nexon EV 45 kWh gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof.
  • Equipped with a larger 46 kWh battery pack.
  • Prices range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh.

Tata Motors recently launched a series of new variants for the Nexon EV. The new variants are equipped with a larger 46 kWh battery pack with higher real-world range figures of up to 370 kilometres. Furthermore, Tata also rolled out a Red Dark Edition of the Nexon which will solely be offered with the new battery pack. The Nexon EV 45 kWh portfolio starts at Rs 13.99 lakh and is offered with a range of new features. Here’s how it compares to the LR and MR models of the Nexon EV on paper. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Features, Price Compared
 

Features


On the features front, the Nexon EV gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof for the very first time with the Nexon EV 45 kWh portfolio. Another new feature on the range is a 12-litre ‘frunk’. It was also confirmed during a media interaction that these features will remain exclusive to the 45 kWh model for the time being.

 

Tata Nexon EV long term 21a

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

 

Powertrain

ModelTata Nexon EV 45 kWhTata Nexon EV LRTata Nexon EV MR
MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Battery Capacity46.08 kWh 40.5 kWh 30 kWh 
Power 110 kW (147.5 bhp)106.4 kW (143 bhp)95 kW (127 bhp)
Torque215 Nm215 Nm215 Nm
Acceleration8.9 seconds8.9 seconds8.9 seconds
Charging3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC
Real-World Range350 to 370 km290 to 310 km210 to 230 km

 

Powered by the latest 46 kWh battery pack, the Nexon has a power output of 110 kW (147.5 bhp), 3.6 kW (4.5 bhp) more than the LR variant and 15 kW (20.11 bhp) more than the medium range. However, the torque figures of the SUV are the same throughout, along with the acceleration figures. All versions of the Nexon EV are also offered with both 7.2 kW and 3.3 kW AC fast charger units. With the latest battery pack, however, the range of the vehicle is up by quite a margin, delivering a real-world range of up to 370 km. For reference, the 40.5 kWh battery pack allows a range of up to 310 km, while the MR enables a range of up to 230 km.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range


Price

Model Prices (ex-showroom)
Tata Nexon EV Creative + MRRs 12.49 Lakh 
Tata Nexon EV Fearless MRRs 13.29 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Fearless + MRRs 13.79 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Creative 45Rs 13.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Fearless +S MRRs 14.29 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Fearless LRRs 14.59 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Empowered MRRs 14.79 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45Rs 14.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Fearless + LR Rs 15.09 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Fearless +S LRRs 15.29 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45Rs 15.99 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Empowered + LRRs 16.29 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Empowered + 45Rs 16.99 Lakh

New 45 kWh variants highlighted in bold


In terms of pricing, the 45 variants start at Rs 13.99 lakh, with the Creative trim being the entry point. Prices for this model go all the way up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the Empowered + 45, which is currently the most expensive variant of the Nexon EV. The LR variant with the smaller battery pack can be had for as low as Rs 14.59 lakh (Fearless LR) or as high as Rs 16.29 lakh (Empowered + LR). The medium range model with the smallest battery pack here has a starting price tag of Rs 12.49 lakh, and tops out at Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Motors# Tata EV# Tata EVs# Tata Nexon New variant# Tata Nexon SUV# electric SUV# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Tata Nexon EV
8.5

Tata Nexon EV

Starts at ₹ 13.99 - 19.49 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon EV Specifications
View Nexon EV Features

Popular Tata Models

