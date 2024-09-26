Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared

Tata Motors recently launched a series of new variants for the Nexon EV. The new variants are equipped with a larger 46 kWh battery pack with higher real-world range figures of up to 370 kilometres. Furthermore, Tata also rolled out a Red Dark Edition of the Nexon which will solely be offered with the new battery pack. The Nexon EV 45 kWh portfolio starts at Rs 13.99 lakh and is offered with a range of new features. Here’s how it compares to the LR and MR models of the Nexon EV on paper.

Features



On the features front, the Nexon EV gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof for the very first time with the Nexon EV 45 kWh portfolio. Another new feature on the range is a 12-litre ‘frunk’. It was also confirmed during a media interaction that these features will remain exclusive to the 45 kWh model for the time being.

Powertrain

Model Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Tata Nexon EV LR Tata Nexon EV MR Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Battery Capacity 46.08 kWh 40.5 kWh 30 kWh Power 110 kW (147.5 bhp) 106.4 kW (143 bhp) 95 kW (127 bhp) Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm 215 Nm Acceleration 8.9 seconds 8.9 seconds 8.9 seconds Charging 3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC 3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC 3.3 kW AC/ 7.2 kW AC Real-World Range 350 to 370 km 290 to 310 km 210 to 230 km

Powered by the latest 46 kWh battery pack, the Nexon has a power output of 110 kW (147.5 bhp), 3.6 kW (4.5 bhp) more than the LR variant and 15 kW (20.11 bhp) more than the medium range. However, the torque figures of the SUV are the same throughout, along with the acceleration figures. All versions of the Nexon EV are also offered with both 7.2 kW and 3.3 kW AC fast charger units. With the latest battery pack, however, the range of the vehicle is up by quite a margin, delivering a real-world range of up to 370 km. For reference, the 40.5 kWh battery pack allows a range of up to 310 km, while the MR enables a range of up to 230 km.

Price

Model Prices (ex-showroom) Tata Nexon EV Creative + MR Rs 12.49 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless MR Rs 13.29 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless + MR Rs 13.79 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Creative 45 Rs 13.99 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless +S MR Rs 14.29 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless LR Rs 14.59 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Empowered MR Rs 14.79 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless 45 Rs 14.99 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless + LR Rs 15.09 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Fearless +S LR Rs 15.29 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 Rs 15.99 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Empowered + LR Rs 16.29 Lakh Tata Nexon EV Empowered + 45 Rs 16.99 Lakh

New 45 kWh variants highlighted in bold



In terms of pricing, the 45 variants start at Rs 13.99 lakh, with the Creative trim being the entry point. Prices for this model go all the way up to Rs 16.99 lakh for the Empowered + 45, which is currently the most expensive variant of the Nexon EV. The LR variant with the smaller battery pack can be had for as low as Rs 14.59 lakh (Fearless LR) or as high as Rs 16.29 lakh (Empowered + LR). The medium range model with the smallest battery pack here has a starting price tag of Rs 12.49 lakh, and tops out at Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom).