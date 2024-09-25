Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Features, Price Compared
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 25, 2024
Highlights
- Nexon iCNG's main rival is the Maruti Brezza
- Nexon is the first car in India to offer a CNG option with a turbo-petrol engine
- Nexon iCNG is priced between Rs 899 lakh and Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Motors has entered India's CNG subcompact SUV market with the launch of the new Nexon iCNG. The Nexon is the first-ever car in the Indian market to offer a factory CNG kit paired with a turbo-petrol engine and is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Tata also looks to have cut no corners with the CNG available across four trim levels included the fully-loaded Fearless trim. The SUV’s chief competition in the segment comes in the form of the Maruti Brezza which has been on sale with a CNG option for a while now. We see how they compare on paper.
Also read: Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
The Nexon iCNG was originally unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 as a near-production concept.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Dimensions
|Tata Nexon iCNG
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Length
|3995 mm
|3995 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|1790 mm
|Height
|1620 mm
|1685 mm
|Wheelbase
|2489 mm
|2500 mm
|Tyre Size
|195/60 R16 - 215/60 R16
|215/60 R16
There is not much of a difference in the dimensions of the two subcompact SUVs. The Nexon and Brezza are identical in length with the Tata being slightly wider than the Maruti. The Brezza however is the taller of the two and sits on a 11 mm longer wheelbase.
Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh With 24 KM/KG Mileage
The Brezza and Nexon are almost identical in size with the Maruti being taller and has a longer wheelbase.
Both cars also get 16-inch wheels as standard though the Nexon gets slightly thinner tyres on lower variants.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Powertrain & Mileage
|Tata Nexon iCNG
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Engine
|1.2-litre, 3 cyls, turbocharged
|1.5-litre, 4 cyls
|Power
|99 bhp at 5000 rpm
|87 bhp at 5500 rpm
|Torque
|170 Nm at 2000-3000 rpm
|121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|Claimed Mileage
|24 km/kg
|25.51 km/kg
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
Being a turbo-petrol, the Nexon iCNG has a clear power and torque advantage. At 99 bhp and 170 Nm its notably more powerful than the Brezza which makes a peak 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm. The Nexon also gets a 6-speed gearbox to the Brezza’s 5-speed unit. For now both cars are only offered with a manual gearbox.
Brezza has the advantage in terms of mileage though its down on power and torque.
Regarding mileage, the Brezza has a higher claimed fuel efficiency figure of 25.51 km/kg than the Nexon’s 24 km/kg.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Features
In top-spec trim, the Nexon iCNG is loaded to the gills with tech and features - similar to the petrol and diesel model. In fully-loaded Fearless+ spec, the Nexon iCNG packs in kit like a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a JBL audio system.
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
Tata hasn't skimped on features in the Nexon iCNG which now gets a panoramic sunroof.
In comparison, the Brezza is only available up to ZXi spec with the top-spec ZXi+ exclusive to the petrol model. The Brezza is ZXi trim pack in bits such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, cruise control, auto climate control and LED headlights to name a few.
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price
|Tata Nexon iCNG
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Rs 8.99 - 14.59 lakh
|Rs 9.29 - 12.25 lakh
Coming to the price, the Nexon iCNG has a lower starting price than the Brezza, though in fully-loaded spec it is over Rs 2 lakh more expensive. However, the additional outlay gets you notably more features.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Tata Models
- Tata Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakh
- Tata PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.2 Lakh
- Tata AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.65 - 10.99 Lakh
- Tata Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh
- Tata NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh
- Tata HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.19 - 26.44 Lakh
- Tata SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 27.34 Lakh
- Tata TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 9.55 Lakh
- Tata Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.9 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- Tata Curvv EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakh
- Tata Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 8.8 Lakh
- Tata CurvvEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 19 Lakh