Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Features, Price Compared

Tata Motors has entered India's CNG subcompact SUV market with the launch of the new Nexon iCNG. The Nexon is the first-ever car in the Indian market to offer a factory CNG kit paired with a turbo-petrol engine and is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Tata also looks to have cut no corners with the CNG available across four trim levels included the fully-loaded Fearless trim. The SUV’s chief competition in the segment comes in the form of the Maruti Brezza which has been on sale with a CNG option for a while now. We see how they compare on paper.

The Nexon iCNG was originally unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 as a near-production concept.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Dimensions



Tata Nexon iCNG Maruti Suzuki Brezza Length 3995 mm 3995 mm Width 1804 mm 1790 mm Height 1620 mm 1685 mm Wheelbase 2489 mm 2500 mm Tyre Size 195/60 R16 - 215/60 R16 215/60 R16

There is not much of a difference in the dimensions of the two subcompact SUVs. The Nexon and Brezza are identical in length with the Tata being slightly wider than the Maruti. The Brezza however is the taller of the two and sits on a 11 mm longer wheelbase.



Both cars also get 16-inch wheels as standard though the Nexon gets slightly thinner tyres on lower variants.



Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Powertrain & Mileage

Tata Nexon iCNG Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine 1.2-litre, 3 cyls, turbocharged 1.5-litre, 4 cyls Power 99 bhp at 5000 rpm 87 bhp at 5500 rpm Torque 170 Nm at 2000-3000 rpm 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm Gearbox 6-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Mileage 24 km/kg 25.51 km/kg



Being a turbo-petrol, the Nexon iCNG has a clear power and torque advantage. At 99 bhp and 170 Nm its notably more powerful than the Brezza which makes a peak 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm. The Nexon also gets a 6-speed gearbox to the Brezza’s 5-speed unit. For now both cars are only offered with a manual gearbox.

Brezza has the advantage in terms of mileage though its down on power and torque.

Regarding mileage, the Brezza has a higher claimed fuel efficiency figure of 25.51 km/kg than the Nexon’s 24 km/kg.



Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Features



In top-spec trim, the Nexon iCNG is loaded to the gills with tech and features - similar to the petrol and diesel model. In fully-loaded Fearless+ spec, the Nexon iCNG packs in kit like a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a JBL audio system.



Tata hasn't skimped on features in the Nexon iCNG which now gets a panoramic sunroof.

In comparison, the Brezza is only available up to ZXi spec with the top-spec ZXi+ exclusive to the petrol model. The Brezza is ZXi trim pack in bits such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, cruise control, auto climate control and LED headlights to name a few.



Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price

Tata Nexon iCNG Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price (ex-showroom) Rs 8.99 - 14.59 lakh Rs 9.29 - 12.25 lakh

Coming to the price, the Nexon iCNG has a lower starting price than the Brezza, though in fully-loaded spec it is over Rs 2 lakh more expensive. However, the additional outlay gets you notably more features.