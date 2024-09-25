Login
Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Features, Price Compared

The Nexon iCNG's primary rival in the CNG market is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG. We see how they compare on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 25, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Nexon iCNG's main rival is the Maruti Brezza
  • Nexon is the first car in India to offer a CNG option with a turbo-petrol engine
  • Nexon iCNG is priced between Rs 899 lakh and Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors has entered India's CNG subcompact SUV market with the launch of the new Nexon iCNG. The Nexon is the first-ever car in the Indian market to offer a factory CNG kit paired with a turbo-petrol engine and is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Tata also looks to have cut no corners with the CNG available across four trim levels included the fully-loaded Fearless trim. The SUV’s chief competition in the segment comes in the form of the Maruti Brezza which has been on sale with a CNG option for a while now. We see how they compare on paper.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
 

Tata Nexon i CNG

The Nexon iCNG was originally unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024 as a near-production concept.

 

 

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Dimensions
 

 Tata Nexon iCNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Length3995 mm3995 mm
Width1804 mm1790 mm
Height1620 mm1685 mm
Wheelbase2489 mm2500 mm
Tyre Size195/60 R16 - 215/60 R16215/60 R16

There is not much of a difference in the dimensions of the two subcompact SUVs. The Nexon and Brezza are identical in length with the Tata being slightly wider than the Maruti. The Brezza however is the taller of the two and sits on a 11 mm longer wheelbase.
 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh With 24 KM/KG Mileage


 

Brezza

The Brezza and Nexon are almost identical in size with the Maruti being taller and has a longer wheelbase.

 

Both cars also get 16-inch wheels as standard though the Nexon gets slightly thinner tyres on lower variants.
 

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Powertrain & Mileage

 

 Tata Nexon iCNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Engine1.2-litre, 3 cyls, turbocharged1.5-litre, 4 cyls
Power99 bhp at 5000 rpm87 bhp at 5500 rpm
Torque170 Nm at 2000-3000 rpm121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm
Gearbox6-speed MT5-speed MT
Claimed Mileage24 km/kg25.51 km/kg


Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range


Being a turbo-petrol, the Nexon iCNG has a clear power and torque advantage. At 99 bhp and 170 Nm its notably more powerful than the Brezza which makes a peak 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm. The Nexon also gets a 6-speed gearbox to the Brezza’s 5-speed unit. For now both cars are only offered with a manual gearbox.

 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza engine 2022 07 04 T04 49 23 555 Z

Brezza has the advantage in terms of mileage though its down on power and torque.

 

Regarding mileage, the Brezza has a higher claimed fuel efficiency figure of 25.51 km/kg than the Nexon’s 24 km/kg.
 

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Features
 

In top-spec trim, the Nexon iCNG is loaded to the gills with tech and features - similar to the petrol and diesel model. In fully-loaded Fearless+ spec, the Nexon iCNG packs in kit like a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps an air purifier, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a JBL audio system.
 

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

 

Nexon EV 45

Tata hasn't skimped on features in the Nexon iCNG which now gets a panoramic sunroof.

 

In comparison, the Brezza is only available up to ZXi spec with the top-spec ZXi+ exclusive to the petrol model. The Brezza is ZXi trim pack in bits such as a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, cruise control, auto climate control and LED headlights to name a few.
 

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Price

 

 Tata Nexon iCNGMaruti Suzuki Brezza
Price (ex-showroom)Rs 8.99 - 14.59 lakhRs 9.29 - 12.25 lakh

Coming to the price, the Nexon iCNG has a lower starting price than the Brezza, though in fully-loaded spec it is over Rs 2 lakh more expensive. However, the additional outlay gets you notably more features.

