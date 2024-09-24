Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 24, 2024
Highlights
- Tata launched the Nexon iCNG in India earlier today.
- Offered in eight trims.
- Priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh.
Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Nexon iCNG in the Indian market. Offered in eight trims, the iCNG version of the sub-four metre SUV is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This makes it almost Rs 1 lakh more expensive than equivalent petrol-only versions. Here is a breakdown of all the features offered on each variant of the Nexon iCNG.
Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh With 24 KM/KG Mileage
Smart
Price: Rs 8.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)
- 6 Airbags
- Electronic Stability Program
- LED Headlights, Taillamps and DRLs
- 2 Spoke Steering White with Illuminated Logo
- Front Power Windows
- Hill Hold Control
Smart +
Price: Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Smart (O)
- 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Steering Mounted Controls
- All Power Windows
- Electrically Adjustable ORVM
Smart +S
Price: Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Smart +
- Auto Headlights
- Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range
Pure
Price: Rs 10.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Smart +
- Bi Function LED Headlights
- Roof Rails
- Rear AC Vent
- Touch-based AC Controls
- 4-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- Voice Commands for Phone and Media
Pure S
Price: Rs 10.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Pure
- Auto Headlights
- Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof
- Rain Sensing Wipers
Creative
Price: Rs 11.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Pure
- Sequential LED DRLs and Taillamp
- R16 Alloy Wheel with Aero Inserts
- 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters
- 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
- Fully Automatic Temperature Controls
- Push Button Start Stop
- Height Adjustable Driver Seat
- Top-mounted Rear Wiper and Washer
- Reverse Camera
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained
Creative +
Price: Rs 12.19 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Creative
- 360 degree cameras
- Front Parking Sensors
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Auto Dimming IRVM
- Auto Headlights
- Auto Wipers
Fearless +PS
Price: Rs 14.59 Lakh (ex-showroom)
In addition to Creative+
- Sequential LED DRLs with Welcome/Goodbye function
- Voice Assisted Electric Panoramic Sunroof
- 10.24-inch Digital Instruments Display with Navigation
- 4 Tweeters and 4 Speakers
- Air Purifier
- Wireless Charger
- Front Fog Lamps with Cornering
- Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette Seats
- Height adjustable Co-driver Seat
- 10.24-inch Harman Infotainment System
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Tata Models
- Tata Punch EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakh
- Tata PunchEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.13 - 10.2 Lakh
- Tata AltrozEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.65 - 10.99 Lakh
- Tata Tiago EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 11.89 Lakh
- Tata NexonEx-Showroom Price₹ 8 - 15.8 Lakh
- Tata HarrierEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.19 - 26.44 Lakh
- Tata SafariEx-Showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 27.34 Lakh
- Tata TigorEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.3 - 9.55 Lakh
- Tata Tigor EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh
- Tata TiagoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.9 Lakh
- Tata Nexon EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 19.49 Lakh
- Tata Curvv EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakh
- Tata Tiago NRGEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.7 - 8.8 Lakh
- Tata CurvvEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 19 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Electric Cars
- Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained