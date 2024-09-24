Login
Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

The Nexon iCNG is offered in eight trims, with prices ranging from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Tata launched the Nexon iCNG in India earlier today.
  • Offered in eight trims.
  • Priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh.

Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Nexon iCNG in the Indian market. Offered in eight trims, the iCNG version of the sub-four metre SUV is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This makes it almost Rs 1 lakh more expensive than equivalent petrol-only versions. Here is a breakdown of all the features offered on each variant of the Nexon iCNG.


Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh With 24 KM/KG Mileage

 

 

Smart

Price: Rs 8.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

  • 6 Airbags
  • Electronic Stability Program 
  • LED Headlights, Taillamps and DRLs
  • 2 Spoke Steering White with Illuminated Logo
  • Front Power Windows
  • Hill Hold Control

 

Smart +

Price: Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Smart (O) 
 

  • 7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Steering Mounted Controls 
  • All Power Windows
  • Electrically Adjustable ORVM
     

Smart +S

Price: Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Smart +
 

  • Auto Headlights
  • Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
     

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

 

Pure

Price: Rs 10.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Smart +
 

  • Bi Function LED Headlights
  • Roof Rails
  • Rear AC Vent
  • Touch-based AC Controls
  • 4-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Voice Commands for Phone and Media
     

Pure S

Price: Rs 10.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Pure
 

  • Auto Headlights
  • Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
     

Creative

Price: Rs 11.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Pure
 

  • Sequential LED DRLs and Taillamp
  • R16 Alloy Wheel with Aero Inserts
  • 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters
  • 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster
  • Fully Automatic Temperature Controls
  • Push Button Start Stop 
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Top-mounted Rear Wiper and Washer
  • Reverse Camera
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
     

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

 

Creative +

Price: Rs 12.19 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Creative
 

  • 360 degree cameras 
  • Front Parking Sensors
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Auto Dimming IRVM
  • Auto Headlights
  • Auto Wipers
     

Fearless +PS

Price: Rs 14.59 Lakh (ex-showroom)

 

In addition to Creative+
 

  • Sequential LED DRLs with Welcome/Goodbye function
  • Voice Assisted Electric Panoramic Sunroof
  • 10.24-inch Digital Instruments Display with Navigation
  • 4 Tweeters and 4 Speakers
  • Air Purifier
  • Wireless Charger
  • Front Fog Lamps with Cornering
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Ventilated Front Seats
  • Premium Benecke Kaliko Leatherette Seats 
  • Height adjustable Co-driver Seat
  • 10.24-inch Harman Infotainment System
