Tata Nexon iCNG: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

Tata Motors has launched the much-anticipated Nexon iCNG in the Indian market. Offered in eight trims, the iCNG version of the sub-four metre SUV is priced from Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This makes it almost Rs 1 lakh more expensive than equivalent petrol-only versions. Here is a breakdown of all the features offered on each variant of the Nexon iCNG.



Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Launched In India At Rs 8.99 Lakh With 24 KM/KG Mileage

Smart

Price: Rs 8.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

6 Airbags

Electronic Stability Program

LED Headlights, Taillamps and DRLs

2 Spoke Steering White with Illuminated Logo

Front Power Windows

Hill Hold Control

Smart +

Price: Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Smart (O)



7-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman

Shark Fin Antenna

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Steering Mounted Controls

All Power Windows

Electrically Adjustable ORVM



Smart +S

Price: Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Smart +



Auto Headlights

Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof

Rain Sensing Wipers



Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh Launched At Rs 13.99 Lakh With Up To 370 KM Real-World Range

Pure

Price: Rs 10.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Smart +



Bi Function LED Headlights

Roof Rails

Rear AC Vent

Touch-based AC Controls

4-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

Voice Commands for Phone and Media



Pure S

Price: Rs 10.99 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Pure



Auto Headlights

Voice Assisted Electric Sunroof

Rain Sensing Wipers



Creative

Price: Rs 11.69 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Pure



Sequential LED DRLs and Taillamp

R16 Alloy Wheel with Aero Inserts

4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters

7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster

Fully Automatic Temperature Controls

Push Button Start Stop

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Top-mounted Rear Wiper and Washer

Reverse Camera

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System



Also Read: Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh: Variant-Wise Features, Prices Explained

Creative +

Price: Rs 12.19 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Creative



360 degree cameras

Front Parking Sensors

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto Dimming IRVM

Auto Headlights

Auto Wipers



Fearless +PS

Price: Rs 14.59 Lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Creative+

