Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

The month of August 2024 witnessed a wave of new car launches in India and it was also the start of the festive season. This flow is set to continue in September with several major automakers, including MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Hyundai India, and Mercedes-Benz India, preparing to launch fresh offerings and facelifted models in the Indian market.

Here is a rundown on all the cars and SUVs that are slated launch in September 2024

Tata Curvv ICE

Tata Motors is set to launch the Curvv ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) model in India on September 2, following the Curvv EV's launch last month. The Curvv ICE will be offered in three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbodiesel, and the new Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine. Gearbox choices include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Curvv ICE is expected to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

Following closely is the launch of Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 in India on September 5. The EQS Maybach made its global debut in April 2023 and is Maybach's first all-electric offering. It features permanent magnet motors producing a combined peak of 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 4.4 seconds. The top speed is 210 kmph, and the EQS 680’s battery offers a usable capacity of nearly 108 kWh, delivering a claimed range of 600 kilometres on a full charge. It is expected to be the most expensive EV from Mercedes-Benz in the Indian market.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted Alcazar in India on September 9. The updated SUV has been revealed after a series of spy shots, and bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Alcazar facelift will be available in four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both available with manual and automatic transmission options. Prices for the new model are expected to be slightly higher than the current range, which starts at Rs 16.78 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV

MG Motor India is preparing to launch the Windsor EV – its third electric vehicle in the Indian market – on September 11. The Windsor EV is expected to feature a 50.6 kWh battery with an anticipated range of 460 kilometres. The Windsor EV will be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh, fitting between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in MG’s lineup.

Tata Nexon iCNG

Tata Motors is likely to launch the Nexon iCNG in September, following its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This model will be Tata’s first turbo-petrol car with a factory-fitted CNG kit and will be the fifth addition to the company's CNG lineup. The Nexon iCNG will feature a dual-cylinder system with tanks mounted on the boot floor and an auto switch feature that automatically switches between fuels when CNG levels are low. While exact specifications are not yet disclosed, it is expected that the power output will be slightly lower than the 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque produced by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in the standard Nexon. Prices are expected to be in the same range as the pure ICE variants.

