Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maserati New GranTurismoSkoda New KodiaqTata Harrier EVTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQS
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Aprilia Tuono 457Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Suzuki GSX-R1000R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More

September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors will launch the ICE Curvv on September 2
  • Mercedes-Benz will launch the Maybach EQS on September 5
  • September 9 is when Hyundai will launch the Alcazar facelift

The month of August 2024 witnessed a wave of new car launches in India and it was also the start of the festive season. This flow is set to continue in September with several major automakers, including MG Motor India, Tata Motors, Hyundai India, and Mercedes-Benz India, preparing to launch fresh offerings and facelifted models in the Indian market.

 

Here is a rundown on all the cars and SUVs that are slated launch in September 2024 

 

Tata Curvv ICE

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 12 d9396a5c19

Tata Motors is set to launch the Curvv ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) model in India on September 2, following the Curvv EV's launch last month. The Curvv ICE will be offered in three powertrain options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbodiesel, and the new Hyperion 1.2-litre direct-injection turbo petrol engine. Gearbox choices include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Curvv ICE is expected to be priced between Rs 12-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv ICE Version To Be Launched In India On September 2

 

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680

mercedes maybach eqs 680 super luxury suv debuts 600km range carandbike 2 28876efaaa

Following closely is the launch of Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 in India on September 5. The EQS Maybach made its global debut in April 2023 and is Maybach's first all-electric offering. It features permanent magnet motors producing a combined peak of 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 4.4 seconds. The top speed is 210 kmph, and the EQS 680’s battery offers a usable capacity of nearly 108 kWh, delivering a claimed range of 600 kilometres on a full charge. It is expected to be the most expensive EV from Mercedes-Benz in the Indian market.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5

 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Hyundai Alcazar facelift 3 a0bd49c181

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted Alcazar in India on September 9. The updated SUV has been revealed after a series of spy shots, and bookings are now open with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Alcazar facelift will be available in four variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. Engine options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both available with manual and automatic transmission options. Prices for the new model are expected to be slightly higher than the current range, which starts at Rs 16.78 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Ventilated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Memory & More

 

MG Windsor EV

mg windsor ev 15 6 inch touchscreen revealed carandbike afb4285c4c

MG Motor India is preparing to launch the Windsor EV – its third electric vehicle in the Indian market – on September 11. The Windsor EV is expected to feature a 50.6 kWh battery with an anticipated range of 460 kilometres. The Windsor EV will be powered by a single electric motor driving the front wheels, delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. It is expected to be priced between Rs 15-20 lakh, fitting between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in MG’s lineup.

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display

 

Tata Nexon iCNG

2024 Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Motors is likely to launch the Nexon iCNG in September, following its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This model will be Tata’s first turbo-petrol car with a factory-fitted CNG kit and will be the fifth addition to the company's CNG lineup. The Nexon iCNG will feature a dual-cylinder system with tanks mounted on the boot floor and an auto switch feature that automatically switches between fuels when CNG levels are low. While exact specifications are not yet disclosed, it is expected that the power output will be slightly lower than the 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque produced by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine in the standard Nexon. Prices are expected to be in the same range as the pure ICE variants. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut

# Upcoming Car Launches in September 2024# Car launches September 2024# Tata Motors# Tata Curvv ICE# Hyundai India# Hyundai Alcazar Facelift# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Maybach EQS# MG Motor India# MG Windsor EV# Tata Nexon iCNG# Upcoming cars in India# Cars# Auto News# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The latest teaser from JSW MG Motor India confirms its upcoming electric crossover will have a dual-screen setup.
    MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display
  • The Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut last year as a high-performance version of the adventure sports tourer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • We lived with the Nexon EV for nearly three months, to better understand the qualities that have made it India's most popular electric vehicle.
    Tata Nexon EV Long-Term Report: 3,500 km In India’s Best-Selling Passenger EV
  • Hyundai has shared first images of the interior of the refreshed Alcazar showcasing notable changes to the cabin design.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Ventilated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Memory & More
  • We see how the newly launched Jupiter 110 goes up against the likes of the Hero Xoom 110 on paper.
    New TVS Jupiter 110 Vs Hero Xoom 110: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Latest News

  • Triumph's modern supersport is based on the Trident 660's platform with significantly upgraded inline-triple motor
    Triumph Daytona 660 Launching Tomorrow
  • September 2024 will witness the launch of at least five vehicles in India.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
  • The latest teaser from JSW MG Motor India confirms its upcoming electric crossover will have a dual-screen setup.
    MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display
  • The Multistrada V4 RS made its global debut last year as a high-performance version of the adventure sports tourer.
    Ducati Multistrada V4 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Bajaj Auto’s CEO and MD, Rajiv Bajaj says, its clean energy portfolio could cross the one lakh mark in monthly sales, towards the end of the upcoming festive season
    Bajaj Auto To Introduce Another CNG Two-Wheeler Soon; New Chetak Platform In The Works
  • Hyundai has shared first images of the interior of the refreshed Alcazar showcasing notable changes to the cabin design.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Ventilated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Memory & More
  • The new C50Pro is the latest flagship offering from BluArmor with a unique magnetic mount for the device, new features and longer battery life
    BluArmor C50Pro Helmet Bluetooth Intercom Launched At Rs 25,000
  • The EVX will be Maruti’s first all-electric SUV for the Indian market with Maruti confirming a second model to also be in the works.
    Production Maruti Suzuki EVX To Debut In January 2025
  • Here’s a closer look at Chinese electronic major’s first effort at making a production-ready car and why is it selling quite well
    Xiaomi SU7 First Look: From Smartphones To EVs, Xiaomi's 1st Car Arrives In India
  • Citroen’s two compact SUVs share a lot in common but just how similar are they on paper. We take a look.
    Citroen Basalt vs Citroen C3 Aircross: Price, Features, Specifications Compared
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Upcoming Car Launches In India In September 2024: Tata Curvv ICE, Hyundai Alcazar Facelift, MG Windsor EV And More
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved