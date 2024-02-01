Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut

Tata Motors has showcased the Nexon iCNG at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It was showcased alongside vehicles like the Nexon EV Dark, and the Curvv diesel concept at the event. The Nexon iCNG will be the fifth addition to Tata’s CNG lineup when it goes on sale and the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Nexon iCNG features a dual cylinder system, with the tanks mounted on the boot floor

Visually, the Nexon iCNG differs little from the petrol version of the vehicle, save for the lack of fog lamps up front. The Nexon iCNG features a dual cylinder system, with the tanks mounted on the boot floor, like all the other latest iCNG cars from Tata. This provides it with a boot space of approximately 230 litres, as claimed by the brand. It also gets the Auto switch feature, which automatically switches fuels, in case of low CNG levels. Other features include a Single advanced ECU and Modular Fuel Filter.

The Nexon iCNG could also be offered with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission)

While Tata Motors hasn't revealed the exact technical specifications of the Nexon CNG, its power figures will likely be slightly lower than the petrol Nexon. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque in the Nexon petrol. While the Nexon iCNG is expected to initially be offered with a manual transmission, Tata could also roll out the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) version of the vehicle later. The carmaker recently opened bookings for the CNG AMT variant of the Tiago and Tigor becoming the first carmaker in India to offer the drivetrain combination.