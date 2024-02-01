Login

Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut

The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 1, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Showcased alongside the Nexon EV Dark, and the Curvv diesel concept.
  • Fifth addition to Tata’s CNG lineup.
  • The Nexon iCNG features a dual cylinder system.

Tata Motors has showcased the Nexon iCNG at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It was showcased alongside vehicles like the Nexon EV Dark, and the Curvv diesel concept at the event.  The Nexon iCNG will be the fifth addition to Tata’s CNG lineup when it goes on sale and the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

The Nexon iCNG features a dual cylinder system, with the tanks mounted on the boot floor

 

Visually, the Nexon iCNG differs little from the petrol version of the vehicle, save for the lack of fog lamps up front. The Nexon iCNG features a dual cylinder system, with the tanks mounted on the boot floor, like all the other latest iCNG cars from Tata. This provides it with a boot space of approximately 230 litres, as claimed by the brand. It also gets the Auto switch feature, which automatically switches fuels, in case of low CNG levels. Other features include a Single advanced ECU and Modular Fuel Filter.

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone

The Nexon iCNG could also be offered with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission)

 

While Tata Motors hasn't revealed the exact technical specifications of the Nexon CNG, its power figures will likely be slightly lower than the petrol Nexon.  The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol makes 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque in the Nexon petrol. While the Nexon iCNG is expected to initially be offered with a manual transmission, Tata could also roll out the AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) version of the vehicle later. The carmaker recently opened bookings for the CNG AMT variant of the Tiago and Tigor becoming the first carmaker in India to offer the drivetrain combination.

# Tata Motors# Tata Nexon# Tata Nexon iCNG# Tata CNG vehicles# CNG cars# SUV# Tata SUV# petrol# bifuel
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Volkswagen Vento, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.0
2013 Volkswagen Vento
  • 42,895 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Isuzu MU-X, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Isuzu MU-X
  • 1,36,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 14 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Nexon

Tata Nexon
7.8

Tata Nexon

Starts at ₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Nexon Specifications
View Nexon Features

Popular Tata Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales January 2024: Bajaj Auto Registers Cumulative Sales Of Over 3.56 Lakh Units
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-6709 second ago

Although there is significant growth when compared to January 2023, Bajaj Auto has witnessed a month-over-month decline in its sales of 23 per cent.

Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Rise In Total Volume; Sells 199,364 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-6454 second ago

Maruti's domestic sales in January 2024 stood at 175,443 units, a rise of 13 per cent. Total exports at the same time saw a growth of nearly 38 per cent at 23,921 units,

Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
Gurugram To Sambhar Lake In Rajasthan With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-3309 second ago

We head to the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan from Gurugram in the MG ZS EV, to see what it’s like to head out on a long-ish road trip with an electric car.

Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Production Ready Tata Curvv Debuts At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-558 second ago

Both the EV and the ICE versions of the Tata Curvv are expected to go on sale this year

MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
MotoGP 2024 Calendar Revised as Argentina Grand Prix Cancelled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

49 second ago

MotoGP expresses hope for a return to Argentina in 2025, citing current circumstances affecting the race's viability in 2024.

Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
Auto Sales January 2024: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 24,609 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

39 minutes ago

The brand has witnessed 92 per cent year-on-year growth when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
Key Rule Changes for the 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

45 minutes ago

Formula 1 tightens appeal rules, requiring teams to lodge disputes within four days and pay a deposit, aiming for faster resolution.

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
Formula 1 Rejects Andretti's 2025 Entry Bid Despite FIA Approval
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Andretti disagrees with F1's decision, vowing to continue work on a competitive F1 team.

Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
Ola Electric Retails Over 31,000 e-Scooters In January 2024; Reports 70 Per Cent Annual Growth
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Ola Electric retailed over 31,000 units in January 2024, growing on a month-on-month basis as well, when compared to 30,000 units registered in December 2023.

Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
Auto Sales January 2024: Tata Motors Sees 12% Growth In Passenger Vehicle Sales At 54,033 Units
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

In January 2024, Tata Motors sold 53,633 units in the domestic market, while 400 vehicles were exported to other markets.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Here’s how the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA stacks up against the competition on paper

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Review: Merc’s Baby SUV Is Better Than Ever
c&b icon By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA gets a refreshed exterior, an updated cabin, and some new tech; frankly, there are a lot of things to talk about. So, let’s get started.

Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
Tata Curvv Diesel To Debut In Near-Production Form At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Tata Motors has revealed that the Curvv concept on display at the Expo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
Volvo Cars India Issues Statement After Video Of C40 Recharge Engulfed In Flames Circulates
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

On Saturday, a video emerged of a Volvo C40 Recharge engulfed in flames and automaker has released a statement following the incident

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved