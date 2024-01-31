Login
Tata Nexon i-CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

The carmaker has shared the first images of the three SUV variants with the models to be joined by other concepts at the Expo.
By Jaiveer Mehra

3 mins read

Published on January 31, 2024

  • Nexon CNG, Nexon EV Dark, Safari Red Dark part of an eight car display
  • Will be the first time the models will be shown to the public
  • Will be joined by the Altroz Racer, Harrier EV and Curvv concepts

Tata Motors has confirmed a range of models will be on display at the soon-to-commence Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. However, some models have caught our eye – the Nexon i-CNG concept and the new Nexon EV Dark and the Safari Red Dark.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon Crosses 6 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

Tata has been bullish in the CNG passenger vehicle space in recent months with the carmaker having rapidly expanded its CNG offering from none at the start of 2023 to four models as of early 2024 – the Altroz, Tiago, Tigor and Punch. The carmaker has also opened bookings for the CNG AMT variant of the Tiago and Tigor becoming the first carmaker in India to offer the drivetrain combination.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

 

Nexon CNG gets the dual cylinder set-up with the tanks located under the boot floor.

 

The Nexon i-CNG will become Tata’s fifth i-CNG model to go on sale when it arrives in the market and the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit. Set to be showcased for the first time as a concept, the Nexon CNG differs little from the standard petrol and diesel Nexon. Based on the images shared by Tata, the most notable change to the exterior is the lack of fog lamps on the CNG model. As with its other CNG models, the Nexon CNG too gets the twin-tank set-up within the boot with images suggesting there will still be plenty of space of the luggage.

 

Also read: Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon
 

The NExon EV Dark Edition gets a blacked-out look with black wheels, trim bits, and paint

 

Expect the Nexon CNG to be offered with a manual gearbox as standard though Tata could also offer the greener Nexon with the option of an AMT.

 

The Nexon EV Dark Edition meanwhile previews the return of the special edition to hot-selling EV after its overhaul last year. As with the previously offered Dark Edition, the latest Nexon EV Dark will feature a completely blacked-out look with all silver trim finishes also being blacked out to match the black paint finish. The alloy wheels too feature a blacked-out finish with only the blue EV badging on the fenders contrasting the look.

 

Also read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
 

Safari Red Dark gets red highlights in the form of its name badging and brake callipers

 

As with the Nexon EV Dark, the Safari Red Dark previews the return of the special edition to Tata’s flagship SUV’s line-up. On the exterior, the Red Dark Edition sees the addition of Red highlights to contrast the black finish of the Dark Edition with the all-black cabin making way for a dual-tone black and red finish. Red highlights on the exterior include trim inserts in the headlamps, the Safari badges on the doors and tailgate and the red brake callipers. Inside, the black upholstery makes way for red upholstery accented by red ambient lighting and blacked-out trim bits across the cabin.

Cabin sees the black upholstery replaced by red along with red ambient lighting.

 

Aside from the three prominent models Tata will be showcasing a range of concepts and production cars at the Expo including the Punch EV, Altroz Racer Concept, Harrier EV Concept and the Curvv Concept. Also showcased will be a range of the company’s light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles powered by alternative fuels.

