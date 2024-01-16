Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Punch EV in the Indian market with prices ranging from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Tata’s new born EV ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will become Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India after the electric versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The vehicle will be available in a total of five trims- Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +and two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR).

In terms of design, the Punch.ev has a lot in common with the standard Punch but also features a few distinctive styling cues that set it apart. These include the new slim, full-width LED DRLs, a charging port situated behind the front Tata logo and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior, however, is vastly different from the ICE model and is equipped with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instrument console.

The Punch EV gets new slim, full-width LED DRLs and a charging port situated behind the front Tata logo

The EV’s equipment list includes ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras. On the safety front, the Punch EV gets six airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard, and a blind spot monitor on the top-spec variant.

The Punch.ev also features bolstered ventilated leatherette seats, mood lights and an Air purifier with AQI display. Additionally, the Punch.ev comes with paddle-shifters, which enables the 4-level multi-mode regeneration and over-the-air software upgrade capabilities.

On the powertrain front, the Long Range variant of the vehicle will be offered with a 90 kW motor with a torque output of 190 Nm. It will also feature a battery capacity of 35 kWh and a ARAI range of 421 km. The regular Punch.ev will have a 25 kWh battery, with a range of 315 km along with a 69 kW motor and 114 Nm of torque output.

The Punch EV’s standard version will be offered with a 3.3 kW wall box charger while the Long Range version will get the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger.