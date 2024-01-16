Login

Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2024

Story
  • To be offered in five trims- Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
  • Gets a new infotainment system and full-digital instruments display.
  • To be offered with two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR).

Tata Motors has launched the all-new Punch EV in the Indian market with prices ranging from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Tata’s new born EV ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will become Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India after the electric versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The vehicle will be available in a total of five trims- Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +and two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR).

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer

 

In terms of design, the Punch.ev has a lot in common with the standard Punch but also features a few distinctive styling cues that set it apart. These include the new slim, full-width LED DRLs, a charging port situated behind the front Tata logo and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior, however, is vastly different from the ICE model and is equipped with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instrument console. 

The Punch EV gets new slim, full-width LED DRLs and a charging port situated behind the front Tata logo

 

The EV’s equipment list includes ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras. On the safety front, the Punch EV gets six airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard, and a blind spot monitor on the top-spec variant.

 

The Punch.ev also features bolstered ventilated leatherette seats, mood lights and an Air purifier with AQI display. Additionally, the Punch.ev comes with paddle-shifters, which enables the 4-level multi-mode regeneration and over-the-air software upgrade capabilities.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant

 

On the powertrain front, the Long Range variant of the vehicle will be offered with a 90 kW motor with a torque output of 190 Nm. It will also feature a battery capacity of 35 kWh and a ARAI range of 421 km. The regular Punch.ev will have a 25 kWh battery, with a range of 315 km along with a 69 kW motor and 114 Nm of torque output.

 

The Punch EV’s standard version will be offered with a 3.3 kW wall box charger while the Long Range version will get the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger.

# Tata Motors# Tata Punch EV# Tata.ev# Tata Punch
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

