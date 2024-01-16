Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on January 17, 2024
- To be offered in five trims- Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
- Gets a new infotainment system and full-digital instruments display.
- To be offered with two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR).
Tata Motors has launched the all-new Punch EV in the Indian market with prices ranging from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on Tata’s new born EV ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will become Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India after the electric versions of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor. The vehicle will be available in a total of five trims- Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +and two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR).
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
In terms of design, the Punch.ev has a lot in common with the standard Punch but also features a few distinctive styling cues that set it apart. These include the new slim, full-width LED DRLs, a charging port situated behind the front Tata logo and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The interior, however, is vastly different from the ICE model and is equipped with a 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instrument console.
The Punch EV gets new slim, full-width LED DRLs and a charging port situated behind the front Tata logo
The EV’s equipment list includes ventilated front seats, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, cornering fog lamps, auto-folding wing mirrors, an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging and 360-degree cameras. On the safety front, the Punch EV gets six airbags and electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard, and a blind spot monitor on the top-spec variant.
The Punch.ev also features bolstered ventilated leatherette seats, mood lights and an Air purifier with AQI display. Additionally, the Punch.ev comes with paddle-shifters, which enables the 4-level multi-mode regeneration and over-the-air software upgrade capabilities.
Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
On the powertrain front, the Long Range variant of the vehicle will be offered with a 90 kW motor with a torque output of 190 Nm. It will also feature a battery capacity of 35 kWh and a ARAI range of 421 km. The regular Punch.ev will have a 25 kWh battery, with a range of 315 km along with a 69 kW motor and 114 Nm of torque output.
The Punch EV’s standard version will be offered with a 3.3 kW wall box charger while the Long Range version will get the option of a 7.2 kW AC fast charger.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Tata Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7432 second ago
The all-new Svartpilen 401 is launched at 2.92 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi, while the 2024 Vitpilen 250 is priced at 2.19 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi
-2129 second ago
The Urus Performante was delivered to Dubai police at a special ceremony held at the 2023 Dubai air show last November, and officially started service on Monday
13 hours ago
Extreme E's utilities manager, Andy Welch, confirms that the series will cease while preparations for the hydrogen-based championship progress.
14 hours ago
The actor was snapped with his family members while taking delivery of his new luxury SUV in Mumbai recently.
14 hours ago
The electric two-wheeler startup has inaugurated its first retail store in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.
17 hours ago
The Land Rover Discovery Sport gets an important interior upgrade for 2024.
18 hours ago
The facelifted Creta gets a notable revision to the exterior styling, updated interiors, a new turbo-petrol engine and new features.
19 hours ago
The SUV will continue to come with a petrol, a diesel engine and a turbo petrol option
1 day ago
The motorcycle is offered in three variants and four liveries
1 day ago
The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme
4 days ago
All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.
4 days ago
The first batch of Tata passenger vehicles has rolled out of the former Ford India facility, which now belongs to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.
6 days ago
Tata Motors announced the roll out of its 500,000th passenger vehicle from the Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The plant achieved 100 per cent capacity utilisation in August this year and the automaker had announced then that it was in the process of achieving the 500,000th production milestone in October this year. The Sanand factory that commenced operations in June 2010, has seen a spike in production with popular models like the Tata Tiago and Tigor alongside the Nano, with the former models contributingv immensely to the increase in production at the plant. At present, the plant contributes about 60 per cent of Tata's total manufacturing for passenger vehicles. The Tata Tigor was launched in an updated version earlier this month.
11 days ago
The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.
11 days ago
Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.