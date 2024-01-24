Tata Tiago And Tigor CNG AMT Bookings Open, Launch Soon
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 24, 2024
- The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT bookings are open for Rs. 21,000.
- The 5-speed AMT will be paired with the 1.2-litre petrol engine.
- Prices are expected to increase by Rs. 50,000-60,000 on either model.
Having first dropped the teasers for the Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT variants, the automaker has opened bookings for the models. The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT will not only be a segment-first offering but also the first across the auto sector in the country to get a CNG-AMT combination. Prospective customers can book the Tiago or Tigor CNG AMT for Rs 21,000 at any of the company’s dealerships.
Also Read: Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
The Tiago iCNG AMT will come in three variants – XTA CNG, XZA+ CNG and XZA NRG while the Tigor iCNG AMT will come in two variants – XZA CNG and XZA+ CNG. Furthermore, Tata will also introduce the new Tornado Blue shade in the Tiago, Grassland Beige in Tiago NRG and a Meteor Bronze in the Tigor with the latest update.
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants will get the 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The AMT unit will be paired with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. On the CNG version, the motor produces 72 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque, as against 85 bhp and 113 Nm on the pure-petrol version. Tata claims there will be no perceived difference in the performance of the petrol and CNG drivability. The automaker also promises high restart gradability and easy creep behaviour for effortless parking and driving at low speeds.
The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG AMTs will also employ twin-cylinder technology that liberates more room in the boot, making the offerings more practical.
Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
The Tata Tiago CNG is currently priced from Rs. 6.55 lakh onwards, while the Tigor CNG is priced from Rs. 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Expect the new CNG automatic variants to command a premium of about Rs. 50,000-60,000 over and above the manuals. The Tiago CNG AMT will take on the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R CNG, Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG. Meanwhile, the Tata Tigor CNG AMT will compete with the Hyundai Aura CNG and Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG in the segment.
