Login

Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price

Here’s how the Tata Punch EV lines up against all other Tata EVs on price
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 18, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Tata Punch EV is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Offered in five trims- Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +.
  • Built on Tata’s new born EV ‘Acti.ev’ architecture.

Tata Motors' latest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) lineup is the Punch EV. Built on Tata’s new, EV-only ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the vehicle sports a distinctive styling cues along with a revamped interior that helps differentiate it from its combustion engine counterpart. It is also equipped with more features, including a new 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instruments display, on the top variant.

 

Tata Punch EV variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)

VariantPrice
SmartRs 10.99 lakh
Smart +Rs 11.49 lakh
AdventureRs 11.99 lakh
EmpoweredRs 12.79 lakh
Adventure LRRs 12.99 lakh
Empowered +Rs 13.29 lakh
Empowered LRRs 13.99 lakh
Empowered + LRRs 14.49 lakh

**7.2 kW AC fast charger available at an additional Rs 50,000

**Sunroof available in Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ versions for an additional Rs 50,000.

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh

On the powertrain front, the Long Range variant of the vehicle will be offered with a 121 bhp motor with a torque output of 190 Nm. It will also feature a battery capacity of 35 kWh and a ARAI range of 421 km. The regular Punch EV will have a 25 kWh battery, with a range of 315 km along with a 93 bhp motor and 114 Nm of torque output.

 

With an introductory price ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is offered in five trims- Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +and two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR). Here’s how it compares with the rest of Tata’s electric lineup.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant

 

Punch EV vs Nexon EV: Pricing

At Rs 14.74 lakh, the Nexon EV starts Rs 3.75 lakh higher than the Punch EV, while its top variant, at Rs 19.94 lakh is Rs 5.45 lakh more expensive (all prices, ex-showroom). In comparison with the Punch EV, the Nexon EV features a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen on top variants. The long-range variant of the Nexon EV features a more powerful motor setup that churns out 143 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. It also gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 465 km, 44 km more than the Punch EV on a full charge. However, it is worth considering that the Punch EV is equipped with the majority of features that the Nexon EV comes with.

 

Tata EV Price Comparison

 

Variants (all prices, ex-showroom)Tata Punch EVTata Tiago EVTata Tigor EVTata Nexon EV
Medium RangeRs 10.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakhRs 8.69 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakhNARs 14.74 lakh to Rs 17.84 lakh
Long RangeRs 12.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakhRs 10.24 lakh to Rs 12.03 lakhRs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakhRs 18.19 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Punch EV vs Tigor EV: Pricing

The Tigor EV is Tata’s electric compact sedan priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which means it occupies roughly the same price bracket as the Punch EV. However, the Tigor EV lineup starts a full Rs 1.50 lakh higher than the Punch EV, and the top variants are only separated by Rs 75,000. Although the car was updated in 2023, it still misses out on a lot of features that the Punch and Nexon EV comes with. The Tigor EV is equipped with a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack that offers a range of 315 km, considerably lower than the Punch EV. The battery pack is paired with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that offers a power output of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

 

Punch EV vs Tiago EV: Pricing

The Tata Tiago EV’s pricing starts from Rs 8.69 lakh, Rs 2.30 lakh lesser than the Punch EV and goes all the way up to Rs 12.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), with the top variant being Rs 2.46 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Punch EV long-range.  The brand currently offers the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs- a 19.2 kWh battery pack (250 km range) or a larger 24 kWh battery pack (315 km range). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 60.3 bhp motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque, while the larger pack comes paired with a 73 bhp motor developing 114 Nm.

# Tata Motors# Tata.ev# Tata Punch EV# Tata Nexon EV# Tata Tigor EV# Tata Tiago EV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever
Lamborghini Delivers Over 10,000 Vehicles Globally In 2023; It’s Highest Ever
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13833 second ago

The carmaker reported deliveries of over 100 units in India with best-ever numbers reported across all major regions.

Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
Ola Electric Granted Domestic Value Addition (DVA) Certificate under Government's PLI Scheme
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10819 second ago

The company will be eligible for incentives spanning five consecutive financial years, beginning from 2024

McLaren Unveils New Livery For 2024 F1 Season
McLaren Unveils New Livery For 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5560 second ago

New livery for 2024 features greater use of orange while the blue touches from 2023 have been dropped.

Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
Tata Punch Facelift To Be Launched In 2025
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4111 second ago

The carmaker says the combustion engine model will have styling and feature differences over the Punch EV when it arrives in 2025.

Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests

Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
Hero Mavrick Design Previewed In New Sketch
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

New Hero motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 and is the second model to be developed under the partnership between the two brands.

Toto Wolff Extends Contract With Mercedes For 3 More Years
Toto Wolff Extends Contract With Mercedes For 3 More Years
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Toto Wolff has inked a new three-year contract, securing his leadership until at least the end of 2026

Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed
Red Bull Racing RB20 F1 Race Car Launch Date Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Uncertainty remains about whether Red Bull will showcase the actual RB20 car or reveal an updated colour scheme on a show car

Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
Harith Noah Shines In Dakar 2024: First-Ever Indian To Win A Stage
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Kerala native set the best class time in Stage 8, a whole 1 minute 25 seconds clear of second-placed Jean-Loup Lepan

Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
Tata Punch EV To Be Sent For Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Tata Motors MD Shailesh Chandra confirmed the company's latest EV will be subjected to Bharat NCAP tests

Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
Tata Punch EV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 10.99 Lakh
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Punch EV is Tata’s fourth EV to go on sale in India and the first to be built on the 'Acti.ev' platform. Prices range from Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
Tata Punch EV Launch On January 17
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

All-electric derivative of Tata’s micro-SUV will be launched in India on January 17.

Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Begins Production At Sanand Plant
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The first batch of Tata passenger vehicles has rolled out of the former Ford India facility, which now belongs to Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.

Tata Motors Crosses 500,000 Production Milestone At Sanand Plant
Tata Motors Crosses 500,000 Production Milestone At Sanand Plant
c&b icon By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Tata Motors announced the roll out of its 500,000th passenger vehicle from the Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat. The plant achieved 100 per cent capacity utilisation in August this year and the automaker had announced then that it was in the process of achieving the 500,000th production milestone in October this year. The Sanand factory that commenced operations in June 2010, has seen a spike in production with popular models like the Tata Tiago and Tigor alongside the Nano, with the former models contributingv immensely to the increase in production at the plant. At present, the plant contributes about 60 per cent of Tata's total manufacturing for passenger vehicles. The Tata Tigor was launched in an updated version earlier this month.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved