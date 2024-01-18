Punch EV vs Tiago, Tigor And Nexon: How Tata's Electric Cars Compare On Price

Tata Motors' latest addition to its electric vehicle (EV) lineup is the Punch EV. Built on Tata’s new, EV-only ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the vehicle sports a distinctive styling cues along with a revamped interior that helps differentiate it from its combustion engine counterpart. It is also equipped with more features, including a new 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch full-digital instruments display, on the top variant.

Tata Punch EV variant-wise prices (ex-showroom)

Variant Price Smart Rs 10.99 lakh Smart + Rs 11.49 lakh Adventure Rs 11.99 lakh Empowered Rs 12.79 lakh Adventure LR Rs 12.99 lakh Empowered + Rs 13.29 lakh Empowered LR Rs 13.99 lakh Empowered + LR Rs 14.49 lakh

**7.2 kW AC fast charger available at an additional Rs 50,000

**Sunroof available in Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ versions for an additional Rs 50,000.

On the powertrain front, the Long Range variant of the vehicle will be offered with a 121 bhp motor with a torque output of 190 Nm. It will also feature a battery capacity of 35 kWh and a ARAI range of 421 km. The regular Punch EV will have a 25 kWh battery, with a range of 315 km along with a 93 bhp motor and 114 Nm of torque output.

With an introductory price ranging from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is offered in five trims- Smart, Smart +, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered +and two range options – Standard and Long Range (LR). Here’s how it compares with the rest of Tata’s electric lineup.

Punch EV vs Nexon EV: Pricing

At Rs 14.74 lakh, the Nexon EV starts Rs 3.75 lakh higher than the Punch EV, while its top variant, at Rs 19.94 lakh is Rs 5.45 lakh more expensive (all prices, ex-showroom). In comparison with the Punch EV, the Nexon EV features a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen on top variants. The long-range variant of the Nexon EV features a more powerful motor setup that churns out 143 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. It also gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack that delivers a range of 465 km, 44 km more than the Punch EV on a full charge. However, it is worth considering that the Punch EV is equipped with the majority of features that the Nexon EV comes with.

Tata EV Price Comparison

Variants (all prices, ex-showroom) Tata Punch EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Nexon EV Medium Range Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 13.29 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh NA Rs 14.74 lakh to Rs 17.84 lakh Long Range Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 10.24 lakh to Rs 12.03 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Punch EV vs Tigor EV: Pricing

The Tigor EV is Tata’s electric compact sedan priced between Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), which means it occupies roughly the same price bracket as the Punch EV. However, the Tigor EV lineup starts a full Rs 1.50 lakh higher than the Punch EV, and the top variants are only separated by Rs 75,000. Although the car was updated in 2023, it still misses out on a lot of features that the Punch and Nexon EV comes with. The Tigor EV is equipped with a 26 kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack that offers a range of 315 km, considerably lower than the Punch EV. The battery pack is paired with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that offers a power output of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Punch EV vs Tiago EV: Pricing

The Tata Tiago EV’s pricing starts from Rs 8.69 lakh, Rs 2.30 lakh lesser than the Punch EV and goes all the way up to Rs 12.03 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), with the top variant being Rs 2.46 lakh more affordable than the top-spec Punch EV long-range. The brand currently offers the Tiago EV with a choice of two battery packs- a 19.2 kWh battery pack (250 km range) or a larger 24 kWh battery pack (315 km range). The electric motor output also varies depending on the battery pack. The smaller unit is paired with a 60.3 bhp motor that develops 105 Nm of peak torque, while the larger pack comes paired with a 73 bhp motor developing 114 Nm.