Tata Nexon EV LR 40.5 kWh Discontinued; Now Available Only With 30 kWh and 45 kWh Batteries

The launch of the Nexon EV 45 had raised questions on how the Nexon EV’s line-up would shape up going forward with the new variant offering a minimal price difference over the Nexon EV LR.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 19, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Nexon EV now available in MR (30 kWh) and 45 (45 kWh) spec
  • Total variant offered reduced to nine
  • Nexon EV 45 commands a premium of over Rs 1 lakh over the MR

Tata Motors appears to have quietly pulled the plug on the Tata Nexon EV LR (40.5 kWh). The move comes a little under six months after the launch of the Nexon EV 45 which replaced the LR as the new range-topping spec of the popular electric SUV. At the time of launch, the Nexon EV 45 commanded a premium of up to Rs 70,000 over a similarly specced Nexon EV LR while offering greater range and additional features on the top variant.
 

Also read: Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers
 

Tata Nexon EV 45 Web 4

Tata launched the Nexon EV 45 in September 2024 offering more features and greater useable range than the Nexon EV LR.

 

When first launched in 2023, the Nexon EV LR offered buyers the best range of the two variants on sale at the time - 465 km as per the old MIDC cycle which was updated to 390 km (MIDC) last year. Our testing showed that the model had a realistic range of around 290 km on a full charge. This was outdone by the Nexon EV 45 that launched in September 2024 which offered a MIDC range of up to 489 km on the updated cycle and a real-world range of over 350 km based on our tests - Tata claims a real-world range of up to 370 km. The 45 was offered in a total of four trim levels and for the last five months expanded the total variants of the Nexon EV to 13.
 

Also Read: Tata Motors To Expand Fast Charging Network In India With 120 kW Mega Chargers

 

Tata Nexon EV long term 17

The price difference between the Nexon EV LR and Nexon EV 45 ranged between Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 depending on the variant.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV 45 Review: Max Range, Max Value?
 

Now with the LR being dropped from the listing, the Nexon EV is now offered in a total of nine variants streamlining the variant listings which should make it easier for buyers to choose though the move isn’t without some shortcomings. The discontinuation of the Nexon EV LR now makes buying the larger battery Nexon EV a lot more expensive with the price difference between the Nexon EV MR and Nexon EV 45 being upwards of Rs 1 lakh for similarly specced variants.
 

Also read: Tata Punch Surpasses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
 

The entry Nexon EV MR Creative+ is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh while prices for the base Nexon EV 45 Creative start from Rs 13.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

