Tata Motors To Expand Fast Charging Network In India With 120 kW Mega Chargers

To cater to its ever-growing clientele of EV customers, Tata Motors has laid out its plan to expand and re-inforce its fast-charging network in India by adding an array of 120 kW mega chargers. The first phase of the plan will see Tata installing 500 chargers in the country by 2027. The new chargers will be set up across major cities and highways in India with a special tariff for Tata owners. To execute this plan, the manufacturer will partner with four leading charging provider operators- Tata Power, Statiq, Charge Zone and Zeon.

The charging stations will employ people to provide on-site support to customers. The facilities will also have 24x7 tech support to tackle all queries regarding EV charging and trip assistance and will be visible on Tata’s IRA.ev app. Tata has also stated that the new facilities will have a 25 per cent preferential tariff, in addition to priority access and service for Tata EV owners. In terms of the rollout plan, the focus will be on the top EV markets in India which include Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune, alongside highways with high traffic eg:-Mumbai-Pune and Delhi-Chandigarh. The chargers will also be set up in key locations inside cities such as malls, tech parks, and commercial neighbourhoods.

Furthermore, Tata also announced its plan to double the current number of charging points to 4 lakh by 2027. By strengthening its relationship with CPOs, it also plans to install 30,000 new public charging points, which will cater to all EV users across the country.

Tata Motors’ EV sales have fallen in recent times, with a slew of other launches from companies such as MG Motor India. The company registered a dip in January 2025, after EV sales increased year-on-year in November and December 2024. For reference, it sold 5240 EVs in January 2025, a significant drop of 25 per cent over the same month last year.

