Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut

The internal combustion Sierra will be powered by Tata’s new generation internal combustion engines.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Sierra debuts in internal combustion form
  • Gets notable styling changes to the fascia compared to the EV
  • To be offered with turbo-petrol and diesel engine options

Tata Motors has a lot in store for visitors at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, one of these is the hotly awaited Sierra. While the SUV was shown as an EV concept at the 2024 iteration of the Expo, the 2025 edition witnessed the debut of the internal combustion derivative of Tata’s SUV.
 

There are some notable updates to the design compared to the 2024 concept, especially up front. The EV’s sleek and closed-off body-coloured grille is replaced by a notable blacked-out panel housing the full-width LED DRL up top and ‘SIERRA’ lettering. Lower down the blacked-out section houses the grille opening flanked no either side by sleek LED headlamps. The bumper features vertically oriented rectangular fog lamps and a large central air-dam. A prominent skid plate elements rounds out the fascia design.
 Tata Sierra 1

 

There are no differences in profile over the 2024 EV while the rear too gets few notable changes.
 

On the powertrain front, Tata said that the Sierra will feature next-generation engines and will be sold in both all-electric and internal combustion forms. Engine details of the show car have not yet been revealed though the Sierra could debut Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine alongside a diesel engine option. The diesel is likely to be the 2.0-litre oil burner offered in the Harrier and Safari.

# Tata Sierra# Tata Sierra ICE# Internal Combustion Tata Sierra# New Tata Sierra# Tata Motors# Bharat Mobility Global Expo# Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025# Auto Expo# car# Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • For now, Tata has confirmed that the Harrier.ev produces 500 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Showcased
  • MG India says that deliveries of the Cyberster will commence from April 2025
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025
  • Arriving with a revamped design the new Xpulse 210 gets a larger motor, updated electronics and more.
    2025 Bharat Mobility Expo: Hero Xpulse 210 Launched At Rs 1.76 Lakh
  • The Xoom 160 is the flagship scooter in Hero MotoCorp’s portfolio and is powered by a 156 cc liquid-cooled mill and will compete against the Yamaha Aerox and the Aprilia SR160
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 160 Maxi-Scooter Launched At Rs 1.48 Lakh
  • After unveiling the scooter over two years ago, Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xoom 125R in India.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Hero Xoom 125 Launched At Rs 86,900

Latest News

  • The fourth-generation of executive sedan has grown in size and also gets more features than before. It will be launched later in the year.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: New-Generation Skoda Superb Makes India Debut
  • The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq, upon its launch, will succeed the older model which has been on sale in India for over seven years
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Second-Generation Skoda Kodiaq Unveiled In India; Launch In May 2025
  • The latest iteration of the Skoda Octavia RS was globally unveiled last year.
    Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Skoda Octavia RS Makes India Debut
  • The updated Kia EV6 has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2025 and bookings are now open as well.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Kia EV6 Facelift Debuts Ahead Of March Launch
  • The Avinya X will be the first in a series of EVs from Tata Motors that will be underpinned by JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA)
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased
  • For now, Tata has confirmed that the Harrier.ev produces 500 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Showcased
  • The internal combustion Sierra will be powered by Tata’s new generation internal combustion engines.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut
  • JSW MG Motor India has entered the MPV Segment in the Indian market with M9 Electric. The lxuury MPV comes with a claimed range of 430 kms.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled
  • MG India says that deliveries of the Cyberster will commence from April 2025
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: MG Cyberster Showcased; Bookings Open In March 2025
  • Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Xtreme 250 R is the most powerful motorcycle in the Hero Xtreme series
    Hero Xtreme 250 R Launched In India At Rs 1.80 Lakh
  • Home
  • News
  • Auto Expo
  • Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved