Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut

Tata Motors has a lot in store for visitors at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, one of these is the hotly awaited Sierra. While the SUV was shown as an EV concept at the 2024 iteration of the Expo, the 2025 edition witnessed the debut of the internal combustion derivative of Tata’s SUV.



There are some notable updates to the design compared to the 2024 concept, especially up front. The EV’s sleek and closed-off body-coloured grille is replaced by a notable blacked-out panel housing the full-width LED DRL up top and ‘SIERRA’ lettering. Lower down the blacked-out section houses the grille opening flanked no either side by sleek LED headlamps. The bumper features vertically oriented rectangular fog lamps and a large central air-dam. A prominent skid plate elements rounds out the fascia design.



There are no differences in profile over the 2024 EV while the rear too gets few notable changes.



On the powertrain front, Tata said that the Sierra will feature next-generation engines and will be sold in both all-electric and internal combustion forms. Engine details of the show car have not yet been revealed though the Sierra could debut Tata's new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine alongside a diesel engine option. The diesel is likely to be the 2.0-litre oil burner offered in the Harrier and Safari.