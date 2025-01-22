Login
Tata Punch Surpasses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Tata Motors has rolled out 5 lakh units of the Punch micro SUV ever since its launch in 2021.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata rolls out 5 lakh units of the Punch
  • The Punch is Tata's best-selling model
  • It is offered in ICE, iCNG and EV forms

Tata Motors has announced achieving a production milestone for its entry-level passenger vehicle, the Tata Punch. The automaker has rolled out 5 lakh units of the micro-SUV since its launch in October 2021. The Punch has emerged as a strong performer in Tata’s portfolio, thanks to its availability in internal combustion engine (ICE), electric (EV), and iCNG variants. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Internal Combustion Tata Sierra Makes Global Debut
 

undefined

 

The Punch’s sales journey has been marked by consistent growth. In August 2024, Tata Motors celebrated the production and sale of 4 lakh units, and in less than six months, an additional 1 lakh units were produced. The vehicle achieved its first significant milestone in August 2022, with 1 lakh units sold within just 10 months of its debut. 

 

Its popularity surged with the introduction of the CNG variant in 2023, helping the model reach the 2 lakh sales mark the same year. By December 2023, total sales had climbed to 3 lakh units, and the launch of the all-electric Punch in January 2024 further bolstered its demand.

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased

 

13

In October 2024, Tata Motors reintroduced the Camo Edition of the Punch, featuring a distinctive Seaweed Green exterior paint option. The Punch was also the best-selling car in India in the Calendar year 2024. 
 

Mechanically, the Tata Punch offers several powertrain options. The ICE versions include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The bi-fuel (CNG) variant delivers the same output in petrol mode but generates 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. 

Tata Punch EV 1

The electric version of the Punch comes with two powertrain options: a 60 kW motor combined with a 25 kWh battery, and a 90 kW motor paired with a 35 kWh battery pack.

