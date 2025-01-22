Tata Punch Surpasses 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone

Tata Motors has announced achieving a production milestone for its entry-level passenger vehicle, the Tata Punch. The automaker has rolled out 5 lakh units of the micro-SUV since its launch in October 2021. The Punch has emerged as a strong performer in Tata’s portfolio, thanks to its availability in internal combustion engine (ICE), electric (EV), and iCNG variants.

The Punch’s sales journey has been marked by consistent growth. In August 2024, Tata Motors celebrated the production and sale of 4 lakh units, and in less than six months, an additional 1 lakh units were produced. The vehicle achieved its first significant milestone in August 2022, with 1 lakh units sold within just 10 months of its debut.

Its popularity surged with the introduction of the CNG variant in 2023, helping the model reach the 2 lakh sales mark the same year. By December 2023, total sales had climbed to 3 lakh units, and the launch of the all-electric Punch in January 2024 further bolstered its demand.

In October 2024, Tata Motors reintroduced the Camo Edition of the Punch, featuring a distinctive Seaweed Green exterior paint option. The Punch was also the best-selling car in India in the Calendar year 2024.



Mechanically, the Tata Punch offers several powertrain options. The ICE versions include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86.5 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, available with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The bi-fuel (CNG) variant delivers the same output in petrol mode but generates 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The electric version of the Punch comes with two powertrain options: a 60 kW motor combined with a 25 kWh battery, and a 90 kW motor paired with a 35 kWh battery pack.