Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased

Tata Motors has showcased the all-electric Avinya X SUV concept at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Avinya X will be the first in a series of EVs from Tata Motors that are expected to hit the Indian market in 2026. The Avinya X looks vastly different from the previous Avinya concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The SUV will be built on JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA).

The Avinya X looks vastly different from the previous Avinya concept, showcased in 2023

Visually, the Avinya X is a sharp-looking concept vehicle sporting sleek DRLs embedded against a contrasting black background that come together to form a T-shape. Below the DRLs sit the vertically stacked headlamps, which flank an enclosed grille element with honeycomb patterning. The SUV has a coupe-esque roofline which starts receding very gradually from the B-pillar and then dropping down rather abruptly from the C-pillar. The sharply raked rear windscreen of the vehicle culminates in a boot deck spoiler. The taillamps of the Avinya have a similar shape as the DRLs. In profile, the Avinya X’s body features a rounded, clean design, with soft lines. The large wheel arches and rather muscular haunches of the vehicle give it a butch appearance.

A sketch of the Avinya X's interior

The Tata Avinya X’s interior was showcased in sketches at the venue and features a rather minimalistic layout, being equipped with a large touchscreen with little to no buttons and a two-spoke steering wheel. The interior also appears to feature soft-touch materials in generous amounts on the dashboard. Expect the production-spec model to be offered with features such as a panoramic sunroof, along with driver-assistance features.



