Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased

The Avinya X will be the first in a series of EVs from Tata Motors that will be underpinned by JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA)
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata Motors has showcased the Avinya X SUV concept.
  • Expected to launch in 2026.
  • To be built on JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA).

Tata Motors has showcased the all-electric Avinya X SUV concept at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Avinya X will be the first in a series of EVs from Tata Motors that are expected to hit the Indian market in 2026. The Avinya X looks vastly different from the previous Avinya concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The SUV will be built on JLR’s dedicated Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA).

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More
 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Tata Avinya X EV SUV Concept Showcased 1

The Avinya X looks vastly different from the previous Avinya concept, showcased in 2023

 

Visually, the Avinya X is a sharp-looking concept vehicle sporting sleek DRLs embedded against a contrasting black background that come together to form a T-shape. Below the DRLs sit the vertically stacked headlamps, which flank an enclosed grille element with honeycomb patterning. The SUV has a coupe-esque roofline which starts receding very gradually from the B-pillar and then dropping down rather abruptly from the C-pillar. The sharply raked rear windscreen of the vehicle culminates in a boot deck spoiler. The taillamps of the Avinya have a similar shape as the DRLs. In profile, the Avinya X’s body features a rounded, clean design, with soft lines. The large wheel arches and rather muscular haunches of the vehicle give it a butch appearance. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Tata Sierra EV Revealed In Production Guise
 Tata Avinya Unveil

A sketch of the Avinya X's interior

 

The Tata Avinya X’s interior was showcased in sketches at the venue and features a rather minimalistic layout, being equipped with a large touchscreen with little to no buttons and a two-spoke steering wheel. The interior also appears to feature soft-touch materials in generous amounts on the dashboard. Expect the production-spec model to be offered with features such as a panoramic sunroof, along with driver-assistance features. 


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

