Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Production-Spec Tata Harrier EV Showcased

For now, Tata has confirmed that the Harrier.ev produces 500 Nm of peak torque and will be offered with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • The Tata Harrier EV was first shown as a concept car at the 2023 Auto Expo
  • The Harrier EV will offer a dual-motor setup with AWD
  • The Harrier EV will be the largest electric vehicle from Tata Motors

The production-spec Tata Harrier EV has made its debut at the ongoing Auto Expo 2025 motor show, a part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The all-electric version of Tata’s mid-size SUV was first showcased in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo and is based on the company’s Acti.ev platform, building upon the OMEGA architecture. More importantly, it’s the biggest EV from the Indian carmaker and also the first one to get a dual motor setup, thus offering an all-wheel drive option. 

 

The new Tata Harrier EV will likely be offered with two battery pack options - a single-motor version and a long-range dual-motor version. As for the specification, the automaker has only confirmed that the Harrier.ev will offer 500 Nm of peak torque. The electric derivative of the Harrier SUV will also come with a remote parking feature similar to the Mahindra BE 6. 

Tata Harrier ev India

Visually, the all-electric Tata Harrier EV is largely identical to the concept car we saw at the 2023 Auto Expo. So, you get the same Harrier family silhouette with styling inputs that are in line with Tata’s EV range. So, you get the end-to-end LED bar up front with a closed panel grille, vertically stacked headlamps with full-LED lighting, and the illuminated Tata logo. The Harrier EV also gets aero-style alloy wheels, the .EV badging on both front doors, connected LED taillamps, and dual-tone body colour options. 

 

The cabin too comes with the EV family colour palette along with an updated dashboard featuring similar features seen on the regular Harrier, albeit with some enhancements. So you get the updated infotainment with the Archade.ev interface with several apps, connected car tech, and of course wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

 

You will also get creature comforts like – ventilated seats with power adjustability, electronic parking brake with auto hold, panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, and more. Level 2 ADAD will also be part of the features list, in addition to cloud-connected telematics, over-the-air update support, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging capabilities.

Tata Harrier ev India 1

Tata has also showcased a stealth edition of the Harrier.ev which wears a matte-black paint for the exterior and is likely to feature a blacked-out cabin to complement the exterior of the SUV. The stealth black edition rides on 19-inch wheels which are finished in black too. 

 

