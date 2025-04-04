Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh

Tata Motors is offering substantial discounts on its electric car and SUV range. The models include the new Curvv EV, which joined Tata’s line-up last year, the popular Nexon EV and Punch EV, and the entry-level Tiago EV. Select internal combustion models are also being offered with discounts.

Tata Curvv EV

Benefits of up to Rs 1.71 Lakh

The Curvv EV is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1.71 lakh depending on the variant. Unsold 2024 stocks attract the highest benefits, though buyers can check with local dealers for more accurate discounts on a variant of their choice. The Curvv EV was launched in India in 2024 and is currently offered with a choice of battery packs and in three trim levels - Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered. Buyers can pick between a 45 kWh or a 55 kWh battery pack that gives the Curvv EV a claimed range of up to 502 km.

Prices currently range from Rs 17.49 lakh up to Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon EV

Benefits of up to Rs 1.41 Lakh

The Nexon EV has been one of Tata’s best-selling electric cars in the market. The EV was originally launched back in 2020 before receiving a major upgrade in 2023. Post the 2023 update, the electric subcompact SUV was initially offered with either a 30 kWh or a 40.5 kWh battery before being updated in 2024 with a larger 45 kWh battery option. The carmaker, however, recently gave the model another update, reshuffling some features while also discontinuing the 40.5 kWh battery option.

The Nexon EV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.41 lakh with unsold stocks of 2024 model year units attracting the highest benefits.

The NExon EV is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago EV

Benefits of up to Rs 1.30 Lakh

The entry point to the Tata EV range, the Tiago EV was launched in India in 2022 and received its first major upgrade earlier this year. Upgrades to the 2025 model include a slew of new features, including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, LED headlamps, new design steering and a redesigned digital instrument cluster. The Tiago EV is offered with two battery pack options – a 19.2 kWh battery pack or a larger 24 kWh battery pack, depending on the variant selected. The former is paired with a 45 kW motor while the larger pack is paired with a 55 kW unit.

Tata’s small electric hatchback is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1.30 lak,h depending on the variant. Unsold stocks from the 2024 model year attract the highest benefits.

The Tiago EV is priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch EV

Benefits of up to Rs 1.20 Lakh

Since its launch in early 2024, the Punch EV has been a popular choice for buyers wanting a compact electric SUV. The Punch EV was the carmaker’s first model to feature the Acti.ev platform and got some notable features and design tweaks over its internal combustion sibling. The Punch EV is offered with a pair of battery packs – 25 kWh and 35 kWh – with up to 20 variants to pick from.

As with the remainder of the EV range, buyers can avail of discounts of up to Rs 1.20 lakh on the EV with 2024 model year units attracting the highest benefits. Prices for the Punch EV currently start at Rs 9.99 lakh and top out at Rs 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the internal combustion side, Tata is offering benefits of up to Rs 30,000 on its range of small cars, including the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz.

Discounts are likely to vary depending on the location and availability of stocks.