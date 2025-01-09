Login
2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights

A significant model year update for Tata Motors’ entry-level hatchback brings a more extensive list of features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Tata Tiago prices range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Gains larger touchscreen, new steering wheel with illuminated logo, LED headlights.
  • New features also extended to the Tiago EV.

In the run up to the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Tata Motors has revealed key details of the updated-for-2025 Tata Tiago. On its website, Tata has revealed the starting price for the 2025 Tiago to be Rs 5 lakh, with the range topping out at Rs 8.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The Tiago, which is Tata’s entry-level car, last received a significant update in 2020, and has only received minor revisions in subsequent years. The 2025 model benefits from a host of new features, which will also be extended to the Tiago EV. For now, the Tiago is available in five main trim levels – XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ Plus – while the Tiago NRG cross-hatch is available in just XZ trim. The Tiago iCNG, meanwhile, is offered in XE, XM, XT and XZ trims, with the NRG iCNG available in XZ trim.

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+

 

2025 Tata Tiago prices (ex-showroom)PetroliCNG
XERs 5 lakhRs 6 lakh
XMRs 5.70 lakhRs 6.70 lakh
XTRs 6.30 lakhRs 7.30 lakh
XZRs 6.90 lakhRs 7.90 lakh
XZ PlusRs 7.30 lakhNA
NRGRs 7.20 lakhRs 8.20 lakh

 

Notable feature updates include a new 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, new steering with illuminated Tata logo and a new digital instrument cluster. Do note that these features will only be available on the top-spec XZ Plus trim. The all-electric Tiago EV, too, will get these features in top-spec form, along with a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, six-way adjustable driver’s seat and cruise control.

 

2025 Tata Tiago EV prices (ex-showroom)MRLR
XERs 7.99 lakhNA
XTRs 8.99 lakhRs 10.14 lakh
XZ Plus Tech LuxNARs 11.14 lakh

 

The powertrain options are expected to remain largely unchanged, with the petrol Tiago continuing with its 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine, and the Tiago EV retaining its existing battery and motor configurations.

 

Tata Motors is yet to reveal pictures of the updated Tiago and Tiago EV. Both models are expected to be showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Also likely to make its public debut is the production-ready Tata Harrier EV, along with the Tata Sierra EV, with the latter set to be launched in India towards the end of 2025.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

