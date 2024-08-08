Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 India Launch On September 5

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will launch the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 in the Indian market on September 5. The SUV made its global debut in April 2023 and is the first all-electric offering from Maybach. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most expensive EV from Mercedes on sale in the Indian market.

The SUV features the signature dual-tone paint job separated by a hand-applied pinstripe

Visually, it retains many of the styling cues on the standard EQS SUV, yet with the Maybach treatment, it looks more luxurious than the standard SUV. It features the signature dual-tone paint job separated by a hand-applied pinstripe. Globally, there are five two-tone colour combinations to choose from – high-tech silver/obsidian black, high-tech silver/nautical blue, obsidian black/selenite grey, obsidian black/kalahari gold and velvet brown/onyx black. The black panel on the SUV sports plenty of chrome-plated vertical lines, in line with the Maybach grille on offerings such as the S 680 sedan and the GLS 600. The windows have chrome surrounds; there’s a Maybach emblem on the D-pillar, and the three-pointed star badge is mounted on the bonnet.

The EQS 680 gets the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ but with Maybach-specific themes

Inside, the Maybach EQS 680 SUV features the three-screen ‘MBUX Hyperscreen’ infotainment package customised with Maybach-specific themes and colourways. As standard, the SUV comes with rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating, two 11.6-inch displays for the rear-seat passengers, the MBUX rear tablet, which can also be used outside the vehicle, and MBUX Interior Assist, which, with the help of cameras can recognise the operating requests of the passengers from body and hand movements and carry out the corresponding functions – for example switching on the reading lights.

The SUV gets rear executive seats with ventilation, massage function and neck and shoulder heating

Additional equipment includes two climate-controlled cup holders, a Chauffeur package (that folds the front passenger seat to let the rear seat passenger stretch out), and a redesigned centre console extension that can house two folding tables, a cooling compartment and silver-plated champagne goblets.



The SUV gets an exclusive ‘Maybach’ mode

The EQS 680 gets Airmatic air suspension as standard with continuously adjustable damping and a provision to raise the SUV by up to 35 mm. Rear-axle steering (with a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees) is standard. Drive modes include Eco, Sport, Offroad and Individual and an exclusive ‘Maybach’ mode, which is designed for maximum comfort for rear passengers, and is said to ensure body movements under the rear seats are kept to a minimum.

The SUV is equipped with a 108 kWh battery pack

On the powertrain front, the permanent magnet motors in the Maybach produce a combined peak 649 bhp and 950 Nm of torque, which enables a 0-100 kph acceleration time of 4.4 seconds. The top speed of the SUV is rated at 210 kmph. The EQS 680’s battery has a usable capacity of nearly 108 kWh and delivers a claimed range of 600 kilometres on a full charge. The EV is sold with a 22 kW onboard AC charger, which can charge the SUV to full in 6 hours and 15 minutes. The Maybach EQS SUV can also be plugged into a 200 kW DC fast charger, and a 15-minute charge session at one of those will give the SUV a range of up to 220 kilometres.



