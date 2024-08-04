Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai

Mercedes-Benz India is showcasing one of its concept cars, Project Maybach Virgil Abloh in Mumbai at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on July 5. The Project Maybach Virgil Abloh is an all-electric concept car which is basically the automaker’s take on what a luxury off-road vehicle should look like. First unveiled in December 2021, the concept car is named after famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh, with whom the German brand collaborated to develop this vehicle. Abloh, who served as the artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away due to cancer before the car was unveiled to the public.

Visually, this concept car is massive-looking, with one of its most distinctive styling cues being the elongated front overhang. The concept is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme that combines a cream shade with black. The show car has a very upright lower body with large wheel arches, while its glasshouse looks small in comparison to the rest of the car. Other styling cues include steel rims with chunky off-road tyres, a lightbar that runs the full width of the car’s front end, round headlamps, auxiliary lamps at the front and on the roof, and a luggage rack mounted on the roof. The car’s boxy design cues continue to be seen towards the rear, which has round tail lamps embossed with the Maybach logo.

The concept car features a purpose-built interior

On the inside, the Project Maybach features a very purpose-built interior which is a combination of analog and digital bits. The interior features a huge touchscreen display that folds away to make way for a more traditional dashboard, with many physical buttons. The majority of the cabin’s components are finished in a similar shade as the exterior.

Mercedes-Benz has previously showcased the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 and the Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 at the NMACC.



