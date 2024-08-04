Login
Mercedes-Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai

The Project Maybach Virgil Abloh is an all-electric luxury off-road-oriented concept that was unveiled in December 2021
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Project Maybach Virgil Abloh concept was Mercedes’ take on a luxury off-roader.
  • Designed in collaboration with Virgil Abloh.
  • The car was first unveiled in December 2021.

Mercedes-Benz India is showcasing one of its concept cars, Project Maybach Virgil Abloh in Mumbai at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on July 5. The Project Maybach Virgil Abloh is an all-electric concept car which is basically the automaker’s take on what a luxury off-road vehicle should look like. First unveiled in December 2021, the concept car is named after famed fashion designer Virgil Abloh, with whom the German brand collaborated to develop this vehicle. Abloh, who served as the artistic director at Louis Vuitton, passed away due to cancer before the car was unveiled to the public. 

 

Also ReadMercedes-Benz CLE, AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch On August 8
Mercedes Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai 1This concept car is named after Virgil Abloh, who served as the artistic director at Louis Vuitton 

 

Visually, this concept car is massive-looking, with one of its most distinctive styling cues being the elongated front overhang. The concept is finished in a dual-tone paint scheme that combines a cream shade with black. The show car has a very upright lower body with large wheel arches, while its glasshouse looks small in comparison to the rest of the car. Other styling cues include steel rims with chunky off-road tyres, a lightbar that runs the full width of the car’s front end, round headlamps, auxiliary lamps at the front and on the roof, and a luggage rack mounted on the roof. The car’s boxy design cues continue to be seen towards the rear, which has round tail lamps embossed with the Maybach logo.

 

Also ReadNew Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro Puts Greater Focus On Track Use
 
Mercedes Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai 3 The concept car features a purpose-built interior

 

On the inside, the Project Maybach features a very purpose-built interior which is a combination of analog and digital bits. The interior features a huge touchscreen display that folds away to make way for a more traditional dashboard, with many physical buttons. The majority of the cabin’s components are finished in a similar shade as the exterior. 

 

Also ReadUpdated Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 70.9 Lakh
 Mercedes Benz Project Maybach Virgil Abloh Concept Showcased In Mumbai 2

The car gets round tail lamps, with the Maybach logo embossed

 

Mercedes-Benz has previously showcased the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 and the Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 at the NMACC. 


 

